Lewis Grabban – Net Worth, Salary, Sponsors, Girlfriend, Tattoos, Cars, and more
Lewis Grabban is an English professional football player who plays as a forward for the former Saudi professional league club Al-Ahli and in this article, we will see more about the player’s Net Worth, Salary, Sponsors, Girlfriend, Tattoos, Cars, and more.
Lewis James Grabban famously called Lewis Grabban joined the Saudi professional club Al-Ahli in 2022. Lewis is a talented and experienced striker who has had a successful career in professional football. His ability to score goals consistently and his hardworking attitude make him a valuable player for any team he plays for, and his leadership skills and experience have helped him become a role model for younger players.
Grabban is known for his ability to score goals from various positions and is often praised for his intelligent movement and finishing ability. He is also a hardworking player who is willing to track back and help out defensively. Let us get to know more about the player’s profile in the following paragraphs.
Lewis Grabban’s Net Worth and Salary
Lewis Grabban is a young player and footballing has contributed much to his earnings. The player’s net worth is estimated to be £8 million as of 2026. The market value of the player in 2026 is valued at €2 million by Transfermarkt. He earned a salary of £1.5 million per year playing for Al-Ahli. Lewis Grabban is not playing football and he might have invested his earnings in ventures.
Lewis Grabban Club Career
Grabban started his youth career at Crystal Palace and played for several years in the academy before moving on to play for the youth teams of Millwall and AFC Bournemouth. In 2008, he made his professional debut for Bournemouth and played for the club for three seasons, making over 80 appearances and scoring 35 goals.
In 2011, Grabban joined Rotherham United on loan, where he made an instant impact, scoring four goals in his first six appearances for the club. He returned to Bournemouth the following season and continued to be a key player for the club, scoring 13 goals in 39 appearances.
In 2014, Grabban was signed by Norwich City for a fee of around £3m. He made 28 appearances for the club in his first season and helped them earn promotion to the Premier League. Grabban continued to play for Norwich in the Premier League, but struggled to make an impact and was loaned out to Reading and Sunderland in subsequent seasons.
In 2018, Grabban signed for Nottingham Forest, where he has been a key player for the club ever since. In his first season, he scored 16 goals in 43 appearances, and in the 2019-20 season, he scored 20 goals in 45 appearances. Grabban has continued to be a top scorer for Forest, with his ability to score goals consistently making him a valuable player for the team.
Grabban inherited the captain’s armband for Nottingham Forest in the 2021-22 season, and after a slow start, he started scoring consistently under new coach Steve Cooper. Grabban finished the season with 13 goals in 34 appearances and acted as a mentor to younger players during his injury. As club captain, he lifted the playoff trophy as Forest was promoted to the Premier League. His contract with Forest expired, and he turned down the offer of a new one. He joined Al-Ahli on a one-year deal in August 2022.
Lewis Grabban Family
Lewis Grabban was born on 12 January 1988 in Croydon, England. His parents’ names are not known but they struggled a lot to make him reach professional-level football. His grandparents were Jamaican Windrush migrants. The other details of the family are not revealed yet.
Lewis Grabban’s Girlfriend
Lewis Grabban prefers to stay away from the media’s spotlight and hasn’t been spotted dating a girl and as per reports, the Forwarder is currently single. The player prefers to spend time on the pitch rather than on dating. Also, his age is 35 maybe he might get married and divorced. Since he is not open to the internet information is not available.
Lewis Grabban Sponsors and Endorsements
Lewis Grabban has not been seen endorsing any company on his social media accounts. The player is in his growing phase and will attract sponsors if he is able to show up his abilities and skills on the field.
Lewis Grabban Cars and Tattoos
Lewis Grabban has not been spotted driving a car in the streets of Croydon in England. It is certain that the player has a decent car collection in his garage to roam out. Unlike many footballers, Lewis Grabban has not inked his skin yet.
Who is Bronagh O’Neill? Meet the wife of Michael O’Neill
Bronagh is a teacher and is mainly known for being the wife of the current head coach of the Northern Ireland football team, Michael O’Neill. In this article, we will share about the relationship between the couple.
O’Neill also comes from Northern Ireland, and she is known for being the partner of one of the best managers for Northern Ireland Michael O’Neill. Read on to learn more about her nationality, net worth, facts and family.
Bronagh and Michael O’Neill Families
Bronagh was born in Ireland in 1976, but there is no specific birth date disclosed, and there is not much information regarding her parents or even her other family members. Therefore, it has been not known whether she is the only child in her family or not.
Michael was born on 5 July 1969 in Portadown, Northern Ireland, to his mother Patricia O’Neill and father Dessie, who played hurling for All Saints and Ulster. He also has a brother named Sean, who was a track athlete
Bronagh O’Neill’s husband Michael O’Neill
Michael is a former professional football player and now the EFL Championship club Stoke City manager. He started his playing career in his native Northern Ireland with Coleraine before playing for several clubs in England, Scotland and the United States, including Newcastle United, Dundee United, Hibernian, Wigan Athletic and Portland Timbers. He was also capped 31 times at the International level by Northern Ireland.
