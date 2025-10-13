Liam David Ian Cooper is a professional footballer who plays as a centre-back for Leeds United in the EFL Championship and the Scotland national team and in this blog, we will see about the player’s Net Worth, Girlfriend, Salary, Sponsors, Tattoos, Cars, and more

He joined Leeds United in 2014 and has made over 200 appearances for the club, captaining them to promotion to the Premier League in 2020. Cooper has been a key figure under manager Marcelo Bielsa and has been recognized for his performances, including being named in the EFL Championship Team of the Season.

He has also represented Scotland at the international level, earning 16 caps. Let us get to know more about the player’s profile in the following paragraphs.

Liam Cooper joined Leeds United in 2014 and already has over 200 appearances for the club. (Credits:@liam.cooper6 Instagram)

Liam Cooper Facts and Wiki

Birth Place Kingston upon Hull, England Father’s Name David Mother’s Name NA Star Sign Virgo Net Worth £7.1 Million Age 31 Birthday 30 August 1991 Nationality English Position Centre-back Senior Clubs Hull City, Carlisle United, Huddersfield Town, Chesterfield, Leeds United. Achievements 1X FOOTBALL LEAGUE TROPHY WINNER

1X ENGLISH 2ND TIER CHAMPION

1X ENGLISH 4TH TIER CHAMPION Wife Abbie Kirk Children NA Social Media Instagram

Liam Cooper’s Net Worth and Salary

Liam Cooper, a centre-back for Leeds United, earns a weekly salary of £35,000, totalling £1,820,000 annually. His net worth is estimated at £7,176,000. Born in Scotland, Cooper is currently 30 years old. He has a contract with Leeds United that is set to expire on June 30, 2024.

Liam Cooper Club Career

Cooper joined Chesterfield in 2012 after spending time on loan at Carlisle United and Huddersfield Town. Cooper made his first-team debut for Hull City at the age of 16. He was selected for the PFA Team of the Year after helping Chesterfield earn promotion to League One in the 2013–2014 season.

Cooper went to Leeds United in 2014, where he has since established himself as an essential member of the squad. He eventually managed to make over 100 appearances for the club in his first four seasons, despite initially having difficulty maintaining consistency and battling competition for a starting position.

The net worth of Liam Cooper is £7.1 million. (Photo by GEOFF CADDICK/AFP via Getty Images)

Cooper’s life changed dramatically in 2018 with the hiring of manager Marcelo Bielsa. He kept his position as captain, and he was instrumental in Leeds United’s attempt to gain promotion to the Premier League. Even though they came close to receiving an automatic promotion, the squad made the playoffs in the 2018–2019 campaign. Cooper received praise for his work under Bielsa and was named to the EFL Championship Team of the Season.

In the 2019-2020 season, Cooper signed a new five-year deal with Leeds United. The team’s strong form was interrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic but resumed behind closed doors, and Leeds secured promotion to the Premier League after winning the Championship title. Cooper became the first Leeds United captain to win promotion since 1990 and lifted the Championship trophy.

Liam Cooper International Career

Cooper chose to represent Scotland, qualifying through his paternal grandfather. He made his senior debut for the Scotland national team in 2019 and played a part in their qualification for UEFA Euro 2020. Cooper started Scotland’s first game in the tournament against the Czech Republic.

Liam Cooper gestures during the English Premier League football match between Newcastle United and Leeds United. (Photo by LINDSEY PARNABY/AFP via Getty Images)

Liam Cooper’s Family

Liam Cooper was born in Kingston upon Hull and attended Malet Lambert School. His father, David, and brother, Joe, work on the Pilot boats on the Humber Estuary. While his father was a West Ham United fan, the rest of his family supported Hull City. However, Liam himself has been a supporter of Leeds United. In March 2020, he opened his own Football Academy catering to young players aged 4-14.

Liam Cooper’s Wife – Abbie Kirk

Liam Cooper tied the knot with Abbie Kirk in June 2018, and they have been happily married since then. Abbie Kirk, who prefers to keep a low profile, has been a supportive partner to Liam throughout his football journey. Their relationship has flourished over the years, and together they have a daughter named Paisley, born in 2016. Liam and Abbie’s commitment to each other has been evident in their shared journey, and they continue to cherish their bond as they navigate through life together.

Liam Cooper’s Sponsors and Endorsements

Liam Cooper has garnered several sponsors and endorsements throughout his career as a professional footballer. While specific details about his current endorsements may not be readily available, it is common for players of his calibre to secure partnerships with brands in the sports industry.

https://twitter.com/LUFC/status/1586424745112870916?s=20

Liam Cooper’s Cars and Tattoos

Liam Cooper’s choice of cars and his collection, if any, is not widely documented. As a professional footballer, he might possess luxurious vehicles, but specific information about his cars is not readily available. Regarding tattoos, Liam Cooper is known to have several tattoos on his body, although the specific designs and meanings behind them are not publicly disclosed.

