Liverpool Goalkeeper Loaned to Bayer Leverkusen as Reds Look to Clear Path for Jennifer Falk and Rachael Laws
Liverpool have sent goalkeeper Rafaela Borggräfe back to Germany on a loan deal until the end of the season, with the 25 year old joining Bayer 04 Leverkusen in the Google Pixel Frauen Bundesliga.
The move makes perfect sense for both parties as Gareth Taylor’s side have already solidified their goalkeeping options during the January window.
Borggräfe joined Liverpool from SC Freiburg last summer but has struggled to establish herself as a regular starter, making just four appearances in all competitions during her time at Merseyside. A six match suspension handed out by the Football Association following an incident during pre season further set back her development at the club.
Ban and Limited Minutes Force Liverpool’s Hand
The suspension was a significant blow for the German international, who was already finding it difficult to break into a competitive goalkeeping setup. Liverpool dealt with the matter internally and have now moved on, but the timing of the ban clearly played a role in the decision to send her back to familiar surroundings in Germany.
Falk Making Impressive Start at Liverpool
Liverpool strengthened their goalkeeping ranks considerably during January by bringing in Swedish international Jennifer Falk on loan from BK Häcken. Falk has made an impressive early impression on Merseyside and has established herself as a key figure between the sticks.
Smart Squad Management From Taylor
With both Falk and Rachael Laws competing for the first choice jersey, opportunities for Borggräfe would have been extremely limited for the rest of the season. This is exactly the kind of smart squad management Liverpool need right now as they desperately fight to avoid the relegation playoff at the bottom of the WSL table.
Liverpool are next in action against Aston Villa on Sunday afternoon, with Taylor hoping his side can build on their encouraging recent form.
Manchester United WFC vs. Liverpool WFC : Predicted Lineups + Match Preview
Manchester United Women host bottom placed Liverpool at Leigh Sports Village on Sunday as Marc Skinner’s side look to extend their impressive seven game unbeaten run in all competitions. The Red Devils sit fourth in the WSL table, just one point behind third placed Arsenal, while the visitors are desperately fighting to avoid the relegation playoff.
United head into this derby clash in excellent form following their 4-1 thrashing of Aston Villa last weekend. Goals from Julia Zigiotti Olme, Elisabeth Terland, Jess Park and Hanna Lundkvist secured a dominant away victory that continued their momentum after beating Arsenal in the League Cup semi finals.
Kick-off: 11:55 GMT, Sunday, February 2, 2026
Venue: Leigh Sports Village, Manchester
TV: Sky Sports (UK)
United Chasing Champions League Qualification
This is a must win game for Manchester United if they want to maintain their push for UWCL qualification. Just four points separate Tottenham in fifth from Chelsea in second, making every match crucial in this tight battle for European places.
Skinner remains without Leah Galton and Ella Toone due to back and hip injuries respectively, though Gabby George and Fridolina Rolfo have returned to training. Elisabeth Terland and Hanna Lundkvist are pushing for starts after impressive substitute appearances against Villa.
Liverpool Boosted by First Win
Liverpool finally recorded their first WSL victory of the season last weekend, beating Tottenham with two stoppage time goals. Gareth Taylor has strengthened considerably in January, and several new arrivals featured in that crucial home win.
The Reds remain without Sam Kerr, Martha Thomas, Marie Hobinger and Zara Shaw, while January signing Anna Josendal is not ready to debut. Beata Olsson is back in full training and could feature.
Predicted Lineups:
Manchester United (4-2-3-1): Tullis Joyce; Lundkvist, Le Tissier, Janssen, Sandberg; Miyazawa, Zigiotti Olme; Wangerheim, Park, Malard; Terland
Liverpool (4-2-3-1): Falk; Shimizu, Clark, Fisk, Woodham; Nagano, O’Sullivan; Bergstrom, Kapocs, Holland; Enderby
Liverpool Women vs. Tottenham Hotspur F.C. Women: Predicted Lineups + Match Preview
Liverpool host Tottenham Hotspur at St Helens Stadium on Sunday in a match that could define their entire season. The Reds sit bottom of the Women’s Super League table on just two points, though crucially only two points separate them from 11th place West Ham. Victory is not optional here, it’s essential.
