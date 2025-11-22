Lisa Benn ‘PGMOL Man-Handling’ Controversy Forces Howard Webb’s Wife to Make a Comment

Bibi Steinhaus-Webb, the world’s most senior female refereeing executive, has denied claims that WSL official Lisa Benn lost her FIFA list place because she complained about being “manhandled” by a male PGMOL coach.

Steinhaus-Webb, who was head of women’s referees at the time and is married to PGMOL chief Howard Webb, gave evidence at an employment tribunal on Thursday. She was directly challenged by Benn’s counsel, Carla Fischer, who suggested it was a “foregone conclusion” that Benn would be dropped from FIFA nominations because she made a harassment claim against coach Steve Child.

“That is wholly inaccurate,” Steinhaus-Webb replied.

The German official, who refereed the 2011 Women’s World Cup final, admitted she had to look up the word “manhandled” when Benn first reported the March 2023 incident at a VAR training tournament in Loughborough.

“Until that incident ‘physically manhandled’ would not have been part of my English knowledge,” she told the tribunal. “I needed to look it up. I did realise that ‘manhandled’ has a very different meaning and raised the bar than the wording ‘being pushed’ or ‘having a guiding arm.'”

Webb Also Gives Evidence

Howard Webb himself testified on Thursday, denying that Benn’s complaint influenced her ranking. He explained that PGMOL and the FA believed FIFA would accept a sixth nominee despite only requesting five names.

“Unfortunately – highly regrettably – it wasn’t,” Webb said. “But she was correctly placed sixth based on the performance factors listed. This is a competitive world in which we work and we need to rank officials against each other.”

Steinhaus-Webb insisted the incident wasn’t about sexism. “This is nothing to do with male or female. This is an assistant referee coach and a referee being at a tournament together and having an argument that included physical contact.”

Benn, 34, lost her PGMOL salary that accompanied her FIFA list place in 2023 and has never been reinstated. She now works full-time with Sussex County FA while pursuing claims including wrongful dismissal. Child denies manhandling Benn, describing his actions as “a guiding arm if anything.”

PGMOL opposes all claims. The tribunal continues.

