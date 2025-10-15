Brighton
Lewis Dunk – Net Worth, Salary, Sponsors, Wife, Tattoos, Cars, and more
Lewis Dunk is an English professional footballer who plays as a center-back and leads the Premier League club Brighton & Hove Albion and this article will reveal the player’s Net Worth, Salary, Sponsors, Wife, Tattoos, Cars, and so on.
Lewis Carl Dunk popularly known as Lewis Dunk got promoted to the senior squad of Brighton from the youths in 2010 and has been playing for the squad at the top level. His impressive performances earned him a cap on the national team.
He has played every single minute in the first 10 matches of the 2022/23 Premier League for Brighton and continues to lead by example for the youths. The footballer has scored 26 goals for the club over 440 matches. He has been with them since the 2010 EPL season. Let us see more about the player’s bio in the following paragraphs.
Lewis Dunk’s Net Worth and Salary
Lewis has been one of the richest and most influential players in the club. The player has an estimated net worth of £21 Million. The market value of the player is valued at €16 million. The senior player is reported to earn a whooping salary of £4,420,000 which seems to be decent for a mid-Premier League team. Trade indicates he receives£85,000 per week.
Lewis Dunk Club Career
Lewis started to play football at the Wimbledon youth academy. He joined Brighton and Hove Albion’s U12 academy in 2003 after getting released by Wimbledon due to liquidation and relocation to Milton Keynes.
He progressed so well as a player, and in his early times he went to attend the trial at Crystal Palace being impressed by the player’s performance, the club offered a contract but Lewis rejected it saying it was tough traveling 3 times to London. He got promoted to the U18 team of Brighton in November 2007.
By seeing the captain of the youth’s team Lewis perform with the youth, the club offered him a two-year contract in 2010 which he couldn’t reject. The following day after signing the contract with the club, he made his professional debut by starting in a 0–0 draw against Milton Keynes Dons. That became the only match he played in that season.
In July 2014, Lewis signed a four-year contract extension with the club that would allow the club to keep him until 2018. He scored his first goal for the club in the EFL Cup match against Cheltenham Town which resulted in 2-0 in 2014.
Dunk played the entire 90 minutes in Brighton’s first-ever Premier League match against Manchester City in 2017 and unfortunately scored an own goal. He captained the side in the absence of Bruno in the 2017/18 season. Ahead of the 2019/20 season, Dunk was given the captain armband to lead the entire season.
Lewis Dunk International Career
Lewis did not play for England’s youth team but received the call-up for the U21 side for their European Championship qualifiers against Iceland and Belgium in November 2011 but failed to make an appearance. He made his first appearance and played the entire 90 mins for the Nation in a friendly match against the United States at Wembley Stadium which resulted in a 3-0 home win. He has also represented the England national football team in 6 matches, but he is yet to score a goal.
Lewis Dunk Family and Early Life
Lewis was born on 21 November 1991 in Brighton, England. His father Mark Dunk was a former Sussex non-league player. He went to Varndean School in Brighton for his primary education. His mother, whose name still remains unknown, went through a lot of struggles before Lewis turned professional and now she is a happy mother.
Lewis Dunk’s Wife – Abi Yaxley
Lewis got engaged to his long-time girlfriend Abi Yaxley in 2019. They got married later and they both share a happy life together. The couple is blessed with two kids – a boy, and a girl with whom he loves spending time.
Lewis Dunk Endorsement and Sponsorships
Lewis has made more than 300 appearances for the club and it is surprising that he doesn’t have a primary boot sponsor. It certainly didn’t affect the player’s performance and he still remains to be a top professional in football.
Lewis Dunk Cars and Tattoos
Lewis is a fan of automobiles and has many fancy cars in his garage. One of the most expensive cars he has is the Porsche 911 Carerra which is certainly not a family car. Lewis is a great tattoo addict as well, he has his right arm tattooed and also has a big tattoo on his chest.
Billy Gilmour Net Worth, Salary, Tattoos, Girlfriend, Cars and more
Billy Gilmour is a Scottish professional football player who is currently playing for the Serie A club, Napoli and here, we learn more about his nationality, net worth, facts and family.
Billy Gilmour joined Brighton in 2022 and is an important player under coach De Zerbi. Considering his growth, the move has worked wonderfully for him as he has been able to play in more top-tier games. He has shown maturity during his spell at Norwich and has become a crucial part of the team. Still only 24, the Scottish youngster has a long road ahead of him. His now playing in Serie A for the club Napoli. Billy Gilmour has not had a great season, but the youngster will look forward to change his fortunes in the coming matches.
Billy Gilmour came out of the Rangers academy structure and joined Chelsea in 2017. His professional journey is on the rise and if he continues in this path, many top-tier teams would be eyeing to lure him. But to understand him better, we have to learn where he came from and how he became a footballer. Without further ado let’s get started!
