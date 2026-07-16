Crystal Palace Sign England Lexi Lloyd-Smith From Bristol City on Three Year Deal as Prolific Striker Arrives

Crystal Palace have secured England Under-23s striker Lexi Lloyd-Smith from Bristol City on a three year contract. The 23-year-old forward arrives as Women’s Super League 2’s top scorer following an exceptional 2025-26 campaign where she netted 23 goals across 48 appearances, establishing herself as one of the division’s most clinical finishers.

📣 We can confirm that Lexi Lloyd-Smith has departed the club to take the next step in her career.



Thanks for everything Lex and all the best for the future! — Bristol City Women (@bristolcitywfc) July 15, 2026

Lloyd-Smith will experience top flight football for the first time following Palace’s second tier runners-up finish securing their Women’s Super League return. Her prolific goalscoring record at second tier level provides genuine foundation for her championship-level transition, combining elite finishing capability with proven consistency across an entire season.

Welcome to Palace, Lexi 🔥



We are delighted to announce the signing of Lexi Lloyd-Smith 🦅 pic.twitter.com/DjprolEGtj — Crystal Palace F.C. Women (@cpfc_w) July 16, 2026

South London Return Carries Genuine Emotional Significance

Lloyd-Smith expressed authentic pride regarding returning to her south London roots, specifically highlighting her Peckham heritage as source of genuine pride and motivation. Her language suggests deep personal connection to representing her home area rather than viewing the move through purely professional lens.

Lexi's first words as a Palace player 🦅 pic.twitter.com/XxlGx9Zh0U — Crystal Palace F.C. Women (@cpfc_w) July 16, 2026

The striker’s emphasis on playing for something meaningful beyond pure competition suggests genuine emotional investment in Palace’s project. Her willingness to return home despite potentially receiving more lucrative offers elsewhere demonstrates values-driven decision making.

Ready to rep South London 💪 pic.twitter.com/Yvuvt9yEAu — Crystal Palace F.C. Women (@cpfc_w) July 16, 2026

Palace Build Championship Attacking Foundation

Manager Jo Potter praised Lloyd-Smith as genuine talent, specifically referencing her demonstrated capability during the previous Women’s Super League 2 campaign. Palace’s dual recruitment of Lloyd-Smith and Bethany England creates formidable attacking partnership combining proven experience with emerging prolific talent.

Ready to make an impact💥 pic.twitter.com/A7k2Ivo8oo — Crystal Palace F.C. Women (@cpfc_w) July 16, 2026

This signing feels genuinely transformative for Palace’s Women’s Super League ambitions. Rather than hoping to luck into top flight competitiveness, they systematically construct attacking options through proven performers. Lloyd-Smith’s 23 goal season provides genuine foundation for immediate top flight contribution.

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