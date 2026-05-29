Women's Football News
Lily Agg Appointed Athlone Town Women’s Head Coach on Two and a Half Year Deal After Injury Comeback
Athlone Town confirmed Lily Agg as their new women’s first team head coach on May 28, 2026. The 33-year-old Irish international joins on a full-time two and a half year agreement as part of the club’s long-term strategic ambition for Irish women’s football.
Her appointment ends a two-month interim management period following John Sullivan’s departure in March after their Women’s League of Ireland opening fixture. Athlone needed decisive leadership. Agg delivers that immediately.
A Career Built Across Two Countries
Agg spent 14 professional years playing in England and Germany across clubs including Brighton, Eintracht Frankfurt, London City Lionesses and Birmingham City. She represented the Republic of Ireland at the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand. Her playing education exposed her to elite coaching methods, high-performance environments and tactical systems that most coaches half her age could never access.
That knowledge transfers directly into management. Technical Director Brian Shelley described her professionalism, standards and vision as standing out throughout a rigorous recruitment process.
Two Serious Injuries Could Not Stop Her
Agg suffered an ACL rupture in January 2025 before recovering and joining Durham City on loan in WSL2. Within weeks she ruptured her achilles, suffering two career-threatening injuries in rapid succession.
Most players would reconsider their futures after that sequence. Agg channelled her recovery period into preparing for management. That mental resilience is exactly what ambitious players recognise and follow in a dressing room.
What Athlone Are Building
CEO Steven Gray confirmed this followed a long thorough recruitment process. The full-time appointment on a multi-year contract signals genuine investment in the women’s programme beyond tokenism. Athlone want trophies and European recognition. Agg wants the same.
The alignment between club ambition and coaching vision creates genuine excitement about what comes next in Irish women’s football.
Also read: Sophie Whitehouse Saves Four Penalties to Send Charlton Athletic Into the Women’s Super League
Women's Football News
London City Lionesses Target Alexia Putellas and Mapi Leon in Double Barcelona Raid That Would Redefine WSL Forever
London City Lionesses confirmed their interest in signing Alexia Putellas and Mapi Leon this summer after Barcelona officially announced both players’ departures on May 26.
The two Barcelona legends are available as free agents after their contracts expire next month, creating the most extraordinary transfer opportunity in WSL history.
Michele Kang’s club finished sixth in their WSL debut season and have no European football next term yet are pursuing world-class players on a scale that has never been attempted in English women’s football.
Putellas Would Change Everything
Putellas is a 32-year-old who just captained Barcelona to their fourth Champions League title, won the competition’s Player of the Season award and remains the overwhelming Ballon d’Or favourite for 2026.
Signing her for a WSL sixth-placed club with no European competition is audacious to the point of being extraordinary.
The Spanish connection with head coach Eder Maestre could prove decisive. Both Putellas and Leon playing under a Spanish manager who understands their tactical DNA removes the adaptation concern. London City built their identity around ambitious recruitment. This is the ultimate expression of that ambition.
Leon Brings Different Value
Mapi Leon is one of the finest left-backs in world football. Nine years at Barcelona, seven Liga F titles and four Champions League medals represent an extraordinary trophy haul for a defender.
Her presence alongside Putellas creates an entirely different defensive and attacking identity for London City heading into their second WSL campaign.
The Kang Effect Is Real and Accelerating
Michele Kang runs Lyon, Washington Spirit and London City simultaneously across three continents. Her inter-club network attracts players who trust her commitment to excellence.
That credibility explains why Putellas attended a London City match in January and why talks have already progressed for months. WSL sixth place with these two signings becomes a title challenge by Christmas 2026. The game is changing faster than anyone predicted.
Also read: Alexia Putellas Leaves Barcelona After 14 Years With ‘This’ Club Leading Race for Greatest Transfer in WSL History
Charlton Athletic
Charlton Women Enter WSL Era With Record 3,979 Crowd as Season Tickets Sell Out at Historic Valley
Saturday’s WSL playoff victory over Leicester City at The Valley attracted 3,979 supporters, the largest crowd ever recorded for a women’s match at the ground.