O’Neill retired from playing football in 2004 and took a part-time role as assistant manager at Cowdenbeath a year later. His first managerial role was with Brechin City from 2006 to 2008. He then joined Shamrock Rovers, winning two League of Ireland titles and the Setanta Cup.
Later on, Michael became the manager of Northern Ireland in 2011, and under his management, the team qualified for their first-ever European Champions finals in 2016. It was the first time in 30 years that Northern Ireland had qualified for a major tournament.
On 8 November 2019, O’Neill was appointed manager of EFL Championship club Stoke City.
Bronagh and Michael O’Neill Kids
Bronagh and Michael have been together for almost 20 years. However, their exact marriage date has not been revealed as it was a very intimate affair attended by close family and friends. They both went to the town’s Presentation Convent Primary School and shared the same desk.
Michael met and fell in love with Bronagh many years later after she graduated from Queen’s University. They support each other in their journey.
They have been through all the ups and downs together and are parents to two beautiful daughters Erin who is 12 years old, and Olivia, who is eight years old. The couple travel together with their kids and take them to new places. They enjoy their time well.
Bronagh O’Neill Profession, Career, Net Worth
Bronagh is a teacher and teaches in St Peter’s Primary School but back in 1989, she was a champion teenage Irish dancer. She mesmerised an audience of Germans with her impressive footwork, to which the people of Bremen gave a standing ovation.
She was a part of a concert tour organised by her home town’s award-winning ensemble Portadown Male Voice Choir. But now Bronagh manages kids as well. The pair doesn’t have any social media as they keep their personal life private. However, the net worth of Michael is around $1-2 million approx. As he is the head coach of a professional football team, he will be earning a higher pay.
Emi Buendia Girlfriend Claudia Wiki 2022- Age, Net Worth, Career, Kids, Family and more
Claudia is famous for being the girlfriend of Argentine star Emi Buendia. Read on to learn more about her nationality, net worth, facts and family.
Claudia is the biggest supporter of Emi Buendia who plays for the Aston Villa club. The Spanish beauty had to sacrifice her career to raise their children. However, from her perspective, it was a pretty good decision as she enjoys every bit of motherhood. Being a secretive person, she doesn’t share much on the internet, that’s why fans know very little about her. We believe you’ll find everything there is to learn about Claudia in this article.
Emiliano Buendia rose to fame after his incredible performance for the English team Norwich. The Argentinian winger helped the Canaries to get the promotion. But, later decided to move to Aston Villa where he is currently playing. Emi spent most of his early career days in Spain, that’s where he met with his wonderful partner. Follow along to know more about the stunning girlfriend of Emi Buendia.
Claudia Childhood and Family
Claudia was born on July 5, 1995, in Spain. We don’t have much information about her family as the Spanish beauty hasn’t shared much private information on the internet. But, we believe her parents did a fantastic job raising her. They were very involved with her childhood life; that’s why most of Claudia’s characteristics are influenced by her parents.
Our information suggests she also has two younger siblings with whom she has maintained a healthy relationship over the years. We are on the lookout for more details about her childhood and family. So stay tuned to learn more about the stunning girlfriend of Emi Buendia.
Claudia Education
Claudia went to a local high school in her hometown. Even though she wasn’t one of the best students in her class, she had big ambitions from childhood. Whether the Spanish beauty went to college is still unknown. Our information suggests that she moved to Norwich with her partner. So, she might have skipped higher studies at that time.
Claudia career
Claudia tried her luck in modelling during the early years of her career. Due to her alluring looks and impressive personality, she received early appreciation from the glamour industry. She had a decent run. But after the birth of her first child, she sacrificed her career in order to concentrate more on her family.
Currently, Claudia is a responsible housewife. By having a calm and understanding personality, the Spanish beauty was able to form a bond of friendship with her children. She takes them out very often and spends quality time with them. She understands that giving a good foundation to her children would help them build good characteristics. So, she does her best to make sure her children get all the help they need.
Claudia Net Worth
Claudia’s current net worth is under review. Even though she spent her early career days modelling, she didn’t achieve incredible feats. Thus, her earnings also didn’t increase a lot at that time. As she transformed into a full-time mother over time, the source of her income dried up. However, the significant income of her partner takes care of all their needs and wants.
Emi Buendia has a net worth of $15 Million, primarily representing his earnings from his professional contract. The Argentine footballer has been playing in England for a significant amount of time, so his wages have also increased in that span. He currently earns £3,9 Million per year at Aston Villa.
