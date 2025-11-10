Aston Villa
Leon Bailey – Net Worth, Salary, Sponsors, Girlfriend, Tattoos, Cars, and more
Leon Bailey is a Jamaican professional football player who plays as a right winger for Serie A club Roma, on loan from Premier League club Aston Villa, and for the Jamaican national team and in this article, we will see more about the player’s Net Worth, Salary, Sponsors, Girlfriend, Tattoos, Cars, and more.
Leon Patrick Bailey famously called Leon Bailey joined Aston Villa from the German club Bayer Leverkusen in 2021. He is one of the top talents in Jamaica and has been playing at a top level in recent times. He works hard on the pitch and has high dreams of achieving a lot in the footballing world.
He has won the Belgian Young Footballer of the year in 2015 back in his times at Genk and later he moved to Leverkusen. He represents the Jamaican national football team since 2019 and has been playing regularly for the team. Let us get to know more about the winger’s profile in this article.
Leon Bailey’s Net Worth and Salary
Leon Bailey is a young player and footballing has contributed much to his earnings. The player’s net worth is estimated to be €17 million as of 2026. The market value of the player in 2026 is valued at €35.00m by Transfermarkt. He currently earns a whopping salary of 6 Million Euros per year playing for the club Roma. His salary at Serie A is higher than what he was earning for Aston Villa.
Leon Bailey Club Career
Leon began his youth career with Phoenix All-Stars. In 2015, Bailey joined the Belgian club Genk and quickly established himself as one of the top young talents in the league. He helped Genk win the Belgian Cup in 2016 and was named the league’s best young player in the same year.
Since joining Bayer Leverkusen in January 2017, Bailey has continued to impress with his performances on the field. In his first full season with the club, he scored 12 goals and provided 5 assists in all competitions. He also helped Leverkusen reach the final of the DFB-Pokal.
In the 2018-2019 season, Bailey was the club’s top scorer with 12 goals and 8 assists. He was also named in the Bundesliga Team of the Season. He continued his impressive form in the 2019-2020 season with 8 goals and 8 assists.
Bailey signed for Premier League club Aston Villa. He made his debut as a substitute on 14 August 2021 and scored his first goal for Villa on 18 September 2021 in a 3–0 home victory over Everton. His first season with Aston Villa was marked by several injuries which limited him to only 7 starts.
Leon Bailey International Career
Bailey made his debut for the Jamaica national team in 2016 and has since represented his country at several tournaments, including the CONCACAF Gold Cup and the Caribbean Cup. In May 2019, Bailey was named to the Jamaican provisional squad for the 2019 CONCACAF Gold Cup and officially announced that he would represent the Reggae Boyz.
He earned his first cap in June 2019 and scored his first goal for Jamaica in September 2019 in a CONCACAF Nations League match. It’s also noted that Bailey was eligible to represent England but he has no grandparents born in England. He moved to the Aston Villa club in 2021 and was a top performer for the club. Leon Bailey moved to the Serie A club Roma in 2025 on loan. Reports indicate he will join Roma permanently after the season.
Leon Bailey Family
Leon Bailey was born on 9 August 1997 in Kingston, Jamaica. His father’s name is Craig Butler, and his mother’s name is not known but they struggled a lot to make him reach professional-level football. The other details of the family are not revealed yet.
Leon Bailey’s Girlfriend
The Winger has been enjoying his relationship with Stephanie Hope. The couple has been a joyful pair. The couple is blessed with a baby boy who is still unnamed and The proud father loves to spend time with his young kid.
Leon Bailey Sponsors and Endorsements
Leon Bailey has not been seen endorsing any company on his social media accounts. The player is in his growing phase and will attract sponsors if he is able to show up his abilities and skills on the field.
Leon Bailey Cars and Tattoos
Leon Bailey has been spotted driving a Brabus Mercedes Benz in the streets of Kingston in Jamaica. It is certain that the player has a decent car collection in his garage to roam out. Like many footballers, Leon Bailey has inked his skin on both the left and right shoulders, hands, and on his chest.
Top 10 Aston Villa Players of all time
Aston Villa has a rich history of achievements in English football and here we learn about the top 10 Aston Villa players of all time.
10. Gordon Cowans
Gordon Cowans is one of Villa’s most decorated players in recent history, renowned for his brilliant passing. Cowans have won the European Cup, the First Division title, the League Cup, and the European Super Cup. In three stays with Villa, he scored 59 goals and made 527 appearances after joining as a 12-year-old schoolboy.
