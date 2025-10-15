Lewis Dunk – Net Worth, Salary, Sponsors, Wife, Tattoos, Cars, and more

Lewis Dunk is an English professional footballer who plays as a center-back and leads the Premier League club Brighton & Hove Albion and this article will reveal the player’s Net Worth, Salary, Sponsors, Wife, Tattoos, Cars, and so on.

Lewis Carl Dunk popularly known as Lewis Dunk got promoted to the senior squad of Brighton from the youths in 2010 and has been playing for the squad at the top level. His impressive performances earned him a cap on the national team.

He has played every single minute in the first 10 matches of the 2022/23 Premier League for Brighton and continues to lead by example for the youths. The footballer has scored 26 goals for the club over 440 matches. He has been with them since the 2010 EPL season. Let us see more about the player’s bio in the following paragraphs.

Lewis Dunk has a net worth of £19.5 Million. (Credits: Instagram)

Lewis Dunk’s Net Worth and Salary

Lewis has been one of the richest and most influential players in the club. The player has an estimated net worth of £21 Million. The market value of the player is valued at €16 million. The senior player is reported to earn a whooping salary of £4,420,000 which seems to be decent for a mid-Premier League team. Trade indicates he receives£85,000 per week.

Lewis Dunk Club Career

Lewis started to play football at the Wimbledon youth academy. He joined Brighton and Hove Albion’s U12 academy in 2003 after getting released by Wimbledon due to liquidation and relocation to Milton Keynes.

He progressed so well as a player, and in his early times he went to attend the trial at Crystal Palace being impressed by the player’s performance, the club offered a contract but Lewis rejected it saying it was tough traveling 3 times to London. He got promoted to the U18 team of Brighton in November 2007.

By seeing the captain of the youth’s team Lewis perform with the youth, the club offered him a two-year contract in 2010 which he couldn’t reject. The following day after signing the contract with the club, he made his professional debut by starting in a 0–0 draw against Milton Keynes Dons. That became the only match he played in that season.

Lewis Dunk has represented England in the International level. (Credits: Instagram)

In July 2014, Lewis signed a four-year contract extension with the club that would allow the club to keep him until 2018. He scored his first goal for the club in the EFL Cup match against Cheltenham Town which resulted in 2-0 in 2014.

Dunk played the entire 90 minutes in Brighton’s first-ever Premier League match against Manchester City in 2017 and unfortunately scored an own goal. He captained the side in the absence of Bruno in the 2017/18 season. Ahead of the 2019/20 season, Dunk was given the captain armband to lead the entire season.

Lewis Dunk International Career

Lewis did not play for England’s youth team but received the call-up for the U21 side for their European Championship qualifiers against Iceland and Belgium in November 2011 but failed to make an appearance. He made his first appearance and played the entire 90 mins for the Nation in a friendly match against the United States at Wembley Stadium which resulted in a 3-0 home win. He has also represented the England national football team in 6 matches, but he is yet to score a goal.

Lewis Dunk Family and Early Life

Lewis was born on 21 November 1991 in Brighton, England. His father Mark Dunk was a former Sussex non-league player. He went to Varndean School in Brighton for his primary education. His mother, whose name still remains unknown, went through a lot of struggles before Lewis turned professional and now she is a happy mother.

Lewis Dunk’s Wife – Abi Yaxley

Lewis got engaged to his long-time girlfriend Abi Yaxley in 2019. They got married later and they both share a happy life together. The couple is blessed with two kids – a boy, and a girl with whom he loves spending time.

Lewis Dunk with his family. (Credits: Instagram)

Lewis Dunk Endorsement and Sponsorships

Lewis has made more than 300 appearances for the club and it is surprising that he doesn’t have a primary boot sponsor. It certainly didn’t affect the player’s performance and he still remains to be a top professional in football.

Lewis Dunk Cars and Tattoos

Lewis is a fan of automobiles and has many fancy cars in his garage. One of the most expensive cars he has is the Porsche 911 Carerra which is certainly not a family car. Lewis is a great tattoo addict as well, he has his right arm tattooed and also has a big tattoo on his chest.

Lewis Dunk with his Porsche (Credits: Twitter)

