Teenage Liverpool Midfielder Returns to Match Action With U21s Nearly Year After ACL Injury Sustained on England Duty

Liverpool midfielder Zara Shaw has hit another milestone in her recovery from injury after appearing for the club’s U21s side on Wednesday afternoon. The 18-year-old played the opening 45 minutes against Sheffield United in Kirkby, marking her return to the pitch nearly a year on from sustaining an anterior cruciate ligament injury while representing England U19s.

Zara Shaw alcançou mais um marco em sua recuperação de lesão ao elenco em campo pela equipe feminina sub-21 do Liverpool.



A jogadora de 18 anos atuou nos primeiros 45 minutos contra o Sheffield United em Kirkby, nesta quarta-feira.



Isso marcou o retorno de Shaw aos gramados… pic.twitter.com/16KC8JZRFj — Caminhantes 🔴 (@CaminhantesLFC) April 1, 2026

The Scouse midfielder rose through the Reds’ academy system to sign her first professional contract last August, despite being sidelined with a devastating knee injury. To date, she has appeared nine times for Liverpool’s senior team and scored one goal before her layoff.

Long Road Back From Devastating Injury

ACL injuries remain one of the most challenging setbacks in football, typically requiring nine to twelve months of rehabilitation before players can return to competitive action.

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Zara Shaw hit another milestone in her recovery from an ACL injury as she completed 45 minutes for the U21s against Sheffield United this afternoon ❤️ pic.twitter.com/Nw86JBmi4v — Liverpool FC Women (@LiverpoolFCW) April 1, 2026

Shaw’s return to the pitch represents a huge step forward in her recovery, though the decision to limit her to 45 minutes shows Liverpool are taking a sensible, cautious approach with their young talent.

The 18-year-old will be desperate to force her way back into Gareth Taylor’s first team plans as quickly as possible, but rushing her return could prove disastrous. Liverpool have been extremely careful with Shaw’s rehabilitation, and this U21s appearance is clearly designed to build match fitness gradually.

Critical Period for Liverpool Women

Shaw’s potential return to the senior squad comes at a crucial time for Liverpool, who are currently battling to avoid the relegation playoff at the bottom of the WSL table. The Reds finally recorded their first league win of the season in January, but remain in a precarious position.

🚨 Zara Shaw, a versatile midfielder for Liverpool FC Women, has made significant contributions to both her club and the England national teams. At just 17, she has already showcased her talent on prominent stages, including the U17 Women’s World Cup.



In October 2024, Shaw… pic.twitter.com/sl7PKH88F0 — Predict395 (@predict395) February 28, 2025

Having Shaw available again would provide a significant boost to Taylor’s midfield options during the run-in.

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