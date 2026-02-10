Women's Football News
Lip Reader Sheds Light on What Simon Jordan Told Eni Aluko During Furious Ad Break Exchange on TalkSport
Expert lip reader Jeremy Freeman has revealed what Simon Jordan said to Eni Aluko during their furious ad break exchange on TalkSport. The former Crystal Palace chairman could be seen angrily gesticulating towards Aluko as the program returned from an advertisement break, with the pundit appearing to pull a face before turning her head away.
According to Freeman, speaking to the Daily Mail, Jordan said, “But nobody cares, drop this. It’s definitely you. I know it. I know.” However, the lip reader was not able to be sure on what Aluko said in response. This is absolutely damning stuff from Jordan, who clearly had no intention of letting the matter rest even during the commercial break.
Sheer Weight of Self Entitlement Would Sink the Titanic
The explosive TalkSport interview saw Jordan tear into Aluko over her recent comments about Ian Wright blocking opportunities for female broadcasters. Jordan’s tone of argument can best be summed up by his withering comment, as he told Aluko: “The sheer weight of self entitlement you seem to have would sink the Titanic.”
Jordan did agree with Aluko’s idea to have main pundit roles go to women for women’s football coverage, but his more scathing comments about her ability as a pundit did seem to take her back. She said, “It’s an opinion, which we’re all entitled to. I put value on them, everybody has them.”
Jordan Questions Aluko’s Credentials
Jordan made it clear he simply doesn’t think Aluko is deserving of more work as a pundit. “As far as expertise is concerned, the times that I’ve listened to her, I don’t think that she’s particularly enlightening, illuminating, engaging, or charismatic. I don’t think she comes across particularly likeable but that’s my view,” Jordan stated.
This is brutal honesty from Jordan, who has never been one to hold back his opinions regardless of how uncomfortable they might make people feel.
Chelsea
NBA Star Giannis Antetokounmpo Becomes Part of Chelsea Women Ownership Group as Two Time MVP Joins Reddit Co Founder Alexis Ohanian in Latest Investment
Two time NBA MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo has become a part of Chelsea Women’s Football Club’s ownership group. The Milwaukee Bucks star confirmed his new stake acquisition on the Women’s Super League club on February 8 in a post via social media, joining Reddit Co Founder Alexis Ohanian as the latest investor in Chelsea Women after he acquired a 10% stake in the club in May 2025.
“I’m proud and honoured to partner with my friend Alexis Ohanian, joining the ownership group of Chelsea FC Women, a historic club built on passion, excellence, and a winning culture,” said Antetokounmpo. This is a significant coup for Chelsea Women, bringing in one of basketball’s biggest global stars at a time when they need fresh investment and ideas.
Latest Football Investment for Greek Freak
Chelsea Women becomes the latest football team the Greek Freak has invested in recent years. Antetokounmpo, alongside his three brothers Thanasis, Alex, and Kostas, acquired an undisclosed stake in Major League Soccer franchise Nashville SC in March 2023.
Prior to this in August 2021, following his NBA Championship victory with the Milwaukee Bucks, Antetokounmpo became a minority owner of the Milwaukee Brewers, acquiring an undisclosed stake in the Major League Baseball franchise. The NBA star clearly has a passion for sports ownership beyond basketball.
Controversial Kalshi Deal Sparks Criticism
In addition to his investment in Chelsea Women, Antetokounmpo also announced he has become an investor in the prediction markets company Kalshi. The announcement was met with widespread criticism, given potential conflicts of interest with an active NBA player investing in a betting related company.
Kalshi allows users to buy and sell event contracts to make predictions on sports outcomes. While Kalshi stated Antetokounmpo would be forbidden from trading on NBA related markets, serious questions remain about the appropriateness of this investment.
Arsenal
Eni Aluko Responds to Laura Woods’ Damning Comments With Long Statement as Ian Wright Row Continues
Eni Aluko has responded to a lengthy social media thread from Laura Woods amid the ongoing controversy surrounding her feud with Ian Wright. Aluko caused outrage in 2025 when she accused Wright of blocking opportunities for female pundits, and she has reaffirmed her stance this week.