9. Billy Walker
Billy Walker is still Aston Villa’s all-time leading goalscorer, despite retiring in 1934. While this may speak to the club’s strikers in the past (*cough* Darius Vassell *cough*), it also testifies to what a fantastic player Walker was.
Walker, who played at Villa Park for 20 years and scored 244 goals in 531 games, will go down as one of the club’s all-time greats.
8. Dennis Mortimer
Dennis Mortimer will be remembered as the captain of Aston Villa during their most successful period. Mortimer was the guy who raised the European Cup in Rotterdam on May 26, 1982, after a historic victory over Bayern Munich. After leading the claret and blues to the First Division title the year before, the Liverpudlian midfielder was instrumental in Villa’s continental triumph. For Villa, Mortimer appeared in almost 400 games.
7. James Milner
The former Aston Villa midfielder has made one of the most Premier League appearances, scoring 55 goals and assisting 83 others.
He made 129 games for Villa before moving on to become Liverpool’s vice-captain. James Milner had his greatest season between 2009 and 2010, winning the PFA Young Player of the Year title.
6. Peter Withe
The idyllic years of the early 1980s would not have been possible without Peter Withe‘s ambition.
Withe scored 92 goals in 233 appearances for Villa between arriving for a record £500,000 deal from Newcastle in 1980 and departing for Sheffield United in 1985.
Twenty of those goals helped Villa win the First Division in 1981, and he is still the last player to score so many league goals in a season three decades later. The next year, he scored Villa’s most famous goal, a shinned effort that won the European Cup in 1982.
5. Tony Morley
Tony Morley was not a great goalscorer, but he was a wonderful goalscorer who got famous for them when playing for Aston Villa in the early 1980s.
Under Ron Saunders’ guidance, the nimble winger assisted on Villa’s European Cup-winning goal in 1982 and helped them win the league title in 1981.
4. Peter McParland
Between 1952 and 1962, Peter McParland was the attacking midfielder for Aston Villa, making 293 games and scoring a total of 98 goals, more than any other side he played for throughout his career.
He is most remembered for scoring two goals in the 1957 FA Cup final against Aston Villa and Manchester United.
3. Dwight Yorke
Dwight Yorke is undoubtedly the best striker Aston Villa has had in the Premier League era, despite leaving in contentious circumstances for Manchester United.
Yorke was signed by Villa Park after being discovered by Graham Taylor on a pre-season tour of the West Indies in 1989. He began his career as a right winger, but it was in the 1995/96 season that he was shifted to centre forward, where he rapidly established himself as one of the greatest in England, if not the globe.
2. Allan Evans
During his career with Aston Villa, from 1977 and 1989, Allan Evans was one of their top defenders. When Aston Villa won the European Cup in 1982, he was a member of the winning squad and later became the club’s captain, guiding them back to the First Division. Evans scored 63 goals in 473 games for Aston Villa during his tenure there.
1. Paul McGrath
Only six defenders have ever won the PFA Players’ Player of the Year Award, and Paul McGrath is one of them. During his time, he was one of the best centre-backs in the game. McGrath represented Aston Villa in more than 250 games and scored 9 goals.
He was a member of Ron Atkinson’s Villa team that challenged Manchester United for the Premier League title in the early 1990s, and some Villa fans simply refer to him as ‘God.’
Manchester United Women vs. Aston Villa Women: Match Preview + Predicted Lineups
Manchester United Women host Aston Villa at Leigh Sports Village on Saturday afternoon, seeking to extend their unbeaten start to the 2025-26 WSL campaign.
Predicted Lineups
Manchester United (4-2-3-1): Tullis-Joyce, Sandberg, Janssen, Le Tissier, Riviere, Miyazawa, Malard, Toone, Zigiotti Olme, Park, Terland
Aston Villa (4-3-3): D’Angelo, Wilms, Patten, Deslandes, Maritz, Kendall, Taylor, Kearns, Maltby, Mullet, Hanson
United’s Momentum
Marc Skinner’s side defeated Brighton 3-2 last weekend, maintaining their perfect record. United remain one of two WSL teams yet to taste defeat after seven matches, alongside Chelsea who lead the table.
The Red Devils boast the division’s most prolific attack with 19 goals in seven games. Only Chelsea have conceded fewer, highlighting United’s strong start defensively and offensively.
