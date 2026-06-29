Lia Wälti Medical Completed as Brighton Close In on Switzerland Captain’s WSL Return From Juventus

Brighton Women are on the verge of completing the signing of Lia Wälti from Juventus, with The Athletic’s Charlotte Harpur reporting the 33-year-old Switzerland captain has already undergone a successful medical while negotiations between the clubs continue to progress positively. Wälti signed for Juventus from Arsenal in September 2025 on a two-year contract, but both parties are open to an early termination with one year remaining on her deal.

According to @TheAthleticFC , Brighton are in negotiations with Juventus to sign Lia Wälti. The Switzerland 🇨🇭 captain has one year left on her contract with the Italian club. pic.twitter.com/HcCYYPV044 — Soccerdonna (@soccerdonna) June 24, 2026

This would be one of the smartest pieces of business any WSL club has done this summer. Brighton already know the WSL market well enough to recognise that a player of Wälti’s calibre returning to England at 33 is not a step backwards. It is a player making a deliberate choice to win things again, and on her terms.

A return to the WSL looks to be on the cards!



Brighton are in advanced talks to sign Juventus and Switzerland midfielder Lia Walti. pic.twitter.com/tvs1WPecaz — Match of the Day (@BBCMOTD) June 24, 2026

Seven WSL Years Gives Her Immediate Advantage

Wälti spent seven seasons at Arsenal between 2018 and 2025, winning the WSL title, two League Cups and the 2024-25 Women’s Champions League. Her role diminished at Arsenal following Mariona Caldentey’s arrival in the summer of 2024, prompting her move to Turin where she won the Supercoppa Italiana and the inaugural Serie A Women’s Cup under Massimiliano Canzi. The key advantage for Brighton is she needs no WSL adaptation period whatsoever.

🇨🇭 Lia Wälti is closing in on a return to the WSL, with Brighton in talks to sign the midfielder from Juventus.



The 33-year-old has completed a medical, while discussions between the clubs remain ongoing.✍️



–@charlotteharpur pic.twitter.com/iuvyb4aMxn — CHINEMEREMMA ACTIVE 🦅 (@CHINEMEREMMA993) June 24, 2026

She already understands the press intensity, the tactical variety and the physical demands of English football at the highest level.

Joramo and Wälti: Perfect Midfield Partnership

Brighton already confirmed Emilie Joramo’s arrival from Hammarby on July 1, the 22-year-old Norwegian bringing ball-winning energy and athletic drive to Dario Vidošić’s midfield. Wälti beside her would provide exactly the missing layer. Positional intelligence, rhythm control and the ability to protect the back four through reading rather than running.

We are pleased to confirm that Emilie Joramo will join Albion on 1 July when her contract expires with Hammarby, subject to international clearance and the necessary regulatory processes. ✍️ pic.twitter.com/skSWaIO2Zt — Brighton & Hove Albion Women (@BHAFCWomen) June 26, 2026

Brighton reached their first-ever FA Cup final in May before losing 2-0 to Manchester City at Wembley. Adding a Champions League winner with over 130 Switzerland caps alongside a dynamic young midfielder signals the club genuinely believes they can go further in 2026-27.

Also read: Brighton Women Sign Emilie Joramo and Close In on Lia Wälti as WSL Ambitions Take Shape