Leicester Women’s Star Pens Emotional Message Over Fan-Player Abuse – “We Are Humans First”

Chris Wood is a New Zealand professional football player who plays as a forward for the Premier League club Nottingham Forest and for the New Zealand national team and in this article we will see more about the player’s Net Worth, Salary, Sponsors, Girlfriend, Tattoos, Cars, and more.

Christopher Grant Wood famously called Chris Wood joined the Premier League club Newcastle United from the Championship club Burnley in 2022. He again moved to Nottingham Forest in 2023 and the deal was made permanent in January 2025. He is an experienced player with over 500 senior professional caps and is one of the top experienced players from his country.

He represents the New Zealand football team at the national level and is currently the captain of the side. Chris Wood is deemed as the greatest New Zealand soccer player of this generation. Let us get to know more about the player’s bio in the following paragraphs.

Chris Wood joined the Premier League club Newcastle United from the Championship club Burnley in 2022.

Chris Wood’s Net Worth and Salary

Chris is an experienced football player whose earnings have been significantly influenced by the sport. According to estimates, the player’s net worth will be £32 million by 2026. It is estimated by Transfermarkt that the player’s market value in 2026 will be €25. 00 million.

He currently earns a salary of £4m per year playing for Premier League club Nottingham Forest. His salary has doubled. Chris Wood earns £82,000 every week. His new deal is valued till 2027. His salary may increase if his overall performance increases.

Chris Wood Club Career

Chris started footballing at Onehunga Sports and left the club in 2002 to join Cambridge FC. He moved to England in 2008 to join West Bromwich Albion’s academy. He signed his first professional contract with the club in 2009. He scored his first professional goal against Doncaster Rovers in September 2009 and the match ended in a 3-1 win.

https://twitter.com/NUFC/status/1553142796835495936?s=20&t=7XrWfbfkcobbRtpLPpoSaw

He was loaned out to Barnsley in 2010 and then the following year he joined Brighton on loan for a season. Later, he was loaned to Birmingham City, Bristol City, and Millwall. He joined Leicester City on a loan in 2013 with a buy-back clause. After the loan period, the club signed him on a long-term deal. He made 52 appearances for Leicester in his 2 years time scoring 12 goals before joining Leeds United in 2015.

He made his debut for the club against Burnley and the match ended in a 1-1 draw. He scored 41 league goals in his 83 appearances for the club before leaving the club for Burnley for an undisclosed transfer fee. It was rumoured that the transfer fee was around 15 million pounds. He made more than 150 appearances scoring more than 50 goals for the club in his five years’ time.

He joined Newcastle United on a long-term deal for a reported fee of 25 million pounds in January 2022. He made his debut against Watford which ended in a 1-1 draw. He scored his first goal for the club against Southampton in March 2022 and the match ended in a 2-1 draw. In January 2023, he moved to the Nottingham Forest on loan. His deal was sealed again in 2025.

Chris Wood International Career

Chris played for the youth teams of New Zealand before representing the senior team. He played in the U17 and the U23 levels of the nation. He made his senior team debut against Tanzania in June 2009 in a friendly match. He was named to the squad for the 2010 FIFA World Cup.

According to reports, the net worth of Chris Wood is £12.5 million by 2022.

He scored his first International goal against Honduras and the match ended in a 1-1 draw in October 2010. He was named the captain in 2014 and became the youngest skipper of the nation in their history.

Chris Wood Family

Christopher Grant Wood was born on 7th December 1991 in Auckland, New Zealand to his parents, Julie and Grant Wood. In the name of siblings, he has one sister, Chelsey Wood. They had struggled a lot to make him reach professional-level football and they have been more supportive of him with money and when he is low.

Chris Wood’s Girlfriend

The New Zealand striker is in a relationship with fellow kiwi footballer Kirsty Linnett. Linnett has been a mainstay in English football since 2012 and has played for Birmingham City, Notts County, Reading, and most recently Liverpool. The couple have a kid, but we don’t have an information if it’s a girl baby or boy.

Chris Wood is in a relationship with fellow kiwi footballer Kirsty Linnett.

Chris Wood Sponsors and Endorsements

Chris has not been seen endorsing any company but several reports give us a fair idea that Chris earns a good amount from brand endorsements and sponsorship deals. This is also evident from his luxurious lifestyle which of course he doesn’t fail to share with all his fans on social media.

Chris Wood Cars and Tattoos

Chris Wood has not been spotted driving a car in the streets of Auckland. But in an interview, he mentioned his interest in sports cars. It is certain that the player has a decent car collection in his garage to roam out. Unlike many footballers, the player seems not fond of tattooing his body.

