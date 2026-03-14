Liverpool Women vs. Leicester City Women: Predicted Lineups + Match Preview

Liverpool hosts Leicester City in the Women’s Super League on Sunday afternoon in what could prove to be a defining game in the relegation battle. The Reds have enjoyed a decent run of form recently and could open up some breathing space between themselves and bottom side Leicester with victory at Prenton Park.

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Barclays Women Super League gameweek1⃣7⃣Match officials appointments :

Aston Villa🆚Man City : Phoebe Cross

LCL🆚Arsenal : Kirsty Dowle

Tottenham🆚Everton : Lisa Benn

Liverpool🆚Leicester : Megan Wilson

Chelsea🆚Brighton : Stacey Pearson

West Ham 🆚Man Utd : Abigail Byrne pic.twitter.com/lmwBj5Ypph — mamdouh hamid (@mamdwwy) March 9, 2026

Liverpool sit one point above the basement side heading into the weekend and absolutely cannot afford to drop points. Only the WSL’s big four sides have a better win rate in all competitions in 2026 than the Reds, with 57 percent from seven games, but they need three points to ease relegation fears.

Friday before facing the Foxes 🦊 — Liverpool FC Women (@LiverpoolFCW) March 13, 2026

Kick-off: 14:00 GMT, Sunday, March 15, 2026

Venue: Prenton Park, Birkenhead

TV: Sky Sports

Reds Finding Momentum at Perfect Time

Liverpool have won four of their last six matches across all competitions, as many as they managed across their 23 games prior. This represents a significant upturn in form for Matt Beard’s side, who were struggling badly earlier in the campaign.

Gareth Taylor has provided a comprehensive update on the fitness of his squad ahead of our meeting with Leicester City ⤵️ — Liverpool FC Women (@LiverpoolFCW) March 13, 2026

The positive news is the Reds have found some momentum at the perfect time, with the relegation scrap intensifying. Their recent victories have given them confidence heading into this crucial basement battle, and another win would put serious daylight between themselves and the drop zone.

Leicester Facing Uphill Battle for Survival

Leicester are the only pointless team in the WSL this year, losing all four of their games in 2026. The Foxes last had a longer streak of consecutive defeats in the top flight between May and December 2022, when they lost 10 straight matches.

The skipper from the spot 🎯 pic.twitter.com/asOAHgCeG8 — Liverpool FC Women (@LiverpoolFCW) March 13, 2026

However, Leicester beat Liverpool 1-0 at home on MD2 this season and could complete a league double over the Reds for the second time in the WSL. Willie Kirk will hope his side can repeat that performance and pick up three vital points in their survival fight.

Predicted Lineups

Liverpool (4-3-3): Laws; Koivisto, Fisk, Hinds, Holland; Nagano, Daniels, Lundgaard; Kearns, Enderby, Silcock

Leicester City (4-2-3-1): Leitzig; Nevin, Howard, Purfield, Pacheco; Tierney, Goodwin; Tanou, Patten, Chan; Momiki

Also read: Manchester United Women Star Pinpoints Unique Reason for Success as Red Devils Prepare for First Ever League Cup Final