Last weekend provided genuine reason for optimism. Liverpool demolished London Bees 6-0 in the FA Cup, a dominant display that suggested their new January signings had finally started clicking. That form must translate to the league immediately or the title race narrative pivots dangerously toward relegation battle talk.
Kick-off: 11:55 GMT, Sunday, January 25, 2026
Venue: St Helens Stadium, Liverpool
TV: Sky Sports and WSL YouTube
Bergstrom Already Justifying Winter Investment
New arrival Alice Bergstrom has made an immediate impact since joining in January. The defender scored twice in the London Bees demolition and played with the kind of attacking verve Liverpool desperately needed on the right flank. Her versatility is genuinely refreshing, capable of operating as both defender and attacking midfielder depending on circumstances.
However, Liverpool faces a significant problem. Martha Thomas, signed on loan from this weekend’s opposition, is ineligible to play against her parent club due to loan agreement restrictions.
That removes depth from the attack when they need it most. Anna Josendal remains unavailable after arriving only recently, while Beata Olsson and Leanne Kiernan continue their absence from the squad.
Tottenham Strengthened and Ready to Exploit
Spurs arrived in January having identified their weaknesses. The return of Cathinka Tandberg and Olga Ahtinen from international duty provides genuine attacking firepower. These aren’t squad players either, they’re match winners capable of deciding fixtures single-handedly.
Olivia Holdt has been absolutely outstanding since her January 2025 arrival. The Denmark international controls matches from midfield with remarkable maturity for someone still settling into English football. She scored immediately on debut and has maintained that standard consistently. Charlotte Grant remains unavailable but getting closer to full fitness.
Predicted Lineups
Liverpool (4-3-3): Falk; Woodham, Fisk, Clark, Bernabe; O’Sullivan, Nagano, Holland; Kapocs, Bergstrom, Enderby
Tottenham (4-2-3-1): Kop; A.Nilden, Gaupset, England, Holdt; Rybrink, Vinberg; Hunt, Hamano, Summanen; Koga
Tottenham Midfielder Returns From West Ham Loan Ahead of Schedule After Making Just 10 Appearances for Struggling Hammers
Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Anna Csiki has returned to the club following her loan spell at West Ham United.
The 26 year old Hungarian international was set to spend the whole season with The Hammers but has returned to north London ahead of schedule after making just 10 appearances in all competitions.
In her brief time with West Ham, Csiki scored one goal for the club as they struggled desperately at the bottom of the WSL table. The midfielder joined spurs from Swedish OBOS Damallsvenskan club BK Häcken in summer 2024 and became the first Hungarian to play in the Barclays Women’s Super League.
Future at Spurs Remains Uncertain
With Csiki now back at Tottenham, the next step in her career is not yet known. This is a puzzling situation given West Ham’s desperate need for quality midfielders as they fight relegation. The player is under contract with Spurs until summer 2028, so she may still have the opportunity to force her way into new head coach Martin Ho’s plans.
Csiki has made 13 appearances for the north Londoners in all competitions, providing two assists. Whether Ho sees her as part of his long term vision remains to be seen, though Spurs are flying high in fourth place and may not need to rush her back into the squad.
Available for Liverpool Clash
Tottenham are next in action on Sunday when they travel to the BrewDog Stadium to face Liverpool. Csiki is expected to be available for selection for the matchday squad for the trip to Merseyside, though it would be surprising to see her thrown straight back into action.
West Ham desperately need reinforcements as they sit second bottom with just five points from 12 matches. Losing Csiki mid season makes their survival battle even more difficult.
