West Ham Dragon
Leila Wandeler Named West Ham Women Young Hammer of the Year After Brilliant Breakthrough Season in Claret and Blue
Leila Wandeler has been crowned West Ham United Women’s Young Hammer of the Year at the club’s end of season awards ceremony, and it is a recognition that has been coming for some time.
The Swiss forward has been one of the genuine bright spots in what has been a difficult campaign for the Hammers, and anyone who watched her play this season will not be surprised to see her name on the trophy.
Leila Wandeler brought pace, directness, and a fearlessness in taking on defenders that West Ham simply did not always have in attack this season. Whether starting or coming off the bench, she made things happen.
That is not easy to do as a young player finding her feet in the WSL for the first time, and the fact that she did it consistently speaks volumes about her mentality.
What Made Her Stand Out
The Swiss youngster grew noticeably throughout the campaign. The early months showed flashes of quality. The later months showed a player who had genuinely settled into professional football at this level, with the confidence and decision-making to match.
Her work ethic and attacking movement earned her praise from both supporters and the coaching staff under Rita Guarino, and her teammates made clear how much they rate her when they embraced her warmly as she collected the award.
A Popular Winner in the Dressing Room
That reaction from her teammates tells you something important. Leila Wandeler is not just a talent on the pitch.
She has fitted into the group and earned the respect of senior players around her. That matters enormously for a young forward trying to establish herself.
The Future Looks Bright
West Ham have a real reason for optimism heading into 2026/27. A goalkeeper in Walsh, a young forward in Wandeler, and a head coach in Guarino who clearly knows what she is doing. Building from there is entirely possible.
Also read: West Ham Captain Katrina Gorry to Leave Club at End of Season After Turning Down New Contract in Best Interests of Family
Chelsea Dragon
Megan Walsh Wins West Ham Women Save of the Season Award for Stunning Reflex Stop Against Chelsea
Megan Walsh picked up the Save of the Season award at West Ham United Women’s end-of-season ceremony on Saturday evening, and nobody who saw the save in question would argue with the result for even a second.
The moment came against Chelsea earlier in the campaign. With the Blues appearing certain to score from close range, Walsh somehow found the reactions to push the effort away.
It was the kind of stop that makes you rewind the footage just to work out how she did it. Supporters backed it heavily in the online vote, and the replay on the big screen during the ceremony drew a response that said everything about how special the moment was.
Why Walsh Has Been So Important This Season
This award is not just about one save, as good as that save was. Walsh has been West Ham’s most reliable performer throughout what has been a challenging season for the club.
She kept them in matches they had no right to be in, produced important stops at crucial moments and brought a calmness and assurance between the posts that the team genuinely needed. Goalkeepers rarely get enough credit in women’s football and Walsh deserves a lot more of it.
Humble in Victory
After collecting her award, Walsh was quick to deflect credit toward her teammates, pointing out that goalkeepers always rely on the players in front of them. That kind of attitude is exactly why she is so well-regarded within the squad and among the fanbase.
Heading Into Next Season With Momentum
Walsh has firmly established herself as one of West Ham’s most trusted players. With the club expected to strengthen over the summer under Rita Guarino, having a goalkeeper of her quality already in place is a genuine foundation to build from.
Also read: West Ham Captain Katrina Gorry to Leave Club at End of Season After Turning Down New Contract in Best Interests of Family
West Ham Dragon
West Ham Captain Katrina Gorry to Leave Club at End of Season After Turning Down New Contract in Best Interests of Family
Katrina Gorry will leave West Ham United Women when her contract expires at the end of June, the club has confirmed. The Australian midfielder, who joined in January 2024, turned down an offer of a new deal, with family the primary reason behind her decision to move on.
The 33-year-old has made over 50 appearances for the Hammers and captained the side throughout her time in east London. Her final game will come on Saturday against WSL champions Manchester City.
A Decision Made for the Right Reasons
West Ham did make an approach to keep Gorry beyond this season, but she declined. The midfielder has two young children and has been open throughout her time in England about the realities of balancing professional football with motherhood, having spoken publicly about eating disorders, going through IVF and the challenges facing mothers in the women’s game.
She described the timing as right for her and her family, arriving at the club with a two-year-old daughter and leaving with what she called an even bigger family.
What She Meant to West Ham
Gorry has been far more than a footballer to this club. She took on the captaincy and became a genuine leader both on and off the pitch, using her platform to shine a light on issues that matter well beyond football.
Last season she featured in every WSL match as West Ham recorded their highest points tally. This campaign she has made 18 appearances across all competitions while also helping Australia reach the Women’s Asian Cup final.
Guarino Pays Tribute
Head coach Rita Guarino, who joined the club in December, was full of praise for Gorry despite their limited time working together, highlighting her experience, resilience and winning mentality as qualities that drove the group forward during her spell in charge.
Also read: West Ham United Women Show Clear Signs of Progress Under Rita Guarino as Club Earns Praise On and Off the Pitch
West Ham Dragon
West Ham United Women Show Clear Signs of Progress Under Rita Guarino as Club Earns Praise On and Off the Pitch
West Ham United Women have had a season that has felt different. Under head coach Rita Guarino, the Hammers have moved away from the inconsistency that defined previous campaigns and started to look like a club with a genuine identity and a clear direction.
On the pitch, the improvements have been visible. The squad has shown greater structure and defensive discipline, with players like Viviane Asseyi continuing to provide a goal threat while younger members of the group have stepped up and taken on more responsibility as the season has progressed.
West Ham have also shown the ability to compete against stronger sides, something that has not always been the case in recent years.
Guarino Building Something Real
The Italian coach has done more than just tweak the tactics. There is a collective identity forming at the club that was not obviously present before her arrival. The side presses with purpose, holds its shape and responds to pressure in a way that points to a group that has bought into what their manager is asking of them. That sort of mentality shift does not happen by accident.
Leading the Way Off the Pitch Too
West Ham’s influence this season has extended well beyond the matchday. The club was highly commended in the Equality, Diversity and Inclusion category at the Women’s Football Awards and ran meaningful campaigns around LGBTQIA+ inclusion, Black History Month and International Women’s Day throughout the year. They also became the first WSL club to receive White Ribbon accreditation for their work tackling violence against women and girls, a landmark achievement that drew widespread praise from across the game.
The Bigger Picture for West Ham Women
League position tells only part of the story this season. The foundations Guarino is laying point toward a club that wants to be a long-term force in women’s football rather than simply a side fighting to stay relevant.
Also read: Rita Guarino Targets Next Stage of West Ham Women’s Evolution After Superb Defensive Display Secures 1-0 Victory Over Liverpool at BrewDog Stadium
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