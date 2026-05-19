Leila Wandeler Named West Ham Women Young Hammer of the Year After Brilliant Breakthrough Season in Claret and Blue

Leila Wandeler has been crowned West Ham United Women’s Young Hammer of the Year at the club’s end of season awards ceremony, and it is a recognition that has been coming for some time.

The Swiss forward has been one of the genuine bright spots in what has been a difficult campaign for the Hammers, and anyone who watched her play this season will not be surprised to see her name on the trophy.

A breakout season in Claret & Blue 💫



Your Young Hammer of the Year, Leila Wandeler – brought to you by @ModiBodi ⚒️ — West Ham United Women (@westhamwomen) May 17, 2026

Leila Wandeler brought pace, directness, and a fearlessness in taking on defenders that West Ham simply did not always have in attack this season. Whether starting or coming off the bench, she made things happen.

That is not easy to do as a young player finding her feet in the WSL for the first time, and the fact that she did it consistently speaks volumes about her mentality.

What Made Her Stand Out

The Swiss youngster grew noticeably throughout the campaign. The early months showed flashes of quality. The later months showed a player who had genuinely settled into professional football at this level, with the confidence and decision-making to match.

Her work ethic and attacking movement earned her praise from both supporters and the coaching staff under Rita Guarino, and her teammates made clear how much they rate her when they embraced her warmly as she collected the award.

A Popular Winner in the Dressing Room

That reaction from her teammates tells you something important. Leila Wandeler is not just a talent on the pitch.

She has fitted into the group and earned the respect of senior players around her. That matters enormously for a young forward trying to establish herself.

The Future Looks Bright

West Ham have a real reason for optimism heading into 2026/27. A goalkeeper in Walsh, a young forward in Wandeler, and a head coach in Guarino who clearly knows what she is doing. Building from there is entirely possible.

“I really love our fans” 🥹❤️



Rita Guarino and Hammer of the Year Oona Siren reflect on the season finale and ambitions for 2026/27 ⚒️ — West Ham United Women (@westhamwomen) May 17, 2026

Also read: West Ham Captain Katrina Gorry to Leave Club at End of Season After Turning Down New Contract in Best Interests of Family