The former England international, who represented the Lionesses 105 times during her career, bemoaned the fact that two men, Wright and Nedum Onuoha, were on the punditry panel for the Women’s Euro 2025 final. This reignited a debate that many thought had been settled months ago.
Woods Pushes Back on Caps Argument
Woods took to social media on Monday morning to post a long thread explaining that caps don’t win automatic work. That comment came after Aluko pointed out she was sitting in the stands of last year’s final next to Fara Williams, who has 172 England caps.
The TNT Sports presenter added, “The women’s game should be by women for women is one of the most damaging phrases I’ve heard. It will not only drag women’s sport backwards, it will drag women’s punditry in all forms of the game backwards.” This is a fair point from Woods, who has built her career on merit rather than relying on playing credentials.
Aluko Stands Firm on Position
Responding to Woods, with whom she has worked previously, the 38 year old stated, “I respect Laura’s opinion as I have always done. I believe that women’s football should prioritise women as the faces of the sport. I think women should be the dominant force in the women’s game in the same way that men are the dominant force in the men’s game.”
Aluko also slammed Wright for declining her attempted apology last year. “When I apologised to Ian Wright publicly and privately, he had an opportunity to show grace. Unfortunately my sincerity, my humility, was met with disrespect.” This ongoing feud shows no signs of ending anytime soon.
Uncategorized
Celtic Star Paulo Bernardo is Engaged – Who is his Girlfriend Viviana Gonzaga?
Paulo Bernardo has been one of the key players for the Scottish Premiership club, Celtic. The youngster from Portugal has represented the national team at under-21 level. Bernardo’s love life reached the next stage when the youngster got engaged to his girlfriend last Christmas.
Paulo Bernardo Proposes His Girlfriend
Paulo Bernardo is engaged to his Viviana Gonzaga. The couple have been dating for more than 3 years and will tie the knot later this year. Viviana Gonzaga shared a picture of Bernardo proposing to her before Christmas with the caption ‘Soon to be Mr. and Mrs’. The post received attention as the couple received wishes from Celtic teammates including Benjamin Nygren and Callum Osmand.
Who is Paulo Bernardo’s Girlfriend?
Paulo Bernardo’s girlfriend Viviana Gonzaga is from Portugal. According to her Instagram, she is a Digital Creator. We don’t have an information about her profession. Viviana Gonzaga’s Instagram photos indicate she might be a model, but there is no information about the same. The couple have been in a relationship for more than 3 years. Viviana Gonzaga shares pictures on her feed whenever the couple travels together. Viviana Gonzaga is from Portugal, but she lives in Glasgow with her partner.
Paulo Bernardo and Viviana Gonzaga Relationship
Based on their Instagram handle, the couple have been in a relationship since 2022. Paulo Bernardo is younger than his girlfriend, but that doesn’t stop them from being the best couple. The couple travel to different places every year to celebrate events. Both love dogs and adopted one in 2024. Viviana Gonzaga shared a mirror selfie in which Paulo Bernardo holds the dog. In 2025, Viviana Gonzaga celebrated Paulo Bernardo’s 23rd birthday in New York.
In 2024, Paulo Bernardo celebrated Viviana Gonzaga’s 23rd birthday in Bora Bora Island. Every year, Paulo takes his girlfriend to new places. Both support each other in their journeys. Viviana Gonzaga is the biggest fan of Celtic and is seen cheering for her partner on match days. When Celtic won the title last season, she posted a picture with her partner holding the trophy with a caption “My Champion“.
Viviana Gonzaga Family & Social Media
There is no information about Viviana Gonzaga’s family and education. It is revealed that her family lives in Portugal. Viviana does not share her personal information. She is active on Instagram with more than 10k followers. Viviana Gonzaga posts stories on match days and during trips. Her feed includes pictures of her photoshoots and pictures of her boyfriend. She posts her activities on stories and shares reels as well.
