Less Than 12 Months Since Joining The Club, Arsenal Full-Back’s Exit Looks Inevitable
United States international Jenna Nighswonger appears set to leave Arsenal less than a year after completing her transfer from Gotham FC, with Arseblog reporting the left-back will depart either on loan or permanently this January.
Jenna Nighswonger’s Arsenal Exit Looms Just 11 Months After $100,000 Transfer from Gotham
The 24-year-old joined the Gunners for $100,000 in January 2025 but has failed to establish herself under head coach Renée Slegers, with recent recruitment moves suggesting she has fallen well down the pecking order.
Immediate Impact Never Materialized
Nighswonger made just five appearances during the second half of last season following her arrival, including one WSL start in the 4-0 victory at Crystal Palace in March. Despite arriving with an impressive resume that included winning the 2023 NWSL Rookie of the Year award, an NWSL Championship with Gotham, and an Olympic gold medal with the United States at the Paris 2024 Games, she has been unable to force her way into Slegers’ plans.
The California native has not featured at all during the 2025-26 campaign, failing to make a single matchday squad despite being named in the pre-season group that travelled to Germany.
Arsenal legend Ian Wright publicly questioned the club’s handling of Nighswonger in November, asking for clarity on why she was being frozen out while calling her absence from squads puzzling given her international pedigree.
Competition Proves Too Strong
Katie McCabe remains Slegers’ first-choice left-back, while summer signing Taylor Hinds from Liverpool has been utilized as the primary backup option.
Arsenal also completed the signing of Swedish right-back Smilla Holmberg from Hammarby IF, further strengthening defensive options and making Nighswonger’s path to regular minutes virtually non-existent.
On the right side, Emily Fox has established herself as the undisputed starter with Holmberg providing competition, meaning Slegers now has quality depth across both full-back positions without needing to rely on Nighswonger. The head coach acknowledged the difficulty of squad management, describing leaving players out as a burden she must carry while emphasizing the need for depth across a long season.
January Window Presents Fresh Start
Nighswonger’s departure would represent one of Arsenal’s quickest turnarounds on a signing in recent memory, particularly given the optimism surrounding her arrival. She joined Arsenal expressing dreams of winning trophies with the historic club and helping the team in any way possible, but those aspirations have not translated into opportunities on the pitch.
Whether the move proves permanent or temporary through a loan deal, it appears certain Nighswonger will be playing elsewhere come February.
For a player who made 20 appearances for the USWNT and was part of multiple trophy-winning campaigns with both club and country, the lack of game time at Arsenal represents a significant setback to her development at a crucial stage of her career.
Thierry Henry Girlfriend Andrea Rajacic Wiki – Age, Net Worth, Career, Kids, Family and more
Andrea Rajacic is a model by profession and is majorly known as the girlfriend of France and Arsenal legend Thierry Henry. Read on to learn more about her nationality, net worth, facts and family.
Andreas comes from a humble Bosnian family and she is a renowned model. However, she had big dreams that she wanted to achieve. Today we are going to discuss many exciting facts about the intriguing life of the model. Without further ado, let’s get started!
Andrea Rajacic’s boyfriend Thierry Henry
Thierry Daniel Henry is a former professional football player from France who is now a pundit, presenter, and coach in the sport. He is regarded as one of the finest players in Premier League history and among the best attackers of all time. Henry, who has received countless honours throughout his career, has been dubbed Arsenal’s greatest-ever player.
He has also played 123 times and scored 51 goals for France at various levels. Henry transitioned into coaching, sports commentary, and radio when he stopped playing. He works for CBS Sports and is now the manager of the France national under-21 squad.
Andrea Rajacic Childhood and Family
Andrea was brought into the world on November 30, 1986, by Bosnian parents. She hasn’t disclosed much information about her parents on the public media. His father’s name is Nebojša Rajačić. However, we couldn’t fetch any information about her mother and we don’t have any knowledge about the type of jobs her parents did.
We are uncertain whether she has a sibling. However, we are currently reviewing the available details and will update the article if we find any new information. So stay tuned to know more about the girlfriend of Thierry Henry.
Andrea Rajacic Education
Andrea completed her high school education at a local institution in Bosnia. However, she was always motivated to make it big in the glamour world. She moved to America for higher education. We couldn’t confirm the exact reason why she chose to study abroad but America had the potential to launch her modelling career to heights and that could have convinced the beautiful Bosnian to take the major step. We are continuing our investigation to find out the exact degree she took.
Andrea Rajacic career
Andrea is a professional model. She started her career at a very young age. She could have started her journey from Bosnia or pursued her career in modelling after moving to America. However, she always had the spark in her and it didn’t take her long to build an intriguing portfolio. She began climbing the success ladder and worked with many big brands along the way. We are uncertain whether she is currently involved in the glamour world or has taken a break from her career.
