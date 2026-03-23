Liverpool Boss Gareth Taylor Satisfied With Brighton Point Despite Missing Chance to Climb WSL Table as Reds Held to Goalless Stalemate

Gareth Taylor insists Liverpool can take positives from their goalless draw at Brighton despite the frustrating result leaving them stuck in 10th place in the Women’s Super League. The Reds failed to capitalize on a golden opportunity to close the gap on Aston Villa above them, with both sides creating chances but lacking the cutting edge to break the deadlock on Sunday afternoon.

NEWS: 'We're pleased to take a point' – Liverpool boss Taylor reacts to Brighton stalemate: https://t.co/Xej3qJVAb8 #LFC #Liverpool — WSL Full-Time (@WSLFullTime) March 23, 2026

The Liverpool manager acknowledged the physical nature of the contest when addressing reporters after the match, explaining how both teams pressed aggressively, which stretched the game between the boxes. Taylor believes his side showed enough quality to suggest better results are coming if they can improve their composure in possession and make smarter decisions in the final third.

“We created chances and were defensively strong – it just wasn’t to be.” 💬🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 pic.twitter.com/OXwxfjdMQh — Brighton & Hove Albion Women (@BHAFCWomen) March 22, 2026

Reds Dominated Second Half Spells

Liverpool grew into the contest after the interval, according to their manager, with a strong 15 minute spell where they controlled possession in dangerous areas around Brighton’s penalty area. Taylor felt his defense handled Brighton’s attacking threat better than Chelsea managed in their recent meeting with the Seagulls, limiting the hosts to very few clear cut opportunities.

Jennifer Falk and Ceri Holland believe that the Reds are steadily building performance levels and confidence, following a 0-0 draw at Brighton ⤵️ — Liverpool FC Women (@LiverpoolFCW) March 23, 2026

The former Manchester City assistant stressed that cleaner decision making when in control of the ball will be crucial for turning these draws into victories during the run in. Liverpool created enough chances to win the match but struggled to find the clinical finishing required at this level of competition.

Summer Rebuild Already on Manager’s Mind

Taylor made no secret of his frustration at failing to gain ground on the teams directly above Liverpool in the standings. The manager confessed he is already thinking about the summer break as an opportunity to reset and prepare properly for a much improved campaign next season, hinting at potential squad changes.

"I think we’re pleased to take a point but we know if we can improve certainly our calmness when we have the ball and make better decisions and play through them a little bit more then we have a really good chance of winning those games." 💬 — Liverpool FC Women (@LiverpoolFCW) March 23, 2026

Liverpool faces the Merseyside derby against Everton next weekend, giving them another chance to move up the congested mid table positions before the season concludes. Taylor will demand a more clinical performance from his attackers.

Also read: Manchester City Announce New Official Cybersecurity Partner as Club Strengthen Digital Infrastructure Across Men’s and Women’s Teams



