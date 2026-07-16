Lisa Naalsund Departs Manchester United for Birmingham City as Midfielder Completes Summer Switch

Lisa Naalsund has completed her permanent transfer from Manchester United Women to Birmingham City, departing Old Trafford following three and a half years establishing herself within their squad. The midfielder made 74 appearances while scoring eight goals during her tenure, including crucial FA Cup final contributions that helped United claim silverware against Tottenham Hotspur in 2024.

Bringing pedigree to the side. 💪 pic.twitter.com/r2RIRBb0FY — Birmingham City Women (@BCFCWomen) July 15, 2026

Naalsund’s departure represents another significant Manchester United Women exit following departures of Leah Galton, Hannah Blundell and Millie Turner. Chelsea’s accepted bid for striker Melvine Malard further demonstrates substantial summer squad reshaping as Manchester United undergo significant reconstruction.

Experienced Midfielder Reflects on Competitive Journey

Naalsund expressed genuine appreciation regarding her Manchester United experience, specifically highlighting the privilege of competing alongside elite players who consistently challenged her development. Her language suggests authentic gratitude rather than forced departure sentiment, indicating genuine fulfillment regarding her Old Trafford years.

Our second signing of the day is here! 💙 pic.twitter.com/fMN8dfSKNR — Birmingham City Women (@BCFCWomen) July 15, 2026

The midfielder specifically referenced memorable experiences including stadium atmospheres, international competition exposure and trophy success, suggesting deep emotional connection to her time at the club despite her departure.

Manchester United Navigate Major Squad Transition

Naalsund’s exit represents part of wider Manchester United Women reconstruction affecting multiple squad positions. The club appear undergoing substantial personnel changes beyond simple squad rotation, suggesting deliberate restructuring strategy under evolving management.

Birmingham City Women are delighted to announce the signing of Norway international midfielder Lisa Naalsund from Manchester United for an undisclosed fee.



Naalsund joins Blues from Manchester United, where she made 74 appearances, helping United lift the Adobe Women’s FA Cup. — Birmingham City Women (@BCFCWomen) July 15, 2026

This departure feels genuinely significant for Manchester United’s competitive trajectory. Rather than simply losing established players through natural departures, they’re experiencing simultaneous exits of multiple experienced performers. That collective movement suggests potential broader institutional changes beyond individual player circumstances, indicating potentially transformative summer for the women’s programme.

Lisa’s first day 📸 pic.twitter.com/Mb4B0DGXzK — Birmingham City Women (@BCFCWomen) July 15, 2026

Also read: Manchester United Secure Layla Drury on First Professional Contract as Academy Star Breaks Records