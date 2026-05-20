Bristol City
Lexi Lloyd-Smith Wins WSL2 Golden Boot as Bristol City Women Duo Named in Second Tier Team of the Season
Bristol City Women have plenty to feel good about heading into the summer, with Lexi Lloyd-Smith and Emily Syme both recognised at the Barclays WSL Football Awards after another solid campaign for Charlotte Healy’s side under their new Mercury13 ownership.
Lloyd-Smith claimed the WSL2 Golden Boot after finishing the season as the division’s top scorer, while both players earned places in the second tier’s Team of the Season. It is a genuine statement of intent from a club that has been building quietly and steadily over the past year.
A Golden Boot Won in the Most Dramatic Fashion
Lloyd-Smith’s top scorer honour came down to the very last day of the season. Travelling to Bramall Lane, she scored a hat-trick against Sheffield United that included two goals deep into stoppage time, with the decisive third arriving in the 97th minute.
She pipped both teammate Rio Hardy and Sheffield United’s Amy Andrews to the Golden Boot with 11 goals across 21 league appearances. That is the kind of performance that defines a season and deserves every bit of recognition it received.
Syme Earns Her Place in the Team of the Season
Lloyd-Smith was not alone in being honoured. Emily Syme’s inclusion in the midfield of the WSL2 Team of the Season reflects a campaign in which she was one of the more consistent performers in the division.
The two players had already won Bristol City’s Player and Young Player of the Season awards respectively, so this recognition at a wider level feels like a natural follow-on.
City Will Be Back Pushing for Promotion
Bristol City finished fourth in WSL2, five points behind Charlton Athletic and the play-off spot. That gap is not insurmountable. With Lloyd-Smith in this kind of form and new ownership investing in the project, they will be genuine contenders for promotion next season.
Also read: Wales and Powys Star Ceri Holland Wins Liverpool FC Women Players’ Player of the Season Award for 2025/26 Campaign
Aston Villa
Katie Robinson Returns to Bristol City From Aston Villa on Two and a Half Year Deal
England international Katie Robinson officially completed her move back to Bristol City on January 8, 2026 on a two and a half year contract, keeping her at Ashton Gate through summer 2028.
The 23-year-old forward returns to the club where she made her senior debut at age 16 in October 2018 and rose through the academy system. Robinson left Aston Villa on a permanent transfer after making 12 appearances on loan at Everton during the first half of the 2025-26 season.
The Academy Homecoming
Robinson progressed through the Bristol City academy before earning her senior debut in 2018 against Birmingham City. She impressed as a teenager but departed for Brighton in July 2020 after signing her first professional contract.
Her four year spell at Brighton saw her score 10 goals in 68 appearances including winning the Young Player of the Season award in 2022-23. A loan spell at Charlton Athletic during the 2021-22 season helped her regain match fitness after knee injury.
She joined Aston Villa in July 2024 but struggled for consistent playing time, prompting a loan move to Everton that became the springboard for her Bristol return.
International Experience and Lionesses Recognition
Robinson earned her first England senior call-up in November 2022 and has since been capped five times for her country. She became the youngest squad member at the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand where England finished runners-up.
She also helped England win the Arnold Clark Cup and the Women’s Finalissima in 2023. Her international experience combined with her domestic knowledge of Bristol City makes her a valuable addition to the squad.
Ambitions Aligned at Bristol
Robinson told Bristol City media that her visions aligned perfectly with head coach Charlotte Healy and new owners Mercury 13. She expressed excitement returning to the club that started her career.
Head Coach Charlotte Healy described Robinson as fantastic, quick and exciting to watch, praising her growth as a player and her ability to handle elite level football. Bristol City currently sit third in WSL2 with promotion ambitions as the expanding league structure now allows three teams to reach the top flight.
