Lily Agg Appointed Athlone Town Women’s Head Coach on Two and a Half Year Deal After Injury Comeback

Athlone Town confirmed Lily Agg as their new women’s first team head coach on May 28, 2026. The 33-year-old Irish international joins on a full-time two and a half year agreement as part of the club’s long-term strategic ambition for Irish women’s football.

Lily Agg puts pen to paper with Athlone Town as First Team Manager ✍️ pic.twitter.com/BiiQXl7Wyr — LOI Women (@LoiWomen) May 28, 2026

Her appointment ends a two-month interim management period following John Sullivan’s departure in March after their Women’s League of Ireland opening fixture. Athlone needed decisive leadership. Agg delivers that immediately.

A Career Built Across Two Countries

Agg spent 14 professional years playing in England and Germany across clubs including Brighton, Eintracht Frankfurt, London City Lionesses and Birmingham City. She represented the Republic of Ireland at the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand. Her playing education exposed her to elite coaching methods, high-performance environments and tactical systems that most coaches half her age could never access.

Athlone Town AFC are delighted to confirm the appointment of Lily Agg as Head Coach of the Women’s First Team on a long-term agreement.



Full statement: https://t.co/qAnIqEJ1e6 pic.twitter.com/2uV8uBFjHr — Athlone Town AFC (@AthloneTownAFC) May 28, 2026

That knowledge transfers directly into management. Technical Director Brian Shelley described her professionalism, standards and vision as standing out throughout a rigorous recruitment process.

Two Serious Injuries Could Not Stop Her

Agg suffered an ACL rupture in January 2025 before recovering and joining Durham City on loan in WSL2. Within weeks she ruptured her achilles, suffering two career-threatening injuries in rapid succession.

Blues Women can confirm that Lily Agg has sustained an ACL injury.



We're all with you, @LilyAgg8! 💙 — Birmingham City Women (@BCFCWomen) January 18, 2025

Most players would reconsider their futures after that sequence. Agg channelled her recovery period into preparing for management. That mental resilience is exactly what ambitious players recognise and follow in a dressing room.

What Athlone Are Building

CEO Steven Gray confirmed this followed a long thorough recruitment process. The full-time appointment on a multi-year contract signals genuine investment in the women’s programme beyond tokenism. Athlone want trophies and European recognition. Agg wants the same.

Lily Agg Has Been Announced As The New Head Coach Of Athlone Town, Signing A 2.5 Year Contract. IT IS FINAL pic.twitter.com/F6qaMS03GE — FINAL THIRD (@properdanl) May 28, 2026

The alignment between club ambition and coaching vision creates genuine excitement about what comes next in Irish women’s football.

Also read: Sophie Whitehouse Saves Four Penalties to Send Charlton Athletic Into the Women’s Super League