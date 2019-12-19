Leeds United vs Fulham Prediction: Leeds United line-up

Marcelo Bielsa’s Leeds United travel to Fulham on Saturday hoping to bounce back to winning ways in the Championship.

The Whites threw away a three-goal lead against Cardiff City last weekend to play out a 3-3 draw at Elland Road in the Championship. They still sit second in the table and boast a ten-point advantage over third-placed Preston North End.

Fulham, meanwhile, come into this contest on the back of three consecutive defeats, with the last one coming at Brentford last weekend.

Team News

Liam Cooper has missed the club’s last three games with a calf strain but is likely to be fit for the upcoming fixture.

Leeds United players celebrate after scoring against Charlton Athletic. (Getty Images)

Jamie Shackleton and Tyler Roberts are recovering from muscular and hamstring injuries respectively, while Adam Forshaw’s hip injury has lingered on.

Probable Leeds United XI

Formation: 4-1-4-1

Manager: Marcelo Bielsa

Kiko Casilla (GK)

Casilla was at fault for Cardiff’s opening goal last weekend, which started the visitors’ comeback. The Spaniard will look to redeem himself against Fulham.

Luke Ayling (RB)

Ayling has been in good form and deserves to keep his place at right-back.

On-loan Brighton defender Ben White has been excellent at Leeds. (Getty Images)

Ben White (CB)

One of Leeds’ best players this season, White will have to be at his best to keep the Fulham attackers at bay.

Liam Cooper (CB)

Cooper is expected to be fit after missing the last three games. He’ll walk straight back into Leeds’ starting XI.

Stuart Dallas (LB)

Given his current form, Dallas just cannot be dropped from the starting XI.

Kalvin Phillips (CDM)

A smart player, Phillips is indispensable to Bielsa and that should see him retain his place in the holding role.

Kalvin Phillips has been an indispensable figure to Marcelo Bielsa. (Getty Images)

Jack Harrison (LW)

Harrison has been in really good form of late and will be keen to deliver the goods against Fulham.

Mateusz Klich (LCM)

Klich adds a lot of energy to the Whites’ engine room. He’s also a goal threat and must keep his place in the team.

Pablo Hernandez (RCM)

The veteran Spaniard is a creative player who’ll be crucial in opening up Fulham’s defence.

Patrick Bamford of Leeds United celebrates after scoring his sides first goal during the Sky Bet Championship match between Leeds United and Middlesbrough at Elland Road. (Getty Images)

Helder Costa (RW)

Scored the opener against Cardiff last weekend and will be aiming to get himself on the score sheet again.

More Leeds United News

Patrick Bamford (ST)

Bamford scored a brace against Cardiff that had Leeds flying before the visitors stunned Elland Road by pinching a point. Nonetheless, he is expected to lead the attack on Saturday.