Villa’s Resilience
Aston Villa sit eighth but haven’t lost since their 3-1 defeat to Chelsea in September. Robert de Pauw’s side have collected one win and three draws during that run, demonstrating defensive solidity away from home.
Villa held Arsenal to a 1-1 draw at Emirates Stadium, proving their capability against top opposition. Their unbeaten away record this season suggests they won’t arrive intimidated despite facing unbeaten United.
Head-to-Head Advantage
United have never lost to Villa across 13 meetings in all competitions, recording 10 wins and three draws. This dominant record provides confidence heading into Saturday’s encounter.
However, United have managed just one home league win this season, creating potential for Villa to cause an upset at Leigh Sports Village.
Where to Watch
Kick-off: Saturday, November 8, 12:00pm
Venue: Leigh Sports Village
Calum Chambers – Net Worth, Salary, Sponsors, Girlfriend, Tattoos, Cars, and more
Calum Chambers is an English professional football player who currently plays for the EFL League One club Cardiff City as a centre-back and in this article, we will see more about his Net Worth, Salary, Sponsors, Girlfriend, Tattoos, Cars, and more.
Calum Chambers joined Villa in 2022 from the current Premier League leaders Arsenal after staying for almost 8 years with the club. He has represented the England national football team from the youth level to the senior level.
The experienced centre-back is yet to establish a position in the starting eleven at Villa and has started only 1 match out of the first 10 in the 2022/23 Premier League season. Let us see more about Calum in the following paragraphs.
Calum Chambers Net Worth and Salary
Calum has been playing professional football for almost a decade now and has earned some money through his footballing career. The net worth of Calum is estimated at around £21 million and this includes his earnings . The market value of the player as of now is £12 million.
He is earning around £1,664,000 per year and his earnings are low when compared to previous seasons.
Calum Chambers Club Career
Calum joined to play football by joining Southampton’s youth academy when he was just 7 years old in 2002. He played almost for a decade with the youths. He passed through every rank of the clubs and in 2012, he was one among the four to be promoted to the senior team of Southampton.
He made his first professional debut on 28 August 2012 against Stevenage in a 4–1 win in the second round of the League Cup. Calum signed his professional contract with Southampton in July 2013. In August 2013, he made his league debut in a 1–0 win against West Bromwich Albion where he played as a right-back.
After seeing the young centre-back’s performance, Arsenal signed the player in July 2014 for a disclosed fee of £16 million plus add-ons. He made his club debut against Benfica in a 5-1 win in a preseason friendly.
He made his official debut with the club in the 2014 FA Community Shield against Premier League champions Manchester City at Wembley Stadium. He was rated so highly, after seeing his performance in the match.
Following his impressive season, he was nominated for the 2014 Golden Boy Award alongside Raheem Sterling, John Stones and Luke Shaw. In 2016, Calum joined Middlesbrough on a season-long loan. He made 24 appearances for the side. In 2018, Calum was loaned out to Fulham for a season and played there as a midfielder mostly.
He joined Aston Villa in January 2022 on a free transfer and signed a three and half year contract with them. He has not been playing consistently with the team and still is yet to prove to the Gaffer Steven Gerrard that he is an important player to the squad.
Calum Chambers International Career
Calum has represented England’s national football team from youth to the senior level. He made his debut for England U17 in 2012. He made his senior debut for England against Norway on 3 September replacing John Stones which resulted in a 1-0 win. He progressed to even start the very next match against San Marino in which he played in the right-back position.
Calum Chambers Family
Calum was born in Petersfield, England on 20 January 1995 to an English couple. The defender has not only stopped the player from getting past him, but he has also stopped leaking personal information about him. He has never revealed any details about his family and the parental details still remain unknown.
Calum Chambers Girlfriend
To a surprise, the good-looking English defender is currently single and not dating anyone. He has spent more time on the pitch and is continuing to do so. It is uncertain that he will remain single. He might be looking for matches on Tinder too or even might be dating someone secretly and hiding it from fans and media.
Calum Chambers Endorsements and Sponsorships
Calum has been wearing boots sponsored by Nike for every match he plays. The English centre-back has an endorsement deal with Nike currently and endorses the product on his social media account where he has more than a million followers.
Calum Chambers Cars and Tattoos
Calum has been off the media’s spotlight and has never been spotted in England driving a car. He is an experienced player, so might have some decent cars. The centre-back has not been afraid of facing the opponents on the pitch but has been afraid of the needles. Calum doesn’t have any tattoos on his body so far.
