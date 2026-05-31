Leila Ouahabi to Leave Manchester City After Four Years at Etihad as Spanish Defender Ends Trophy-Winning Spell

Leila Ouahabi’s time at Manchester City will come to an end when her contract expires next month, bringing closure to a four-year chapter that saw the Spanish full-back establish herself as a genuine fans’ favourite and key contributor to this season’s historic WSL title win.

Manchester City has announced Leila Ouahabi will leave the club at the end of her contract this summer. pic.twitter.com/SgvACzqXF4 — Soccerdonna (@soccerdonna) May 29, 2026

The 33-year-old arrived from Barcelona in summer 2022 and has made 105 appearances across all competitions for City. She was part of the squad that ended the club’s decade-long wait for a league title, a contribution that underlines exactly what she has brought to the project. Ouahabi was not a star arrival that everyone was talking about. She became invaluable through consistency, experience and professionalism.

A Graceful Exit

Ouahabi was reflective in her statement about the departure. She acknowledged it was not an easy decision but felt the timing was right to move on and think about herself.

🇪🇸 Leila Ouahabi will leave Manchester City at the end of the season, the club have confirmed.



The Spanish defender has made 105 appearances in all competitions since joining City and could make one final appearance in Sunday’s FA Cup final.✍️ https://t.co/xUPKZCR3YE pic.twitter.com/MKVhzNPSNT — CHINEMEREMMA ACTIVE 🦅 (@CHINEMEREMMA993) May 29, 2026

That is honest football. Players at her age and with her experience know their bodies better than anyone, and they deserve the space to make decisions that prioritize their own wellbeing and development. Manchester City clearly respected that.

One Last Chance at Glory

There is poetic timing to all of this. Ouahabi gets one final opportunity to collect a medal as a Manchester City player this weekend. City face Brighton in the Women’s FA Cup final at Wembley on Sunday, and if they win, she walks away with a domestic double from her last season. That would be a perfect way to end it.

Podemos confirmar que Leila Ouahabi deixará o Clube após o término do seu contrato atual neste verão europeu.



Todos no Manchester City gostariam de agradecer a Leila por seus esforços durante seu tempo no Clube e desejar tudo de bom para o futuro 🩵 pic.twitter.com/ltOewaMt6A — Manchester City (@ManCityPT) May 29, 2026

What She Leaves Behind

Ouahabi called Manchester City her home, and that kind of language matters. She was not someone who arrived, collected a paycheck and left. She integrated into the club properly and became the kind of player that changes a dressing room. City will miss her, but they have given her the respect she deserves by letting her go on her own terms.

Leila Ouahabi: “Thanks for everything and I will be another City fan. Thank you, Manchester.



“I’m proud and happy to have helped the team win the league title we wanted so badly. I have always given 100%, helping the team be among the best every single year.



“It was a big… pic.twitter.com/KacYwobRPG — champions of england 🩵 (@insidemcwfc) May 29, 2026

Also read: Khadija Shaw Signs Four Year Manchester City Deal as WSL Golden Boot Winner Ends Transfer Speculation