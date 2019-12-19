Leicester predicted line-up to face Manchester City: Barnes to start

Leicester City travel to Manchester as they face off against Premier League champions Manchester City on Saturday at the Etihad.

The Foxes are flying high under Brendan Rodgers this season and a win against the Pep Guardiola’s side would take them further ahead of the hosts in the league table.

Rodgers’ men haven’t lost a game since their defeat to Liverpool in October and would be hoping to close the gap with the runaway leaders.

Leicester City boss Brendan Rodgers (Getty Images)

On the other hand, Manchester City know they have to get three points for sure if they want to challenge for the title. Their defence has been vulnerable at times and against the free-flowing Leicester they cannot afford to leave space at the back, especially with Jamie Vardy in red hot form.

However, Leicester will be going into the match on the back of a disappointing 1-1 draw against Norwich last weekend. They will have to regroup themselves a put in a better performance.

Team News

Rodgers has been able to keep his men fit as they go into the tougher festive period and will be hoping to continue to do well with his squad.

Matthew James will be the only absentee for this fixture as the midfielder has been unlucky with a series of injuries this season.

Leicester predicted line-up to face Man City

Formation: 4-1-4-1

Kasper Schmeichel (GK)

The Dane was beaten by a neat Teemu Pukki finish in the last outing but managed to do well after that. He has been the first choice in goal and will retain his spot.

Kasper Schmeichel (Getty Images)

Ricardo Pereira (RB)

Though he has been outstanding this season, he was far from his best against the Canaries and was dribbled past easily which is low by his standards. He must put in a strong performance this time around.

Caglar Soyuncu (CB)

The Turkish youngster has been excellent so far and has done well beyond expectations. He would be a sure pick.

Jonny Evans (CB)

The veteran has been a leader at the back and his partnership with Soyuncu has been amazing so far. His experience will be key for them against Guardiola’s attacking ranks.

Jonny Evans (Getty Images)

Ben Chilwell (LB)

The Englishman has improved a lot in both defensive and attacking situations. He would be hoping to make an impact with his forward runs.

Wilfred Ndidi (CDM)

The Nigerian is a key member of the squad. Whenever he puts in a solid performance, the team seems to do a decent job and therefore, his inclusion is a must.

Youri Tielemans (CAM)

The former Monaco man has contributed a lot in the final third for the Foxes. He seems to be getting better each day. He is a sure starter.

James Maddison (CAM)

The youngster has been the creative hub for Leicester this season. His performance has received rave reviews this season and he would be hoping to open up Manchester City’s weak defence.

James Maddison (Getty Images)

Ayoze Perez (RW)

The Spaniard has scored 4 and assisted once so far in the league. He has been a regular since his arrival and will be hoping to make an impact on the counter.

Harvey Barnes (LW)

Barnes was on the bench against the canaries. He should come back into the line up this time and his game form the flank would be crucial in offering support to Jamie Vardy.

Jamie Vardy (ST)

He has been the star in all of Leicester’s games so far. The Englishman will be leading Leicester’s attack and would be hoping to add more goals to his name.