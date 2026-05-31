Manchester City Women (WFC)
Leila Ouahabi to Leave Manchester City After Four Years at Etihad as Spanish Defender Ends Trophy-Winning Spell
Leila Ouahabi’s time at Manchester City will come to an end when her contract expires next month, bringing closure to a four-year chapter that saw the Spanish full-back establish herself as a genuine fans’ favourite and key contributor to this season’s historic WSL title win.
The 33-year-old arrived from Barcelona in summer 2022 and has made 105 appearances across all competitions for City. She was part of the squad that ended the club’s decade-long wait for a league title, a contribution that underlines exactly what she has brought to the project. Ouahabi was not a star arrival that everyone was talking about. She became invaluable through consistency, experience and professionalism.
A Graceful Exit
Ouahabi was reflective in her statement about the departure. She acknowledged it was not an easy decision but felt the timing was right to move on and think about herself.
That is honest football. Players at her age and with her experience know their bodies better than anyone, and they deserve the space to make decisions that prioritize their own wellbeing and development. Manchester City clearly respected that.
One Last Chance at Glory
There is poetic timing to all of this. Ouahabi gets one final opportunity to collect a medal as a Manchester City player this weekend. City face Brighton in the Women’s FA Cup final at Wembley on Sunday, and if they win, she walks away with a domestic double from her last season. That would be a perfect way to end it.
What She Leaves Behind
Ouahabi called Manchester City her home, and that kind of language matters. She was not someone who arrived, collected a paycheck and left. She integrated into the club properly and became the kind of player that changes a dressing room. City will miss her, but they have given her the respect she deserves by letting her go on her own terms.
Also read: Khadija Shaw Signs Four Year Manchester City Deal as WSL Golden Boot Winner Ends Transfer Speculation
Arsenal
BBC Football Awards 2026: Declan Rice Wins Premier League Player of the Season as Khadija Shaw Dominates WSL
The BBC Football Awards 2026 were announced on May 28 with Declan Rice claiming Premier League Player of the Season, Khadija Shaw winning WSL Player of the Season with over 80 per cent of votes, and Mikel Arteta taking Manager of the Season ahead of Arsenal’s Champions League final against PSG on Saturday.
The full awards span four divisions across men’s and women’s football voted by BBC Sport’s expert panel including Fara Williams, Ellen White and Chris Sutton.
Premier League Dominated by Arsenal
Rice beat Bruno Fernandes and Igor Thiago to claim the top individual prize after driving Arsenal’s first title in 22 years. His set-piece expertise and midfield leadership were irreplaceable. Manchester City’s Nico O’Reilly won Breakthrough Player ahead of Bournemouth’s Eli Junior Kroupi and Arsenal’s Max Dowman.
Fulham’s Harrison Reed claimed Goal of the Season for a thunderous 25-yard swerving effort against Liverpool that earned an equaliser from a losing position. Granit Xhaka’s £17 million move from Bayer Leverkusen to Sunderland won Signing of the Season. Tottenham’s relegation battle won Shock of the Season. Brutal but accurate.
Khadija Shaw and Jeglertz Sweep the WSL
Shaw’s 21 goals in 22 games made her vote-winning automatic. Nobody came close. Andree Jeglertz won WSL Manager of the Season receiving every vote except one after breaking Chelsea’s stranglehold on the title. Veerle Buurman claimed WSL Breakthrough Player.
The FA Cup Final against Brighton on Sunday could add further personal recognition.
Scottish and EFL Recognition
Hearts’ Derek McInnes won Scottish Premiership Manager of the Season by a single vote over Motherwell’s Berthel Askou despite Celtic’s Martin O’Neill winning the title. Lincoln’s Michael Skubala won League One Manager unanimously. Bromley’s Andy Woodman claimed League Two Manager after back-to-back promotions from the National League.
