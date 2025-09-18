Stephanie Hope – Leon Bailey Girlfriend, her Family and more 

Stephanie Hope is a famous social media star and the girlfriend of Jamaican forward Leon Bailey. Read on to learn more about her nationality, net worth, facts and family.

Stephanie gained huge popularity on YouTube and Instagram in a very short span. She is a complete extrovert and likes to hang out with friends. She also likes stardom and media attention and lives her life as a star. At the same time, she is one of the biggest supporters of her boyfriend.

After the couple’s relationship had come under media attention a lot of gossip started circling around their day-to-day life. Leon Bailey is one of the best young talents at this moment and one of the most sought-after footballers. A player like the Jamaican is what every team aspires to have.

Given that Bailey is one of the Premier League’s most productive wingers, it is not unexpected that other clubs are competing to sign him. He has excelled in recent years, which is not surprising since his lovely girlfriend is by his side.

Stephanie Hope Childhood and Family

Stephanie was born on January 2, 1997. She likes to keep her private information away from the public eye. She hasn’t disclosed the name of her father and mother and what jobs they do. There is also no information about her siblings.

Stephanie was born in Jamaica. (Credit: Instagram)

Tracking the childhood and family details of the beautiful Jamaican lady has become quite challenging. However, we continuously investigate the matter and update the article if we find new data. So stay tuned to learn about the beautiful girlfriend of Leon Bailey.

Stephanie Hope Education

Stephanie spent most of her childhood and early adulthood in Jamaica. So there’s a high chance she completed her education at local institutions. We know that she completed her high school graduation in her hometown. However, we are unsure whether she enrolled on a university programme after that.

Stephanie Hope Career

Stephanie is a YouTube vlogger. She has her own channel by the name of – Stephy Hope TV. She currently has a huge number of subscribers on her channel, and her fan base is continuously growing. She mostly posts vlogs about her exciting outings. She also shares driving videos and fun challenge videos.

Stephanie has gained massive popularity on Instagram. She currently has significant followers on her profile – @stephyhopen. She often posts alluring pictures of herself. She also posts a lot of exciting content. She maintains a positive influence on her audience.

Stephanie is a YouTube vlogger. (Credit: Instagram)

Stephanie Hope Net Worth

The social media industry has seen significant growth in the last couple of years, especially during the lockdown. Well, Stephanie has understood how to use her fanbase to earn a handsome amount of money.

She collaborates with big brands and promotes a specific product through channels that bring significant revenue. Her current net worth is pretty significant and very substantial compared to other WAGs’ earnings. Stephanie Hope has an estimated net worth of $600K.

Stephanie Hope and Leon Bailey Relationship

Leon Bailey met with her girlfriend in 2019. We are uncertain how and exactly where they met. However, we believe they were instantly attracted to each other. The duo maintained secrecy in the initial months of their relationship. They privately started dating. However, the Jamaican media got a sense of the event and started posting a lot of gossip. They are planning to get married in a grand way.

Leon Bailey met with her girlfriend in 2019. (Credit: The Mirror)

The duo made their first public appearance in 2020. Soon after that, they publicly announced their relationship and surprised many fans. Their love story has gained popularity on social media. They maintain healthy communication and enjoy the company of each other. After the arrival of their child, their bond has grown even stronger.

Stephanie Hope and Leon Bailey Children

Leon Bailey and Stephanie Hope are parents to one kid. Leo Bailey, Leon Bailey’s son, was born in June 2020 to Stephanie Hope. The parents even opened an Instagram account for their child, so they could post more images of him. Leon Bailey plays for the Serie A club Roma and seems Stephanie Hope as his lucky charm.

Leon Bailey with his girlfriend and son. (Credit: Instagram)

Stephanie Hope Social media

Stephanie has earned a lot of fame on social media after her relationship with Leon Bailey became public. She currently has 46k followers on her Instagram page. She mostly posts pictures of herself and her beautiful child. She also likes travelling and posts snaps of her vacation frequently. Stephanie Hope goes to the club and posts pictures with her friends.

