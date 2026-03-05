Liverpool FC Leads New Era of Training to Tackle Matchday Sexism as Anfield Stewards Receive Specialist Education From Her Game Too Ambassador Roopa Vyas

Liverpool Football Club have delivered their first formal training session to stewards and hospitality staff focused on tackling sexism and misogyny at Anfield. Around 100 matchday employees attended the specialist education delivered by Roopa Vyas, who serves as Her Game Too’s Chief Operating Officer and Liverpool FC Ambassador.

LIVERPOOL FC LEADS NEW ERA OF TRAINING TO TACKLE MATCHDAY SEXISM



Read about @LFC’s proactive approach to tackling sexism and misogyny at Anfield through their partnership with Her Game Too.



✍️ Archie Tooth



🔗 https://t.co/pNTBUUKgTE pic.twitter.com/d7RYOlo18F — Her Game Too (@HerGameToo) March 5, 2026

The session took place before the Reds hosted West Ham United in the Premier League and represents a serious effort by the club to address discrimination. Vyas focused heavily on helping staff understand the crucial difference between harmless banter and behaviour that genuinely harms supporters attending matches.

Join us live from the AXA Training Centre as Arne Slot speaks ahead of our FA Cup tie at Wolves 🔴 https://t.co/uuJmB4iHIY — Liverpool FC (@LFC) March 5, 2026

Staff Now Better Equipped to Handle Reports

Frontline employees now possess a much clearer picture of what Her Game Too does and how supporters should expect incidents to be handled when they report discrimination at the stadium. This education gives stewards and managers the confidence to spot problematic behaviour and challenge it effectively rather than ignoring issues.

EMWWAA 2025 Awards – Category: Arts, Culture & Sports



Roopa Vyas is the Chief Operating Officer of her Game too, an initiative promoting gender equality in sports, and a prominent voice for South Asian women in football.



Let’s honour – Roopa Vyas pic.twitter.com/OtoG5gJFVx — Ethnic Minority Welsh Women Achievement Associa… (@EMWWAA_) April 20, 2025

The training was incorporated into Liverpool’s annual Red Together fixture, which celebrates the club’s diversity and inclusion efforts. The timing proves particularly relevant given International Women’s Day falls this week and highlights ongoing problems women face at football matches.

Setting New Standard for Football Clubs

Rishi Jain, Liverpool FC’s Director of Impact, stated, “Liverpool Football Club’s ongoing collaboration with Her Game Too is an important part of our commitment to ensuring Anfield is a welcoming and inclusive environment for all. We’re proud to continue our work with Her Game Too to ensure our staff are equipped, informed and confident in supporting all fans at Anfield.”

Great to catch up with Rishi Jain, director of impact at @LFC earlier today to discuss 'The Red Way' initiative and how the club is engaging with businesses and the community to drive positive change. On a personal level, this one meant a lot! #YNWA #sustainability pic.twitter.com/vn0yJl2y8I — SustainabilityOnline (@SusOnlineNet) March 4, 2026

This represents genuine progress beyond simply raising awareness. Liverpool are actively preparing their matchday workforce to create meaningful change in how discrimination gets addressed inside stadiums. Other clubs should frankly be following this example rather than paying lip service to equality.

Also read: WSL to Trial New Rule to Combat Goalkeeper Timeouts as IFAB Announce Batch of Rules

