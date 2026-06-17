Tottenham Women Forward Lenna Gunning-Williams Undergoes Major Neurosurgery as Club Shows Support for 21 Year Old Striker

Tottenham Hotspur Women forward Lenna Gunning-Williams has announced she is recovering after undergoing major neurosurgery following a medical diagnosis. The 21-year-old England Under 23 international shared emotional pictures from her hospital bed on Instagram as she provided an update on her condition to supporters.

We can confirm that Lenna Gunning-Williams has successfully undergone surgery following a medical diagnosis.



We're all with you, Lenna 🤍 pic.twitter.com/cAlGxLVvRT — Tottenham Hotspur Women (@SpursWomen) June 15, 2026

The Spurs striker revealed the operation followed a condition she had been made aware of several years ago but which had only recently begun to impact her life. Despite the severity of undergoing brain surgery, Gunning-Williams explained that the potential outcomes of not proceeding with the procedure were far more concerning for both herself and her family.

Gunning-Williams Prioritises Long Term Health Over Football

The forward delivered a powerful message about prioritising personal wellbeing above football commitments. She stressed that certain things in life are bigger than sport and that listening to your body when it sends warning signals is absolutely crucial regardless of external pressures or career considerations.

Gunning-Williams expressed gratitude towards Tottenham’s medical team, staff and teammates for their unwavering support throughout the surgical process and recovery period. She highlighted how the love shown by everyone at the club has made the entire experience more manageable.

Lenna Gunning-Williams has successfully undergone surgery following a medical diagnosis.



The club's medical team has been supporting the young forward throughout this process, and will continue to do so through her rehabilitation.#THFC #COYS #SPURS #TOTTENHAM #SPURSWOMEN pic.twitter.com/mv1THSHKsb — Gary Ward (@GaryRWard) June 16, 2026

Recovery Process Ahead for Spurs Star

The England international made 19 appearances across all competitions for Spurs last season, scoring once against Leicester City in the Women’s FA Cup. She now faces a gradual and patient recovery process that will require both physical and mental healing before returning to pitch action.

Gunning-Williams remains positive about her future, acknowledging the rollercoaster of emotions ahead but expressing determination to give her body all the time needed for complete recovery.

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