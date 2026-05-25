Leicester City Women Relegated After Penalty Shootout Heartbreak as Alisha Lehmann Faces Uncertain Future

Leicester City Women dropped out of the Women’s Super League on May 24, 2026, after losing 2-1 on penalties to Charlton Athletic in the WSL qualification play-off.

A goalless 120 minutes at the Valley ended in catastrophe as Leicester missed four of five spot-kicks despite goalkeeper Katie Keane saving two efforts. Only Olivia McLoughlin converted. Charlton take their place in the WSL next season. Leicester return to WSL2 for the first time since 2021 after five years at the top level.

Leicester are relegated to WSL 2 after losing on penalties to Charlton in the Women’s Super League play-off. pic.twitter.com/zpJTfL4exu — Sky Sports WSL (@SkySportsWSL) May 23, 2026

Lehmann’s Arrival Achieved Nothing

Alisha Lehmann joined in January from Como amid enormous fanfare and 15 million Instagram followers. She managed nine appearances, 502 minutes and one goal. Leicester lost every single match she featured in. That record is genuinely damning regardless of how entertaining her social media presence remains.

Disaster for Alisha Lehmann! Leicester Women relegated from WSL after agonising play-off defeat to Charlton https://t.co/4YXBXDvyyY cafc #cafc pic.twitter.com/uHu6fJBeGj — Forever Charlton (@charltonnews) May 25, 2026

Her absence through injury during the play-off confirmed the uncomfortable reality. Leicester signed a brand, not a match-winner. The Swiss international must now decide whether to fight for promotion in WSL2 or seek an immediate exit back to top-flight football.

Awards Controversy Exposes the Divide

Lehmann won both Goal of the Season and Fans’ Player of the Season at Leicester’s end of year ceremony despite her catastrophic impact on results.

Our End of Season award winners 🏆



Alisha Lehmann has won Fans' Player of the Season and Goal of the Season while Shannon O'Brien has claimed Players' Player of the Season 🥇



🔗 https://t.co/RYKcBM0ovE pic.twitter.com/LniqmziEps — LCFC Women (@LCFC_Women) May 6, 2026

The players voted internally for Shannon O’Brien, a selection that reflected genuine dressing room respect and merit.

“We’ve got to score goals, today we did everything at times but that.”



Rick Passmoor reacts after Leicester City’s relegation to WSL2. pic.twitter.com/J6PRR6OCFd — Sky Sports WSL (@SkySportsWSL) May 23, 2026

The contrast between supporter popularity and professional assessment reveals exactly how Lehmann’s signing unfolded. Instagram followers do not score goals. Winning mentality does.

Charlton’s Remarkable Achievement

Charlton Athletic complete a stunning rise from their unbeaten 2025 campaign through WSL2 title glory and now playoff promotion victory. Karen Hills has built something genuinely impressive at The Valley. They deserve their WSL place entirely on merit. Leicester must now rebuild quickly or risk losing their best players to higher-level clubs immediately.

Leicester rolls worst penalty shootout ever, asked to leave WSL https://t.co/UHyZbIzunY — holly (@h4cfc) May 23, 2026

Also read: Saoirse Noonan Attracting Elite Interest From England Scotland Spain Italy and America