Andrea Rajacic Net Worth
As we mentioned earlier, Andrea made it big in the modelling world. So the cash flow has been quite emphatic for the Bosnian beauty throughout her career. She is believed to have a net worth between $1 Million – $5 Million. Well, that’s a lot of money!
However, it isn’t anywhere near what Henry has in his bank. His net worth currently stands at $130 Million. However, Henry had to pay £10 million to her previous wife for their divorce settlement which is a massive loss to his total revenue.
Andrea Rajacic and Thierry Henry’s relationship
Thierry Henry met with her girlfriend in 2008. However, Andrea isn’t the first love of the French striker. He was married to a famous actress named Claire Merry from 2003 to 2007. However, their relationship deteriorated over the years and they had to get a divorce in 2008. Which was very strange for the fans knowing the beautiful relationship between them. In the same year of their divorce, Henry started dating Andrea. The couple has been inseparable since. They haven’t tied the knot yet. But, their family has increased over the years.
Andrea Rajacic and Thierry Henry Children
Andrea gave birth to Thierry Henry’s son, Tristan Henry in 2012. It’s the second child of the French striker as he already has one daughter named Téa from his previous wife.
Andrea Rajacic Social media
Even though Andrea has an Instagram account, she isn’t active on the platform. She likes to avoid excessive attention from the media and has managed to keep her private life away from any type of media scrutiny. She has kept her profile private and only 499 followers have access to the content she shares on her page.
Best Number 8 Football Players of All Time
The number eight shirt is worn by box-to-box midfielders with a sharp eye for goal and here we learn about the top 10 best number 8 football players of all time.
The number 8 soccer shirt isn’t as well-known as the numbers 7 (wings or second strikers), 9 (centre striker), or 10 (goalkeeper) (playmaker). However, everybody who wears this shirt has a significant role to play in the game. These midfielders are eager to create scoring opportunities for the club. Other soccer players have worn the number 8 shirt in positions other than the midfield.
10. Marco Tardelli
During his tenure with Juventus, the former midfielder is one of the few players in history to have won every major European title as well as everything there is in Italy. In addition, Marco Tardelli led Italy to victory in the 1982 World Cup. Tardelli, one of the most decorated players in football history, began his career with Pisa in Serie C and subsequently moved to Como in Serie B before joining Juventus in 1975.
Before joining Internazionale in 1985, he spent most of his career with the Turin club, collecting several titles. Tardelli is largely regarded as one of the greatest midfielders in history. Tardelli was a versatile midfielder who could play in a variety of positions. He was a hard-tackling midfielder who was also technically skilled.
9. Juninho Pernambucano
Juninho was a fantastic playmaker who went on to become one of Olympique Lyon’s all-time greats, giving countless assists and scoring over 100 goals throughout his career. He was hailed as the most stylish player of his team.
Juninho’s arrival rejuvenated the Lyon team, which had never won a domestic title previously. Juninho would go on to lead his team to seven straight Ligue 1 victories. He was chosen to the Ligue 1 team of the year three times and earned the player of the year award once.
8. Ian Wright
Ian Wright is a television personality and former soccer player. Following his playing career, he became heavily involved in soccer-related media. He is presently a BBC Sports and ITV commentator.
During his career, he played for Crystal Palace, Arsenal, West Ham, Celtic, Burnley, and Nottingham Forest. He was able to win the Premier League while at Arsenal.
His finishing ferocity, quickness, and agility have made him a household name. Wright is Arsenal’s second-highest goal scorer and Crystal Palace’s third.
Wright scored nine goals in 33 appearances for England at the international level.
7. Gennaro Gattuso
On the field, the no-nonsense, uncompromising former AC Milan midfielder was an utter menace. His all-action, tough-tackling approach made him a fan favourite at San Siro. Gattuso was clearly identifiable by his number eight. In the mid-2000s, he was a vital player of the Rossoneri squad, which was very successful.
6. Hristo Stoichkov
Hristo was a productive forward, earning him the nickname El Pistolero (The Gunslinger), but he was also a fiery player, earning him the moniker “The Dagger.” Hristo competed in the FIFA World Cup for Bulgaria in 1994. Despite his team’s fourth-place result, he was awarded the World Cup Golden Boot for scoring the most goals in the tournament and the World Cup Bronze Ball for being the tournament’s third-best player.
Hristo earned the European Golden Shoe in 1990 as the highest scorer in Europe while playing for CSKA Sofia. He became a member of the Barcelona club that won four straight La Liga titles after arriving later in 1990. He presently works as a football analyst for TUDN.