Claudia and Emi Buendia relationship
Emi Buendia met with his girlfriend in 2016 when he was playing for La Liga side Getafe. Even though we currently don’t know how the duo met, being a top footballer of Getafe FC, we believe he wasn’t hard to find. The Argentinian was overwhelmed by Claudia’s beauty and charm.
So, he decided to ask her out. After the Spanish beauty said yes, they went on their first date, which was a total success. As the duo started knowing more and more about each other, they fell in love. Claudia moved to Norwich with Emi as she was committed to their relationship.
The pair enjoys each other’s company a lot to this day, as they feel more comfortable. After the birth of their first child, the duo has become more responsible. They are not married yet, but considering the strength of their bond, they could tie the knot very soon.
Claudia and Emi Buendia Children
The duo has two sons together. Their first child, Thiago, was born in August 2018. Three years later, in March 2021, Claudia gave birth to her second child Giovanni. The Spanish beauty enjoys spending time with her children. She often takes them out for a walk and plays with them when at home. The couple also welcomed their first daughter Chloe in March 2024.
Claudia Social media
Claudia has an Instagram account. She mostly posts pictures of herself and with her family and friends. She has put up a lot of pictures of her children on her channel. Sometimes, she shares images of the beautiful moments he spends with her partner, Emi Buendia. From her Instagram feed, we got the idea that she loves working out and travelling to new places. Whenever she travels to new places, she shares something about those locations.
Natalie Delph – Fabian Delph Wife, her Family and more
Natalie Delph is famous for being the wife of former Everton midfielder Fabian Delph. Read on to learn more about her nationality, net worth, facts and family.
Natalie Delph is the gorgeous English beauty who fell in love with English footballer Fabian Delph. Despite leading a luxurious life, Natalie has maintained her distance from the media. She doesn’t make many public appearances and doesn’t stay very active on social media.
Even though gathering information about her private life has become challenging, we have put out a detailed article about the English beauty including her family, education and career information.
After providing some top-class services under Pep Guardiola, Fabian Delph switched to Everton in 2019. Since then the Englishman has struggled a lot due to injuries. However, he had the support of his lovely wife which made his life a lot easier. Now let’s find out more about his love life.
Natalie Delph Childhood and Family
Natalie was born on March 31, 1990, in Manchester. She hasn’t revealed much about his family and childhood. Due to the lack of information, we couldn’t find the identity of her parents and their occupation. Whether she has any siblings is also unknown to us.
We believe the English beauty had a comfortable childhood as her parents ensured that all her needs and wants were fulfilled. She mostly maintains a low-key profile; hence we believe she might like the peaceful surroundings without the media’s intervention.
We are on the lookout for more information about her early life. So stay tuned to learn more about the beautiful wife of Fabian Delph.
Natalie Delph Education
Natalie completed her primary and secondary education at local institutions. She was a bright student who excelled in high school. Due to the lack of information, we don’t know whether she pursued further education and what her major was. We don’t have an information regarding her graduation . It is not known whether she is a scie student or an engineering student.
Natalie Delph career
Natalie’s career is currently under review. As she hasn’t shared much about her professional life, we couldn’t find out what she is doing currently. We didn’t have any luck retrieving information from her Instagram account as she has kept it private. We are on the lookout for more information and will update the article if we find new data.
Natalie has excelled in the role of a supportive partner over the years. The Italian beauty has been with Fabian from the initial stages of his career; hence she helped him manage failures and celebrated his wins as her own. Having such an optimistic person helped the English midfielder overcome barriers in professional life.
Natalie Delph Net Worth
Natalie’s net worth is unknown to the public. We faced challenges retrieving her earning data as we don’t know whether she is currently working or not. The English beauty likes to keep her information away from the public eye; hence we don’t have many details about her bank balance.
Natalie’s husband Fabian accumulates a significant amount of money through his contract with Everton, which should be enough to take care of all the needs and wants of the family.
Natalie Delph and Fabian Delph relationship
Fabian Delph met his wife in 2013 and they dated for just 9 months before getting married. They were pretty young at that time, but they were mature enough to understand the attraction between them. The English midfielder already was a part of the Aston Villa first team at that time.
Being in a professionally stable position, he was able to take care of Natalie. The duo started dating from that age but kept it private and out of the media’s lens. Marrying your long-term sweetheart is always special. Fabian is the lucky person from that perspective.
The duo got married months after they started dating each other, as they were smart enough to understand the commitment and trust between them.
Natalie Delph and Fabian Delph Children
The couple has three daughters together. The first one came to earth in the same year the duo met. Natalie gave birth to their second daughter, Aleya two years later and their third daughter was born after the 2018 world cup.
Natalie Delph Social media
Natalie doesn’t have any significant social media presence. Considering her calm and composed characteristics, we believe she better enjoys her privacy rather than stardom. She has an Instagram account, but she has kept it private. Natalie Delph doesn’t accept requests from strangers. Her friend list includes only her close friends .
