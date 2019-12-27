Leeds United Prediction: Probable line-up to face Birmingham City

Marcelo Bielsa’s Leeds United visit Birmingham City on Sunday, hoping to bounce back to winning ways in the Championship.

The Whites were held to a 1-1 draw by Preston North End on Boxing Day, with Stuart Dallas’ deflected striker late in the game clinching a point for them. Leeds’ failure to get a victory comes as a slight concern though, as they have now gone winless for three games over the festive period.

However, Bielsa will expect a response from his boys against Birmingham City, who come into the contest on the back of a 1-1 draw with Blackburn Rovers.

Team News

Pablo Hernandez has been ruled out for up to four months with a hamstring injury he suffered against Fulham. Adam Forshaw, meanwhile, remains unavailable due to a hip injury.

Tempers flare between Aleksandar Mitrovic, Ivan Cavaleiro of Fulham and Ben White of Leeds United during the Sky Bet Championship match between Fulham and Leeds United at Craven Cottage on December 21, 2019 in London, England. (Getty Images)

Leeds United prediction: Probable XI

Formation: 4-1-4-1

Kiko Casilla (GK)

Casilla hasn’t kept a clean sheet in the last three games, with Leeds conceding six goals. He will be desperate for one on Sunday.

Luke Ayling (RB)

Ayling has been really poor over the last few games. He has to get regain his form quickly or risk getting dropped.

On-loan Brighton defender Ben White has been excellent at Leeds. (Getty Images)

Ben White (CB)

White has been a consistent performer for Leeds United throughout the season and should retain his place in central defence.

Liam Cooper (CB)

Cooper is back in defence after recovering from injury and must start alongside White against Birmingham City.

Ezgjan Alioski (LB)

Alioski had a really good game against Preston on Boxing Day, coming close to scoring a couple of times. He should start at left-back again.

Kalvin Phillips (CDM)

Phillips is crucial to how the Whites operate under Bielsa. The Englishman has locked down his place in the holding role and there’s no way he’ll miss out against Birmingham.

Kalvin Phillips has been an indispensable figure to Marcelo Bielsa. (Getty Images)

Helder Costa (RW)

Costa is a tricky player and could be a thorn for the Birmingham defenders on Sunday.

Mateusz Klich (LCM)

Klich’s work rate is second to nothing. He’s a very important player for the Whites and should retain his place in Bielsa’s XI.

Stuart Dallas (RCM)

Scored a late equaliser against Preston, albeit via a vicious deflection, to clinch a point for Leeds. Dallas is in really good form and will be hoping to continue on Sunday.

Manchester City on-loan winger Jack Harrison in action for Leeds. (Getty Images)

Jack Harrison (LW)

Harrison has improved leaps and bounds this season, nailing down his place on the left flank.

Patrick Bamford (ST)

Even though Nketiah looked bright after coming on as a second-half substitute against Preston, Bielsa should stick with Bamford in his starting XI.