Sophie Whitehouse saved four penalties in a sweltering shootout to secure promotion to the WSL for the first time since 2008. The celebrations have been remarkable and immediate. Season ticket sales for 2026-27 have already surpassed the total from the entire previous campaign with Phase One pricing at just £65 available until midnight on Tuesday May 26.
Karen Hills’ Greatest Achievement
Hills joined Charlton in March 2021 when the club became fully professional. She won the FA Cup as a player with Charlton in 2005 and now returns them to top-flight football as manager two decades later.
Her squad went on a 27-game unbeaten run mid-season and finished third before the playoff delivered ultimate reward. Hills told South London Sport the temperature was incredible but her players were remarkable. The comparison between Whitehouse’s final save denying Noemie Mouchon and Sasa Ilic’s 1998 Wembley save sending the men’s team to the Premier League is genuinely earned. Both moments transformed the club’s trajectory entirely.
The Valley Atmosphere Changed Everything
Charlton averaged hundreds of supporters through most of the season despite leading the table for months.
The playoff brought the community together in a way that feels genuinely transformative. Three consecutive home matches passed 1,000 supporters before Saturday’s record. WSL football at The Valley against Arsenal, Chelsea, Manchester City and Manchester United will demand a completely different and substantially larger fanbase.
Building For The Top Flight
The challenge is substantial and should not be minimised. Charlton face Arsenal and Manchester City next season without the budget of either. Karen Hills must recruit intelligently, retain core players and build upon promotion momentum immediately. But nobody who watched Whitehouse deny four Leicester penalties would bet against her doing exactly that.
Also read: Sophie Whitehouse Saves Four Penalties to Send Charlton Athletic Into the Women’s Super League
Barcelona
Alexia Putellas Wins Women’s Champions League Player of the Season After Ending Bonmati’s Three Year Reign
UEFA confirmed Alexia Putellas as the 2025-26 Women’s Champions League Player of the Season on May 25, following Barcelona’s commanding 4-0 final victory over OL Lyonnes in Oslo.
The Spanish captain dominated the competition with 14 direct goal contributions across 11 appearances, recording seven goals and seven assists while maintaining 86.73 per cent passing accuracy. This ends Aitana Bonmati’s three consecutive Player of the Season awards from 2023 through 2025. Nobody deserves this more.
The Numbers Demand Recognition
Fourteen goal contributions in 11 Champions League appearances is an extraordinary output for a central midfielder. Putellas clocked a top speed of 25.77 kilometres per hour while maintaining elite technical precision throughout.
She was the competition’s most productive player by direct contribution and the driving force behind every significant Barcelona performance. She returned from an ACL injury in 2022 that many feared might end her dominance entirely. Four years later she has won her second Women’s Champions League Player of the Season award and her third Ballon d’Or.
The comeback narrative remains one of women’s football’s most compelling stories.
Bonmati Ended Barcelona’s Internal Rivalry
Bonmati suffered a broken fibula during Spain’s training camp in November 2025 and missed the entire knockout phase. Her absence created space for Putellas to reassert individual dominance within a squad already stacked with world-class talent.
Both players coexisting at Barcelona creates an extraordinary internal standard that elevates the entire squad collectively.
The Team of the Season and Yohannes Recognition
Barcelona dominated the Team of the Season with Cata Coll, Mapi Leon, Patri Guijarro, Ewa Pajor and Putellas all selected. Lyon’s American teenager Lily Yohannes claimed the Revelation of the Season award after three goal involvements in ten appearances during her debut season following her arrival from Ajax last summer. Julia Bartel’s stunning volley for Atletico Madrid against Twente won Goal of the Season.
Also read: 18yo Wins Liverpool Women’s Player of the Month for April After Stunning FA Cup Winner on Return From 400-Day Injury Absence
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