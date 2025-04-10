Liverpool vs. Tottenham Hotspur Review: The Reds to Reach League Cup Final

Image Source

Liverpool secured their place in the League Cup final with an emphatic 4-0 win over Tottenham Hotspur at Anfield, sealing a 4-1 aggregate victory.

From the first whistle, Liverpool dominated proceedings, showing why they remain strong contenders for silverware this season. For Spurs, it was a frustrating night, as they struggled to gain control and failed to register a single shot on target.

A Statement Performance from Liverpool

The match started with Liverpool imposing their high-intensity pressing game, forcing errors from Tottenham early on. Despite Spurs’ attempt to contain the home side, the deadlock was broken in the 34th minute. Mohamed Salah delivered a pinpoint cross to Cody Gakpo, who made no mistake with his finish, leveling the tie on aggregate.

Tottenham, missing key players due to injuries, found it difficult to respond. Liverpool kept pushing forward, creating multiple chances before the halftime whistle. Their attacking momentum carried into the second half, and within six minutes of the restart, they doubled their lead. Spurs goalkeeper Antonin Kinsky brought down Darwin Núñez inside the penalty area, and Salah converted from the spot with a confident finish into the roof of the net.

With a two-goal cushion, Liverpool never looked back.

Dominik Szoboszlai added a third in the 71st minute, finishing a swift counter-attack orchestrated by Alexis Mac Allister and Salah. Virgil van Dijk put the result beyond doubt ten minutes later, rising highest from a corner to head the ball into the net.

Tottenham’s Tactical Struggles

Spurs entered the match hoping to overturn their narrow first-leg deficit, but their approach lacked the aggression needed to unsettle Liverpool. Manager Ange Postecoglou admitted post-match that his side failed to execute their game plan effectively. His team struggled to build from the back, often losing possession in dangerous areas due to Liverpool’s relentless press.

Defensively, Tottenham’s backline had difficulty dealing with Liverpool’s movement in and around the penalty box. They left too many gaps without a solid defensive shape, which the Reds exploited.

Going forward, Spurs lacked composure, and Liverpool’s well-organized defense comfortably dealt with their limited attacking sequences. Even when Son Heung-min came close with a shot that struck the crossbar, it was clear that fortune was not on their side.

A Frustrating Night for Tottenham

Spurs fans had little to cheer about as their side struggled in key areas. The absence of attacking fluidity made it challenging to test Liverpool’s defense. Their best chance came when Son hit the woodwork, but that moment was fleeting, and it never felt like they had enough to mount a comeback. As Postecoglou acknowledged, Liverpool had too much quality and control on the night.

The defeat means Tottenham now shift their focus to the remaining competitions. They are still in the Europa League and FA Cup, where they will face Aston Villa in a challenging away fixture. However, if they are to compete for silverware this season, they will need to improve their ability to step up in big matches.

Liverpool’s Road to the Final

Liverpool’s journey to the League Cup final has been a dominant one. Their squad has shown depth, with multiple players stepping up throughout the competition. The result against Tottenham underlined their ability to control high-pressure games, with their attack proving clinical when needed.

Newcastle awaits them in the final after their commanding 4-0 aggregate victory over Arsenal. This will be Liverpool’s 14th League Cup final appearance as they aim to extend their record as the most successful club in the competition’s history.

For Arne Slot, this presents an opportunity to secure his first major trophy in English football since taking over from Jürgen Klopp.

Key Takeaways from the Match

What’s Next for Both Teams?

Liverpool now prepares for a crucial few weeks as they compete on multiple fronts. With their League Cup final secured, they will aim to maintain their momentum in the Their ability to rotate the squad effectively has been a key strength, allowing them to remain fresh for the challenges ahead.

For Tottenham, the focus must shift quickly to their upcoming fixtures. They cannot dwell on this loss, as their Europa League and FA Cup campaigns offer opportunities to salvage their season. However, Postecoglou will need to address their tactical shortcomings if they hope to be competitive in the latter stages of those tournaments.

Final Thoughts

Liverpool’s high-intensity play, attacking efficiency, and defensive resilience were all on display in a performance that left little doubt about their deserved place in the League Cup final. With the final set, all eyes now turn to Wembley, where Liverpool and Newcastle will battle for the first piece of domestic silverware. If the Reds play like they did against Spurs, they will be difficult to stop.