Also read: After two-and-a-half years, Janice Cayman departs Leicester City for PSV
Arsenal
Luke Ayling – Net Worth, Salary, Sponsors, Wife, Tattoos, Cars, and more
Luke Ayling is an English professional football player who plays as a defender for the EFL Championship club Middlesbrough and in this article, we will see more about the player’s Net Worth, Salary, Sponsors, Wife, Tattoos, Cars, and more.
Luke David Ayling famously called Luke Ayling joined the club Leeds United in 2016 from the Championship club Bristol City. Ayling then moved to the Middlesbrough club in 2024. He is an experienced player and has been a role model for many other youngsters. While we know his abilities on the pitch, let us get to know more about his profile in the following paragraphs.
Luke Ayling’s Net Worth and Salary
Luke is one of those experienced players and footballing has contributed much to his earnings. The net worth of the player is estimated to be £8.8 million as of 2025. The market value of the player in 2025 is valued at €5.00m by Transfermarkt. He currently earns a salary of £780,000 per year playing for the EFL Championship club, Middlesbrough.
Luke Ayling Club Career
Luke began footballing at Arsenal’s academy when he was 8 years old. He successfully went past every division of the club and got promoted to the senior team in 2009 and signed his first professional contract with the club. He was an unused substitute for the team in the 2009 December UEFA Champions League match against Olympiacos which ended in a 1-0 defeat.
He joined League One club Yeovil Town on loan for a month in March 2010 and after impressing the staff, his loan was extended till the end of the season. He joined the club on a long-term deal after his contract with Arsenal expired in 2010. He made 40 appearances in his first season with the club. He played in the 2013 League One final against Brentford and the match ended in a 2-1 victory and gained promotion to the Championship.
He joined Bristol City on a long-term deal in July 2014 after his contract expired with Yeovil Town. He made his debut for the club against Sheffield United in August 2014 which ended in a victory. He made 88 league appearances for the club in his 2 years before leaving for Leeds United. He joined Leeds on a long-term deal for a reported fee of 200k pounds. He made nine appearances under the new coach in the 2017/18 season and got his contract extended for another 4 years. He was chosen as the right-back of the season in December 2019 for “Football League Team of the Decade” by The Guardian.
He scored his first goal for the club in the Premier League against Manchester United which ended in a 5-1 defeat. Ayling’s playing time was limited due to fitness and injuries before the World Cup season. He made only seven league appearances, mostly as a substitute. His contract was extended until 2024, and he scored his first Premier League goal in his 250th appearance for the club.
Luke Ayling International Career
Born in England and with over 13 years of professional footballing, Luke has not played for his nation yet. The experienced full-back still hopes to represent his country at the national level one day.
Luke Ayling Family
Luke Ayling was born on 25 August 1991 in Lambeth, London. Information regarding his parents and siblings has been kept private. They have struggled a lot to make him reach professional-level football and they have been more supportive of him with money.
Luke Ayling’s Wife – Poppy Weller Ayling
Luke Ayling is living a happily married life with his wife Poppy Weller Ayling. They got married on June 9, 2021. Ayling has one daughter, Maisie, who was born in March 2017. The couple seems very happy together, and very much in love. In addition, the couple announced their child who was born on 23.02.2023.
Luke Ayling Sponsors and Endorsements
Luke has not been seen endorsing any company but several reports give us a fair idea that Luke earns a good amount from brand endorsements and sponsorship deals. This is evident from his luxurious lifestyle which of course he doesn’t fail to share with all his fans on social media.
Luke Ayling Cars and Tattoos
The player is one of the richest footballers and certainly has a decent car collection in his garage to roam out. Unlike many footballers, the player seems not fond of tattooing his body.
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Barnsley
Chris Wood – Net Worth, Salary, Sponsors, Girlfriend, Tattoos, Cars, and more
Chris Wood is a New Zealand professional football player who plays as a forward for the Premier League club Nottingham Forest and for the New Zealand national team and in this article we will see more about the player’s Net Worth, Salary, Sponsors, Girlfriend, Tattoos, Cars, and more.
