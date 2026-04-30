Leicester City Ownership Reportedly Hoping for Women’s Team Relegation as King Power Crisis Deepens

Leicester City’s ownership situation has taken another alarming turn, with reports emerging that the King Power hierarchy may actually be welcoming the prospect of their Women’s Super League side being relegated at the end of this season.

The Shocking Claim Making Headlines

Former Sunderland and Charlton Athletic executive Charlie Methven made the startling suggestion on the Business of Sport podcast, stating that owner Aiyawatt Srivaddhanaprabha may be quietly hoping the Foxes Women drop out of the top flight.

Following confirmation of Leicester City’s relegation to League One, Chairman Aiyawatt Srivaddhanaprabha has issued the following statement:



To our fans,



Relegation to League One is now confirmed. As Chairman, that responsibility sits with me. There are no excuses.



We have… pic.twitter.com/rKzmniJ34G — Leicester City (@LCFC) April 21, 2026

The reasoning is purely financial. With the men’s side already having tumbled down to the third tier, maintaining a WSL squad is reportedly viewed by the board as a cost they simply cannot justify any longer.

Alisha Lehmann and the True Cost of Staying Up for Leicester Women

High profile assets like Alisha Lehmann come with significant wages attached, and the ownership is said to view the financial demands of WSL football as simply unworkable within their current model.

Leicester sit bottom of the league and face confirmation of a last placed finish as early as Wednesday evening if they lose at Arsenal. The comparison being drawn to Reading Women, who collapsed entirely as a result of ownership neglect, makes for deeply uncomfortable reading for supporters of the club.

🦊#LCFC | Leicester City Women now know for certain that they will be in the WSL relegation play-off game.



🗣️Manager Rick Passmoor has told BBC Sport Leicester that his players will need to rebuild their confidence after a heavy 7-0 defeat against Arsenal.



🔗Full reaction… pic.twitter.com/tCMP0f1ZrX — BBC Sport Leicester (@BBCRLSport) April 29, 2026

A Betrayal of Everything the Club Once Stood For

This is a club that pulled off one of the greatest sporting upsets in Premier League history just a decade ago. The suggestion that the boardroom now views relegation as a convenient financial shortcut rather than a catastrophe is a crushing indictment of where King Power currently stands. For a fanbase that has already endured so much in recent years, this latest development feels like the final straw.

Also read: Renee Slegers Stars in Sobha Realty’s Art of the Detail as Arsenal Boss Discusses Passion for Gardening and Teamwork With Gunners Legend Alex Scott