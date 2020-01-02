Leicester City Prediction: Probable line-up to face Wigan

Leicester City begin their FA Cup campaign on Saturday when they welcome Wigan Athletic at the King Power Stadium.

The Foxes have been doing very well in the Premier League and are currently second in the table. They come into this fixture on the back of a fantastic 3-0 success over Newcastle United, with Ayoze Perez, James Maddison and Hamza Choudhury getting on the scoresheet.

The victory at St. James’ Park would have given Brendan Rodgers’ side a lot of confidence and should be overwhelming favourites in the upcoming tie at the weekend.

James Maddison of Leicester City celebrates after scoring his team’s second goal which is later disallowed by VAR during the Premier League match between Brighton & Hove Albion and Leicester City. (Getty Images)

Team News

Jamie Vardy missed the Newcastle game with a tight calf and remains touch and go for the FA Cup game.

Leicester City Prediction: Probable XI

Formation: 4-1-4-1

Danny Ward (GK)

Danny Ward is Leicester’s second-choice goalkeeper and could be handed a start against Wigan.

James Justin (RB)

Justin has done very well in the limited games he has played this term. He is likely to get the nod ahead of Ricardo at right-back.

Leicester defender Wes Morgan celebrates after scoring. (Getty Images)

Wes Morgan (CB)

Morgan came on a substitute in the 3-0 victory over Newcastle but will be handed a start against Wigan on Saturday.

Jonny Evans (CB)

Evans has been fantastic for the Foxes this season and deserves to keep his place in the team.

Ben Chilwell (LB)

Chilwell operated in central midfield against Newcastle but should be back to his original position at left-back on Saturday.

Wilfred Ndidi (CDM)

An excellent tackler, Ndidi protects the backline and offers the license to the creative players to express themselves freely.

Wilfred Ndidi has been excellent for Leicester this season. (Getty Images)

Marc Albrighton (LW)

Albrighton hasn’t started many games for Leicester City this term. However, he could get one against the Championship side at the weekend.

Dennis Praet (LCM)

Praet is a creative midfielder who’ll look to carve open the Wigan defence with his incisive passing.

Hamza Choudhury (RCM)

Hamza scored a cracking goal in the victory over Newcastle, his first in Leicester colours. That should give the youngster a lot of confidence heading into the FA Cup game.

Dennis Praet of Leicester City in action during the Premier League match between Brighton & Hove Albion and Leicester City. (Getty Images)

Ayoze Perez (RW)

Perez came back to haunt his former side as he opened the scoring at St. James’ Park. The Spaniard should retain his place in Rodgers’ starting XI.

Kelechi Iheanacho (ST)

With Vardy a doubt due to a calf strain, Rodgers must go with Iheanacho up top. The Nigerian has done well in the last few weeks and must aim to repay the manager’s faith.