Billy Gilmour net worth and salary
Chelsea paid a significant amount to sign Billy Gilmour from the Rangers. A prized prospect at that time, Gilmour earned a lucrative contract as well from the Blues. However, as he failed to cement his position in the first team, he was loaned, which decreased his chances of getting a pay raise.
He is currently earning £3,120,000 per year with Napoli. He earns £60,000 every week as wages. Billy Gilmour’s estimated net worth is $6 million, but this is not official. He also has earnings from businesses.
Billy Gilmour Club Career
Billy Gilmour started his journey at Rangers academy. Due to his impressive natural skills and top-notch performances, he didn’t take long to climb the academy ladder. When he was 15 years old, he made his debut for the under-20 team, which reflects how rapidly he grew at the club.
Billy Gilmour got a call-up to join the senior team in 2017. He earned his senior shirt number and a place on the Rangers team when he was just 16. Then manager Pedro Caixinha suggested that the Scottish youngster had a ‘bright future’, and he made several attempts to convince him and his family to stay with the Scottish club.
However, a few weeks later, the Rangers announced that Chelsea had completed the signing of Billy Gilmour by a significant amount. After joining Chelsea in July 2017, Gilmour scored in the first three matches. He enjoyed an impressive spell with the U-18 team and quickly rose to fame for his sensational performances.
Gilmour got his Chelsea debut through former manager Frank Lampard in a pre-season friendly against Bohemians on 10 July 2019. Since then, Gilmour has made 11 appearances for the Chelsea first team during the 2019–20 season.
Gilmour fell from the pecking order after the English team signed more experienced and big-money foreign superstars. He joined Norwich on loan in July 2021. Gilmour didn’t get many chances to showcase his skills in the first season.
In September 2022, Gilmour joined Brighton & Hove Albion on a four-year deal. He debuted as a substitute in a 5-2 win over Leicester, gradually becoming a starter with notable contributions, including assists and a win against Manchester United. He assisted a goal in a loss to Newcastle United in May 2023.
Billy Gilmour International career
Billy Gilmour played with his country’s several youth groups, including U-16, U-17 and U-21. Due to his impressive performance in the 2018 Toulon Tournament, Gilmour was named “the Revelation of the Tournament”.
Gilmour made his international senior debut on 2 June 2021, in a friendly against the Netherlands. Since then, he has made 12 appearances for his country. He was involved in the World Cup qualifiers game and showed sensational skills. He even won a man-of-the-match award against Moldova.
Billy Gilmour Family
Gilmour was born on 11 June 2001 at Irvine, Ayrshire. His father, Billy Gilmour Sr., is a retired Royal Navy and played junior football for Ardrossan Winton Rovers. We currently don’t know the name and occupation of Gilmour’s mother. We are unsure whether he has any siblings. We are looking into more details about Gilmour’s childhood and family.
Billy Gilmour’s Girlfriend – Sophie Weber
Billy Gilmour is currently dating German beauty, Sophie Weber. Even though we don’t know how they met, we believe they have been together for a long time. The duo doesn’t make many public appearances as they enjoy their time avoiding excessive public attention. Sophie has maintained a great relationship with Daka’s family, and they often spend time together.
Billy Gilmour Sponsorship and Endorsement
Adidas sponsor Billy Gilmour. He endorses the company’s product through his Instagram profile.
Billy Gilmour Car and Tattoo
Billy Gilmour doesn’t have any tattoos on his body. We currently don’t have any information about his car either.
Billy Gilmour Social Media
Billy Gilmour is active on major social media platforms. He posts pictures of him from matches.
Rachel Potter – Graham Potter Wife, her Family and more
Rachel Potter is famous for being the wife of English manager Graham Potter. Read on to learn more about her nationality, net worth, facts and family.
Despite many barriers in her life, Rachel has achieved an enormous amount of success in her professional and personal life. She has the support of a caring family that has helped her to be the person she is today. She has built a business from scratch and she enjoys every bit of the work she does every day. Her husband Graham Potter is a manager for West Ham United. Graham Potter was a former professional footballer as well.
Graham Stephen Potter is a former left-back who currently manages professional football in England. He was the manager of Premier League side Brighton & Hove Albion. He had a 13-year playing career and made 307 Football League appearances.
He is a highly regarded Premier League manager in addition to being an academic with a social science undergraduate degree and a master’s in leadership and emotional intelligence.
Rachel Potter Childhood and Family
Rachel was born on February 22, 1977, to an English family. Her father and mother did an excellent job raising the child. They educated her with good ethics and values that moulded her personality. The capacity to manage pressure at such a young age is truly incredible, and her family is the reason for that type of behaviour. She has been a pillar of support to her family.
Whether she has any siblings is still unknown to us. The family is very close and often goes to dinner together. Follow along to learn about the career and day-to-day life of the stunning wife of Graham Potter. She has not disclosed the details of her family members.
Rachel Potter Education
Rachel went to a local high school. She was an enthusiastic student and enjoyed the process of studying. Later on, her technique to maintain higher concentration helped her excel in her entrepreneurial journey. Whether the Beautiful Mexican lady went to college is a complete mystery to us. We believe she might have decided to open her own business rather than attend college.
