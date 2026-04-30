Leicester
Leicester City Ownership Reportedly Hoping for Women’s Team Relegation as King Power Crisis Deepens
Leicester City’s ownership situation has taken another alarming turn, with reports emerging that the King Power hierarchy may actually be welcoming the prospect of their Women’s Super League side being relegated at the end of this season.
The Shocking Claim Making Headlines
Former Sunderland and Charlton Athletic executive Charlie Methven made the startling suggestion on the Business of Sport podcast, stating that owner Aiyawatt Srivaddhanaprabha may be quietly hoping the Foxes Women drop out of the top flight.
The reasoning is purely financial. With the men’s side already having tumbled down to the third tier, maintaining a WSL squad is reportedly viewed by the board as a cost they simply cannot justify any longer.
Alisha Lehmann and the True Cost of Staying Up for Leicester Women
High profile assets like Alisha Lehmann come with significant wages attached, and the ownership is said to view the financial demands of WSL football as simply unworkable within their current model.
Leicester sit bottom of the league and face confirmation of a last placed finish as early as Wednesday evening if they lose at Arsenal. The comparison being drawn to Reading Women, who collapsed entirely as a result of ownership neglect, makes for deeply uncomfortable reading for supporters of the club.
A Betrayal of Everything the Club Once Stood For
This is a club that pulled off one of the greatest sporting upsets in Premier League history just a decade ago. The suggestion that the boardroom now views relegation as a convenient financial shortcut rather than a catastrophe is a crushing indictment of where King Power currently stands. For a fanbase that has already endured so much in recent years, this latest development feels like the final straw.
Also read: Renee Slegers Stars in Sobha Realty’s Art of the Detail as Arsenal Boss Discusses Passion for Gardening and Teamwork With Gunners Legend Alex Scott
Arsenal Dragon
Arsenal Women vs Leicester City Women: Predicted Lineups and Match Preview
Arsenal Women host Leicester City Women in a Wednesday evening Women’s Super League fixture at Emirates Stadium as Renée Slegers’ side look to extend their winning run while keeping one eye on Saturday’s Champions League semi-final second leg at Lyon. The Gunners carry a 2-1 advantage to France after Olivia Smith’s winner completed a dramatic turnaround at the Emirates, with an Ingrid Syrstad Engen own goal also helping the cause.
Kick off: 19:00 BST, Wednesday, April 29, 2026
Venue: Emirates Stadium, London
TV: Sky Sports (UK)
Leicester Arrive in Freefall With Survival on the Line
Rick Passmoor’s side have lost eight consecutive WSL matches and remain without a single away win this season. Sunday’s 5-1 thrashing at London City Lionesses was another damaging blow, and defeat on Wednesday would confirm them in last place with two games remaining. With the WSL expanding to 14 teams next season, automatic relegation is avoided, but a playoff against the third placed WSL2 side still awaits.
Gunners Boast a Flawless Record Against the Foxes
Arsenal have won all nine previous WSL meetings with Leicester, scoring 33 goals and conceding just four across those contests. The reverse fixture in November ended 4-1 to the Gunners, with Stina Blackstenius grabbing a brace. Alessia Russo carries a remarkable record of 10 goal involvements in just six WSL starts against this opposition.
Predicted Lineups:
Arsenal (4-3-3): Van Domselaar; Holmberg, Wubben-Moy, Codina, Hinds; Pelova, Little, Maanum; Smith, Russo, Foord
Leicester (3-5-2): Clark; Thibaud, Kees, Swaby; Mayling, McLoughlin, Tierney, Jansson, Neville; O’Brien, Williams
Also read: Everton Women and London City Lionesses Confirmed for Inaugural World Sevens Football Tournament at Brentford Gtech Stadium in May
Leicester
Alisha Lehmann Suffers Injury Blow as Leicester Star Forced to Withdraw From Switzerland Squad for Crucial Turkey World Cup Qualifiers
Leicester City attacker Alisha Lehmann has been forced to withdraw from the Switzerland squad for their upcoming World Cup qualifiers against Turkey due to a muscle injury.
The 27-year-old will remain with her club to begin rehabilitation, leaving a significant void in the Swiss attack ahead of two crucial fixtures.
Switzerland national team coach Rafel Navarro has been forced to shuffle his pack following the news that Lehmann will be unavailable for selection. The Swiss Football Association confirmed the withdrawal on Saturday, with Lehmann missing the vital double header as she undergoes treatment for the fitness issue.
Double Blow for Navarro Selection Plans
Lehmann is not the only absentee for the Swiss side, as Irina Fuchs has also been ruled out. The FC Koln goalkeeper is suffering from similar fitness issues that have forced her to remain with her club for treatment. The loss of these two experienced players presents a challenge for Navarro, who must now navigate a vital period without some of his regular squad members.
In response to the injury news, the Swiss coaching staff moved quickly to fill the vacancies. Leela Egli of Freiburg has been drafted in to replace Lehmann in the attacking department, while Nadine Bohi of Union Berlin joins the goalkeeping unit.
Crucial Qualifiers Against Turkey
Switzerland currently find themselves in a strong position after starting their qualifying campaign with maximum points. The first encounter with Turkey takes place in Zurich on April 14, followed by a trip to Sinop four days later. These matches carry significant weight for the team’s standing in both World Cup qualification and the Nations League.
Both Switzerland and Turkey are aiming to secure the top spot in their group in League B, which would guarantee promotion to League A.
Also read: 26-Year-Old Star Insists Arsenal Want to Defend Champions League Title After Progressing Past Chelsea Despite Stamford Bridge Defeat
Leicester
Liverpool Women vs. Leicester City Women: Predicted Lineups + Match Preview
Liverpool hosts Leicester City in the Women’s Super League on Sunday afternoon in what could prove to be a defining game in the relegation battle. The Reds have enjoyed a decent run of form recently and could open up some breathing space between themselves and bottom side Leicester with victory at Prenton Park.
Liverpool sit one point above the basement side heading into the weekend and absolutely cannot afford to drop points. Only the WSL’s big four sides have a better win rate in all competitions in 2026 than the Reds, with 57 percent from seven games, but they need three points to ease relegation fears.
Kick-off: 14:00 GMT, Sunday, March 15, 2026
Venue: Prenton Park, Birkenhead
TV: Sky Sports
Reds Finding Momentum at Perfect Time
Liverpool have won four of their last six matches across all competitions, as many as they managed across their 23 games prior. This represents a significant upturn in form for Matt Beard’s side, who were struggling badly earlier in the campaign.
The positive news is the Reds have found some momentum at the perfect time, with the relegation scrap intensifying. Their recent victories have given them confidence heading into this crucial basement battle, and another win would put serious daylight between themselves and the drop zone.
Leicester Facing Uphill Battle for Survival
Leicester are the only pointless team in the WSL this year, losing all four of their games in 2026. The Foxes last had a longer streak of consecutive defeats in the top flight between May and December 2022, when they lost 10 straight matches.
However, Leicester beat Liverpool 1-0 at home on MD2 this season and could complete a league double over the Reds for the second time in the WSL. Willie Kirk will hope his side can repeat that performance and pick up three vital points in their survival fight.
Predicted Lineups
Liverpool (4-3-3): Laws; Koivisto, Fisk, Hinds, Holland; Nagano, Daniels, Lundgaard; Kearns, Enderby, Silcock
Leicester City (4-2-3-1): Leitzig; Nevin, Howard, Purfield, Pacheco; Tierney, Goodwin; Tanou, Patten, Chan; Momiki
Also read: Manchester United Women Star Pinpoints Unique Reason for Success as Red Devils Prepare for First Ever League Cup Final
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