Christopher Grant Wood famously called Chris Wood joined the Premier League club Newcastle United from the Championship club Burnley in 2022. He again moved to Nottingham Forest in 2023 and the deal was made permanent in January 2025. He is an experienced player with over 500 senior professional caps and is one of the top experienced players from his country.
He represents the New Zealand football team at the national level and is currently the captain of the side. Chris Wood is deemed as the greatest New Zealand soccer player of this generation. Let us get to know more about the player’s bio in the following paragraphs.
Chris Wood’s Net Worth and Salary
Chris is an experienced football player whose earnings have been significantly influenced by the sport. According to estimates, the player’s net worth will be £32 million by 2026. It is estimated by Transfermarkt that the player’s market value in 2026 will be €25. 00 million.
He currently earns a salary of £4m per year playing for Premier League club Nottingham Forest. His salary has doubled. Chris Wood earns £82,000 every week. His new deal is valued till 2027. His salary may increase if his overall performance increases.
Chris Wood Club Career
Chris started footballing at Onehunga Sports and left the club in 2002 to join Cambridge FC. He moved to England in 2008 to join West Bromwich Albion’s academy. He signed his first professional contract with the club in 2009. He scored his first professional goal against Doncaster Rovers in September 2009 and the match ended in a 3-1 win.
He was loaned out to Barnsley in 2010 and then the following year he joined Brighton on loan for a season. Later, he was loaned to Birmingham City, Bristol City, and Millwall. He joined Leicester City on a loan in 2013 with a buy-back clause. After the loan period, the club signed him on a long-term deal. He made 52 appearances for Leicester in his 2 years time scoring 12 goals before joining Leeds United in 2015.
He made his debut for the club against Burnley and the match ended in a 1-1 draw. He scored 41 league goals in his 83 appearances for the club before leaving the club for Burnley for an undisclosed transfer fee. It was rumoured that the transfer fee was around 15 million pounds. He made more than 150 appearances scoring more than 50 goals for the club in his five years’ time.
He joined Newcastle United on a long-term deal for a reported fee of 25 million pounds in January 2022. He made his debut against Watford which ended in a 1-1 draw. He scored his first goal for the club against Southampton in March 2022 and the match ended in a 2-1 draw. In January 2023, he moved to the Nottingham Forest on loan. His deal was sealed again in 2025.
Chris Wood International Career
Chris played for the youth teams of New Zealand before representing the senior team. He played in the U17 and the U23 levels of the nation. He made his senior team debut against Tanzania in June 2009 in a friendly match. He was named to the squad for the 2010 FIFA World Cup.
He scored his first International goal against Honduras and the match ended in a 1-1 draw in October 2010. He was named the captain in 2014 and became the youngest skipper of the nation in their history.
Chris Wood Family
Christopher Grant Wood was born on 7th December 1991 in Auckland, New Zealand to his parents, Julie and Grant Wood. In the name of siblings, he has one sister, Chelsey Wood. They had struggled a lot to make him reach professional-level football and they have been more supportive of him with money and when he is low.
Chris Wood’s Girlfriend
The New Zealand striker is in a relationship with fellow kiwi footballer Kirsty Linnett. Linnett has been a mainstay in English football since 2012 and has played for Birmingham City, Notts County, Reading, and most recently Liverpool. The couple have a kid, but we don’t have an information if it’s a girl baby or boy.
Chris Wood Sponsors and Endorsements
Chris has not been seen endorsing any company but several reports give us a fair idea that Chris earns a good amount from brand endorsements and sponsorship deals. This is also evident from his luxurious lifestyle which of course he doesn’t fail to share with all his fans on social media.
Chris Wood Cars and Tattoos
Chris Wood has not been spotted driving a car in the streets of Auckland. But in an interview, he mentioned his interest in sports cars. It is certain that the player has a decent car collection in his garage to roam out. Unlike many footballers, the player seems not fond of tattooing his body.
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