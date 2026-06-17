Tottenham
Tottenham Women Forward Lenna Gunning-Williams Undergoes Major Neurosurgery as Club Shows Support for 21 Year Old Striker
Tottenham Hotspur Women forward Lenna Gunning-Williams has announced she is recovering after undergoing major neurosurgery following a medical diagnosis. The 21-year-old England Under 23 international shared emotional pictures from her hospital bed on Instagram as she provided an update on her condition to supporters.
The Spurs striker revealed the operation followed a condition she had been made aware of several years ago but which had only recently begun to impact her life. Despite the severity of undergoing brain surgery, Gunning-Williams explained that the potential outcomes of not proceeding with the procedure were far more concerning for both herself and her family.
Gunning-Williams Prioritises Long Term Health Over Football
The forward delivered a powerful message about prioritising personal wellbeing above football commitments. She stressed that certain things in life are bigger than sport and that listening to your body when it sends warning signals is absolutely crucial regardless of external pressures or career considerations.
Gunning-Williams expressed gratitude towards Tottenham’s medical team, staff and teammates for their unwavering support throughout the surgical process and recovery period. She highlighted how the love shown by everyone at the club has made the entire experience more manageable.
Recovery Process Ahead for Spurs Star
The England international made 19 appearances across all competitions for Spurs last season, scoring once against Leicester City in the Women’s FA Cup. She now faces a gradual and patient recovery process that will require both physical and mental healing before returning to pitch action.
Gunning-Williams remains positive about her future, acknowledging the rollercoaster of emotions ahead but expressing determination to give her body all the time needed for complete recovery.
Also read: Tottenham Monitor Victoria Pelova as Arsenal Midfielder’s Future Remains Uncertain Following ACL Injury Struggles
Arsenal
Tottenham Monitor Victoria Pelova as Arsenal Midfielder’s Future Remains Uncertain Following ACL Injury Struggles
Tottenham are keeping close tabs on Victoria Pelova as the Arsenal midfielder’s future in North London continues to look increasingly precarious. The Dutch international joined Arsenal from Ajax in January 2023 but has been unable to consistently rediscover her best form since returning from a serious ACL injury that derailed her momentum.
Pelova was quickly established as one of Arsenal’s most technically gifted midfielders when she first arrived. Her composure in possession, creative ability, and versatility made her an integral part of the squad during her opening season in the Women’s Super League.
But the ACL injury disrupted everything. Rehabilitation took time, and confidence does not come back as quickly as fitness. She has made 87 appearances for Arsenal and scored six goals, but those statistics do not capture her real value. The issue is consistency rather than ability.
Tottenham’s interest makes tactical sense. Martin Ho finished his first season in charge with the club in fifth place, which is genuine progress. Now they are actively strengthening to push closer to the top four. The departures of Bethany England and Kit Graham mean they are reshaping their attacking options. Pelova could offer the midfield creativity they need.
She is comfortable operating as a central playmaker, attacking midfielder or wide creator, giving Ho the flexibility his system demands.
The Confidence Factor
Pelova needs minutes and a fresh start. Arsenal cannot provide that consistently. Tottenham could, which might be exactly what she needs to rebuild her career trajectory.
Spurs’ Recruitment Strategy
The signing of Shekiera Martinez from West Ham shows Tottenham are being proactive in the market. They are building something genuine under Ho and Pelova would fit that vision perfectly.
A move makes sense for all parties involved.
Also read: Leila Ouahabi to Leave Manchester City After Four Years at Etihad as Spanish Defender Ends Trophy-Winning Spell
Tottenham
Olivia Holdt Signs New Long Term Contract With Tottenham Hotspur as Danish Winger Commits Future to Spurs After Impressive Debut Season
Olivia Holdt has signed a new long term contract with Tottenham Hotspur. The 24 year old Danish international midfielder has committed her future to the club following an impressive debut season in North London, which is absolutely brilliant news for Martin Ho.
Holdt joined Spurs from Swedish club FC Rosengård in the January 2025 transfer window. The winger has made 23 appearances in all competitions, scoring 12 goals. This demonstrates her immediate impact at the higher end of the Women’s Super League table.
Very Happy to Be Staying
Holdt spoke about her contract extension, expressing delight at remaining with the club. “I’m very, very happy to be staying at the club. I feel very content every day, and I’m just excited for the future,” the Danish international said.
She continued: “I feel like I’m in a really good place in my career. I’m in a good environment where I can develop every day in training with amazing staff and teammates that help to push me,” which is frankly the kind of positive atmosphere every player needs to thrive.
Helped Spurs Challenge Higher Up Table
Holdt has been instrumental in Tottenham’s strong campaign under new boss Martin Ho. The club have challenged at the higher end of the WSL table this season, with the Danish winger providing goals and creativity from wide areas.
Spurs moved quickly to secure her services for the longer term, recognizing there is much more to come from the 24 year old. Her performances have made her one of the standout signings from the January 2025 window.
North London Derby Next Up
Tottenham are next in action on Saturday evening when they contest a North London derby with Arsenal at Emirates Stadium. Holdt will be hoping to continue her excellent goalscoring form against the Gunners in what promises to be a massive fixture for both sides.
The timing of the contract announcement sends a positive message ahead of the crucial derby clash. Spurs sit fifth in the table and need points to maintain their push for European qualification. Holdt’s 12 goals this season make her one of Tottenham’s most dangerous attacking threats. This gives Arsenal plenty to worry about on Saturday evening.
Also read: Former Arsenal Midfielder Linked With Move Back to WSL Less Than A Year After Juventus Switch
Everton Dragon
Bartrip Gets Honest on Being Back at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium for Everton Clash as Spurs Defender Excited to Play in Front of Home Fans
Molly Bartrip is keen to build on the momentum gained from a positive run of displays in February for Tottenham‘s return to Women’s Super League action after the current international break. With three wins out of four across all competitions, 11 goals scored in those fixtures, and progressing to the quarter final of the Women’s FA Cup, February certainly brought the very best out of Martin Ho’s side.
That was recognised throughout the whole of England’s top flight as the Spurs Head Coach was named the WSL’s Manager of the Month as predicted by football betting sites. While the international break has seen a number of players jet off to represent their nations, the hard work has continued at Hotspur Way as they prepare for their next league fixture.
Love Playing at the Stadium
Tottenham host Everton at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Sunday, March 15, at 11:55. A vastly experienced player who has worn the Lilywhite shirt over 100 times, Bartrip spoke about her excitement to be back in N17 next weekend and the importance of their last two results.
“I love playing at the Stadium. It’s amazing to play there, and hopefully we can get as many fans there as possible. It always helps us when we’re playing there to hear the crowd cheering us on, so hopefully we can put in a positive performance,” Bartrip said.
Last Two Games Were Big Results
The Spurs defender added, “The last two games were big results for us. Obviously a lot of goals in the Villa game, disappointing to concede as many as we did, but going into the FA Cup tie, we knew it would be tough. We got through extra time and penalties, so credit to all the girls who stood up to take the penalty.”
Bartrip has been one of a very small group to stay behind in North London over the international break. “We’ve been working really hard. Sometimes, the good thing during the international break is that you get a lot of one on one coaching.”
Also read: An Injury Setback For Izzy Atkinson as Sunderland Women Star’s Return Timeline Emerges
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