Liverpool have sent goalkeeper Rafaela Borggräfe back to Germany on a loan deal until the end of the season, with the 25 year old joining Bayer 04 Leverkusen in the Google Pixel Frauen Bundesliga.

The move makes perfect sense for both parties as Gareth Taylor’s side have already solidified their goalkeeping options during the January window.

Borggräfe joined Liverpool from SC Freiburg last summer but has struggled to establish herself as a regular starter, making just four appearances in all competitions during her time at Merseyside. A six match suspension handed out by the Football Association following an incident during pre season further set back her development at the club.

Ban and Limited Minutes Force Liverpool’s Hand

The suspension was a significant blow for the German international, who was already finding it difficult to break into a competitive goalkeeping setup. Liverpool dealt with the matter internally and have now moved on, but the timing of the ban clearly played a role in the decision to send her back to familiar surroundings in Germany.

Falk Making Impressive Start at Liverpool

Liverpool strengthened their goalkeeping ranks considerably during January by bringing in Swedish international Jennifer Falk on loan from BK Häcken. Falk has made an impressive early impression on Merseyside and has established herself as a key figure between the sticks.

Smart Squad Management From Taylor

With both Falk and Rachael Laws competing for the first choice jersey, opportunities for Borggräfe would have been extremely limited for the rest of the season. This is exactly the kind of smart squad management Liverpool need right now as they desperately fight to avoid the relegation playoff at the bottom of the WSL table.

Liverpool are next in action against Aston Villa on Sunday afternoon, with Taylor hoping his side can build on their encouraging recent form.

