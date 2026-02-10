Lip Reader Sheds Light on What Simon Jordan Told Eni Aluko During Furious Ad Break Exchange on TalkSport

Expert lip reader Jeremy Freeman has revealed what Simon Jordan said to Eni Aluko during their furious ad break exchange on TalkSport. The former Crystal Palace chairman could be seen angrily gesticulating towards Aluko as the program returned from an advertisement break, with the pundit appearing to pull a face before turning her head away.

According to Freeman, speaking to the Daily Mail, Jordan said, “But nobody cares, drop this. It’s definitely you. I know it. I know.” However, the lip reader was not able to be sure on what Aluko said in response. This is absolutely damning stuff from Jordan, who clearly had no intention of letting the matter rest even during the commercial break.

Sheer Weight of Self Entitlement Would Sink the Titanic

The explosive TalkSport interview saw Jordan tear into Aluko over her recent comments about Ian Wright blocking opportunities for female broadcasters. Jordan’s tone of argument can best be summed up by his withering comment, as he told Aluko: “The sheer weight of self entitlement you seem to have would sink the Titanic.”

Eni Aluko is so devoid of any self awareness, that she fails to understand the reason she isn’t a pundit on ITV anymore.



She also asked for this interview. She’s the one continually bringing up Wrighty.



If you can’t take the heat, get out of the kitchen.pic.twitter.com/rUBmE47iP6 — Paul (@PaulC93) February 10, 2026

Jordan did agree with Aluko’s idea to have main pundit roles go to women for women’s football coverage, but his more scathing comments about her ability as a pundit did seem to take her back. She said, “It’s an opinion, which we’re all entitled to. I put value on them, everybody has them.”

Jordan Questions Aluko’s Credentials

Jordan made it clear he simply doesn’t think Aluko is deserving of more work as a pundit. “As far as expertise is concerned, the times that I’ve listened to her, I don’t think that she’s particularly enlightening, illuminating, engaging, or charismatic. I don’t think she comes across particularly likeable but that’s my view,” Jordan stated.

🚨 SIMON JORDAN SINKS ENI ALUKO'S ENTITLEMENT! 💥



Eni Aluko is on talkSPORT moaning about Ian Wright "blocking" spots for women in women's football punditry demanding he sacrifices his role.



Simon Jordan DESTROYS her live.



"The sheer weight of the entitlement that you… pic.twitter.com/bhValsWcDF — Queen Natalie (@TheNorfolkLion) February 10, 2026

This is brutal honesty from Jordan, who has never been one to hold back his opinions regardless of how uncomfortable they might make people feel.