Rachel Potter career
Rachel was passionate about building something on her own and she decided to give it a shot. The English beauty was determined to launch a product that would solve a crucial problem for her customers and would help make the world a better place. She became successful in her endeavour after launching her Pilates business. Rachel Potter’s business was successful. She also managed ventures of Graham Potter.
Entrepreneur Rachel Potter runs a prosperous Pilates studio. When Rachel relocated to Sweden, she had to restart her firm from scratch because she had been operating in York. Rachel was shocked to discover that nobody in Sweden knew what Pilates was when she and her husband moved there and Graham was hired to manage Stersund.
She was extremely quick to adapt, and as a result, she quickly expanded her company. Rachel’s career was thriving in Sweden, and she even formed a number of friendships that followed her back to England.
Rachel Potter Net Worth
Rachel has a significant net worth which mostly represents her earnings from businesses. She is very different from the typical WAG regarding bank balances. She mainly invests her money into the business. She also has the support of her husband who earns a lot from his professional contract with Brighton. Their added income is so huge that it ensures a luxurious lifestyle for them. The couple have not shared their income and net worth to the public .
Rachel Potter and Graham Potter relationship
The lovely Rachel Potter is the wife of Graham Potter. When Graham was still a professional football player, he began dating Rachel. From the very beginning, they knew they had a connection. After some time, they found themselves deeply in love. Graham Potter’s career turned since the time he met Rachel.
Their relationship has grown stronger over the years. After many years of being together, their love is more intense than ever. The precise date of Graham Potter and Rachel’s wedding has not been made public.
Rachel Potter and Graham Potter Children
There are three kids total between Graham Potter and Rachel Potter and all three boys. Charlie Potter, Graham Potter’s first son, was born in 2010. The Potters’ twins, Sam and Theo, were born in 2014.
Rachel Potter Social media
We couldn’t find any account of her on any major social media. We believe Rachel is not a social media person. She mostly remains busty in her work and doesn’t get much time to post updates on social platforms. Rachel and Graham Potter don’t like to share their information on social media .
Who is Francesca Wilder? Meet the wife of Chris Wilder
Francesca Wilder is a homemaker, and she is mainly known for being the wife of the current manager of EFL club, Sheffield United , Chris Wilder.
Wilder comes from England, and she is known for being the partner of former Sheffield United manager Chris Wilder. Read on to learn more about her nationality, net worth, facts and family.
Francesca and Chris Wilder Families
Francesca was born in 1971 in England, but no specific birth date was disclosed. There is not much information regarding her parents or other family members. It is not known whether she is the only child in her family.
Christopher John Wilder was born on September 23 1967, in Stocksbridge, West Riding of Yorkshire. Unfortunately, there is not much information regarding his parents or other family members.
Francesca Wilder’s husband, Chris Wilder
Chris started his football career as a trainee at Southampton and was released soon after. He played as a right-back and now is the EFL Championship club Middlesbrough manager.
His professional career was not that long, and he saw spells at Sheffield United, Rotherham United, Notts County, Bradford City, Brighton & Hove Albion and Halifax Town. He also had loan spells at five clubs. After returning, he began his management career at Alfreton Town, wherein 27 weeks, he won four trophies.
Wilder returned to Halifax Town as a manager and was in charge for more than 300 games until the club liquidated in 2008. He then joined Conference National club Oxford United where he just missed out on a play-off place in his first season.
After more than five years, he joined Northampton Town, signing a three-and-a-half-year contract. He led the club from relegation to a mid-table finish. On May 12 2016, Wilder joined his boyhood club Sheffield United on a three-year contract.
Wilder’s League One managerial debut got off to a poor start, only gaining a single point from the first four games, leaving Sheffield United at the bottom of League One. Still, the club pushed on and went on to become League Once Champions, securing 100 points in the process. After many ups and downs and taking the club to Premier League, On March 13 2021, Wilder left the club by mutual consent.
On November 7, he was appointed manager of Middlesbrough, where he was awarded EFL Championship Manager of the month.
Francesca and Chris Wilder Kids
Chris was first married to Rachel. They both met each other at a mutual friend’s wedding. The couple got married after a few years of dating. They have two children together. However, the marriage didn’t go well, and they parted ways.
Francesca then came into Wilder’s life and tied the knot with him after some years of dating on January 31, 2017. However, there are no details of their wedding. She takes care of Chris’s two daughters, Evie Wilder and Martha Wilder. Francesca has been through thick and thin with Chris Wilder and they share a great bond. Chris Wilder has been with the EFL championship club, Sheffield United, since 2023.
Francesca Wilder Profession, Career, Net Worth
Francesca is a homemaker and loves to shop online. In addition, she Handles the kids and the house.
However, she has not been found on any social media, and there is no disclosure of her net worth. Her husband Chris has an estimated net worth of around $4 million approx. However, her husband is also not found on any social media. They are often seen together at events and club matches.