5. Steven Gerrard
For many years, the ex-England star was the soul of his childhood club, Liverpool. While wearing his legendary number 8 shirt, the great Reds bestrode the Anfield turf. During his tenure at Liverpool, Gerrard was an inspirational captain who scored many key goals. Despite the fact that he did not win any league titles, he was able to lead his side to a UEFA Champions League victory in 2005.
4. Lothar Matthaus
Lothar Matthaus is regarded as one of the best midfielders of all time, having participated in five FIFA World Cups with Mexico’s Rafael Marquez. In 1990, Matthaus guided West Germany to World Cup victory. In his club career, he has represented Borussia Monchengladbach, Bayern Munich, and Inter Milan.
In 1990, he was voted European Player of the Year, and in 1991, he won the inaugural FIFA Player of the Year title. At the age of 38, he even received the German Footballer of the Year award in 1999. That only goes to demonstrate how reliable a performer he was on stage.
Matthaus is known for his marauding runs from midfield when his exceptional control and acceleration leave opponents for dead. The German legend has exceptional positional awareness, vision, and the ability to smash the ball into the back of the net from any distance. He was also a fantastic tackler and an all-around midfielder.
3. Toni Kroos
Toni Kroos is a World Cup champion and one of the best midfielders of his generation. He has been Real Madrid’s number eight for over a decade. Before joining Real Madrid in 2014 and wearing the number 8, he won the World Cup with Bayer Leverkusen and Bayern Munich.
Toni Kroos is a deep-lying playmaker who has led Real Madrid’s attacking squads for the past seven or eight seasons. Kroos, unlike many of the other players on this list, does not wow football fans with his ability, but he is the team’s beating heart, connecting the defensive line to the attack and beginning build-up play.
2. Frank Lampard
The Chelsea icon is widely regarded as one of the best English midfielders of all time. When he played for the Blues and England, the all-action goal-scoring box-to-box midfielder was known for wearing the number 8 shirt. Lampard has exceptional skill and vision, which enabled him to assist and score several goals throughout his illustrious career.
1. Andres Iniesta
The former Barcelona midfielder was one of the finest number 8 players in contemporary history. For rival defenders and midfielders alike, the twinkle-toed ex-Spanish international was a nightmare to face. His dribbling skill and penchant for always finding a way out of tight circumstances made him one of football’s most dangerous opponents.
He established a deadly midfield triangle with Xavi Hernández and Sergio Busquets that helped Barcelona win several La Liga, Copa Del Rey, and UEFA Champions League trophies. Andres also demonstrated his knack for scoring crucial goals. Take, for example, a crucial goal that helped Spain win the 2010 World Cup in South Africa. Not to mention his two goals in the 4-0 thrashing of fellow finalists in the 2012 Euro final in Italy. He has been one of the best footballers in history. Iniesta was the greatest player of Spain during his days.
Chloe Kelly Opens Up on “Miserable” Manchester City Exit as She Reveals Arsenal Move “Exceeded Expectations”
Chloe Kelly has revealed her Arsenal transfer wasn’t just about playing time, it was crucial for her mental wellbeing after reportedly being “miserable” at the end of her Manchester City career.
The 27-year-old England forward spent six months on loan in North London last season before making the move permanent in summer, and hasn’t looked back. Speaking on Arsenal’s ‘Colney Carpool’ series, Kelly opened up about finding happiness at the Emirates while chasing more silverware.
“I came here to find happiness and to win but it has exceeded my expectations,” Kelly said. “I’m really grateful to Arsenal and I have a lot more to give for this club.”
Champions League Glory Still Burning
After winning the Champions League and Euros in 2025, Kelly enjoyed a near-perfect year. But rather than resting on those laurels, the former City star is hungry for more.
“It’s the best competition to play in. To win it was incredible but it makes you hungry for more success,” she explained. “At this club we strive for greatness and we were able to do that last season, but this season we want more.”
Her comments come as Arsenal navigate a difficult start to the current campaign, sitting well off the pace in the WSL title race despite their European success.
Ballon d’Or Recognition
Kelly’s exceptional 2025 earned her a first Ballon d’Or nomination, finishing fifth in the final placings behind Arsenal teammates Mariona Caldentey and Alessia Russo.
The ceremony provided a memorable moment when she found herself just seats away from childhood hero Ronaldinho. “I remember watching clips of him as a young girl and to be in the same room as him just a few seats down, it was special,” Kelly recalled.
Sports Personality Favourite
Kelly is now the frontrunner to win BBC Sports Personality of the Year 2025, with the winner announced on December 18. The award would cap off a remarkable year that’s seen her transform from City misery to Arsenal happiness while collecting major trophies and individual recognition along the way.