Also read: Manchester City Women Crowned 2025-26 WSL Champions as Khadija Shaw Wins Golden Boot With 19 Goals
Internationals
Khiara Keating Called Into England Squad as Roebuck Injury Opens World Cup Qualifying Door
Manchester City goalkeeper Khiara Keating received a late call-up into Sarina Wiegman’s England squad on May 27 following Ellie Roebuck’s withdrawal with a shoulder injury.
The 21-year-old joins the 25-player group reporting to St George’s Park next week ahead of crucial FIFA Women’s World Cup Brazil 2027 qualifying matches against Spain in Palma on June 5 and Ukraine at Everton’s Hill Dickinson Stadium on June 9. England top their group after four rounds and need results from both games to confirm automatic qualification.
A Career-Defining Opportunity for Keating
Keating has one senior England cap from the Homecoming Series defeat to Brazil last autumn. She won Euro 2025 with the Lionesses but did not feature during the tournament, watching from the bench as history was made. This call-up arrives at the perfect moment.
She has just played in the FA Cup Final for Manchester City against Brighton at Wembley and starts next season as City’s number one goalkeeper for their Champions League campaign. Her development trajectory is exceptional and Wiegman clearly values her long-term potential. The World Cup qualifiers could deliver her second and third senior caps in situations that genuinely matter.
Roebuck’s Setback Demands Attention
Ellie Roebuck will receive treatment at Aston Villa, which suggests the shoulder injury is serious enough to require specialist management. This is not a minor knock.
Roebuck has been England’s most consistent goalkeeper for three years and her absence disrupts the squad hierarchy entering a critical qualification window.
Spain First, Ukraine Second
England face Spain in Palma on June 5, a genuinely difficult opener against the current world and European runners-up who England beat in the Euro 2025 final.
Ukraine four days later represents a more manageable challenge. Win both and automatic World Cup qualification is secured. That is the target. Nothing less is acceptable for this generation of Lionesses.
Also read: Manchester City Women Crowned 2025-26 WSL Champions as Khadija Shaw Wins Golden Boot With 19 Goals
Brighton
Kerstin Casparij Eyes Historic Manchester City Double as FA Cup Final Against Brighton Awaits at Wembley
Manchester City defender Kerstin Casparij says winning Sunday’s FA Cup Final against Brighton at Wembley would mean everything to her and the entire club.
The Netherlands international makes her first Wembley appearance for City in a fixture that could deliver the club’s first ever domestic double. Kick-off is 15:00 BST on May 31. City won the WSL title weeks ago. One trophy becomes two if Brighton are beaten.
Why This Double Would Be Historic
Manchester City have never won the WSL title and FA Cup in the same season. Five previous league titles produced four FA Cup exits before the final in the same campaign. This generation of players under Andrée Jeglertz has a genuine opportunity to write themselves into club history in a way their predecessors never managed.
Casparij understands the weight of that moment. She described the potential double as something that matters enormously for the organisation beyond individual achievement. That perspective reflects genuine leadership.
Brighton Are Dangerous and Casparij Knows It
City beat Brighton 2-1 at the Joie Stadium in September but lost 3-2 at Broadfield Stadium in April. Brighton exploited spaces Jeglertz’s side did not want exposed and managed the final 30 minutes brilliantly in that April defeat.
Casparij acknowledged both Brighton’s individual quality and their tactical intelligence under Dario Vidosic. Brighton came from 2-0 down at Liverpool in the semi-final to win 3-2. That kind of mentality does not disappear at Wembley. City must be clinical early or risk a genuinely uncomfortable afternoon.
The Final Represents Everything This Season Built
City progressed past Bournemouth, Sheffield United, Birmingham City and Chelsea to reach Wembley. The 3-2 semi-final win over Chelsea was City’s most dramatic cup performance in years. This squad has earned Sunday through consistency and nerve. The double is there for the taking. Casparij and her teammates know exactly what is at stake
Also read: Sophie Whitehouse Saves Four Penalties to Send Charlton Athletic Into the Women’s Super League
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