Liverpool Dragon
Liverpool Women Stars Gemma Evans and Faye Kirby Inspire Next Generation at LFC Foundation Girls Football Session in Anfield
Liverpool Women defenders Gemma Evans and Faye Kirby visited an LFC Foundation girls football session to inspire the next generation of female footballers.
The pair attended a Premier League Kicks session at Anfield Sports and Community Centre, where they spent time with 30 young girls participating in the programme.
The visit kicked off with an engaging question and answer session, giving the youngsters an opportunity to quiz the professionals about life as footballers, their journey in the game and the challenges they encountered along the way.
Evans and Kirby shared personal experiences and offered advice on achieving goals while stressing the importance of self belief and enjoying the sport.
Players Join Training Session on Pitch
Following the discussion, both players headed out to the pitch to participate directly in the football session. They joined the girls to offer encouragement and took part in small sided games, providing hands on support and motivation to the aspiring footballers.
Evans reflected on the experience positively. “We have all been in the same position as these girls in the past. It’s fantastic that LFC Foundation has these sessions for girls to be able to participate regularly at this age,” the defender explained.
Foundation Creating Pathway for Young Players
Kirby emphasized the significance of showing young girls there is a clear pathway into professional football. “The girls were brilliant and it’s so important that these young girls can see that there is a pathway for them. If we are able to help inspire and encourage them, then we are privileged to be able to do that.”
LFC Foundation’s Premier League Kicks girls sessions are funded by the Premier League and delivered by foundation coaches across the Liverpool City Region. The female only sessions run weekly on Tuesday and Wednesday evenings for girls aged eight to 16.
Also read: Arsenal Women Appoint Former Player From Early 2000s as Player Pathway Manager Following James Honeyman Departure Last Month
Internationals
Liverpool FC Women Stars Split on International Duty as Nagano and Shimizu Help Japan Beat USA While Shaw Suffers England Under 19 Heartbreak
Three Liverpool FC Women players were on international duty on Wednesday with very different outcomes.
Fuka Nagano and Risa Shimizu featured as Japan beat the United States 1-0 in Seattle in the second of three scheduled friendlies between the nations this month, while Zara Shaw endured a painful evening as England Under-19s lost 2-0 to Switzerland in a European Championship qualifier that ended their hopes of reaching the finals entirely.
The contrast in fortunes between the Liverpool trio tells its own story about where each player stands in their respective international journeys right now.
Nagano and Shimizu Impress Before Being Withdrawn
Both Japanese internationals started the match in Seattle and contributed to a disciplined team performance that kept the Americans at bay throughout. Japan securing back-to-back victories in this series represents genuine progress for a nation rebuilding ahead of the next major international tournament cycle.
Nagano and Shimizu were substituted during the second half as the coaching staff managed minutes across a busy schedule, with a third fixture still remaining in this international window.
Shaw Devastated as England Under-19s Crash Out
The result in Switzerland was brutal for Shaw and her England teammates, with the 2-0 defeat ending their European Championship qualification campaign at this stage. Missing out on the finals this summer is a significant blow for a generation of young English players who will now have to wait for another opportunity to test themselves at that level.
Shaw played every minute of the match, which shows the faith the coaching staff have in the Liverpool youngster despite the disappointing collective outcome.
Liverpool Will Hope All Three Return Uninjured
With the Merseyside derby approaching and the WSL season reaching its conclusion, Faye Lygo will be relieved to have her international contingent back in training shortly. Every available body matters enormously during this final stretch of the campaign.
Also read: Inside World Football: W7F targets London expansion with WSL clubs in major $1.5m May tournament
Brighton
Brighton Book Historic FA Cup Semi Final Date Against Liverpool as Wembley Dream Lives On
Brighton and Hove Albion will face Liverpool in the Adobe Women’s FA Cup semi-final on Sunday, May 10, with kick-off set for 12:15 pm at St Helens Stadium on Merseyside.
Channel 4 will broadcast the tie live, giving the Seagulls a nationwide audience for what is the biggest occasion in the club’s women’s football history.
How Brighton Got Here
Albion’s run to the last four has been built on grit and quality in equal measure. They dispatched Nottingham Forest and Bristol City in the fourth and fifth rounds before producing arguably the result of the competition, a stunning 2-0 victory at Arsenal in the quarter finals.
Madison Haley got Brighton going before Caitlin Hayes added the second, leaving the 14-time winners with no way back.
That result underlined just how far this squad has come, with the Seagulls currently sitting sixth in the Women’s Super League, one position off their best-ever league finish.
The Road to Wembley
Liverpool stands between Brighton and a place in the final at Wembley on May 31. The two sides have met twice already this season, with both games finishing level, so another close contest looks likely. Liverpool have found WSL life harder this term, sitting tenth and just four points clear of trouble.
Should Brighton come through, they will face either Chelsea or Manchester City in the final, with that other semi-final taking place on the same afternoon at 3:15 pm. Before any of that, Albion have three WSL fixtures to navigate against Manchester City, Manchester United, and Arsenal.
Also read: Brighton Women’s Super League Game Against Manchester United Moved to May 2 as Fixture Rescheduled for Progress With Unity Stadium at Leigh Sports Village
Liverpool Dragon
Gareth Taylor Named on WSL Manager of the Month Shortlist as Liverpool Boss Nominated for March Award After Strong Run of Results
Gareth Taylor is on the shortlist for Manager of the Month in the Barclays Women’s Super League for March. The Liverpool head coach oversaw two victories and a draw in his side’s three games which represents an excellent return during a crucial period of the season.
Taylor has been nominated alongside Sonia Bompastor, Andree Jeglertz, and Renee Slegers for the prize. Voting closes on Monday April 13 at 11am BST which gives supporters plenty of time to cast their votes for their preferred candidate.
Crucial Win Over Leicester City
The Liverpool boss guided his team to a crucial 2-0 defeat of Leicester City during March. This victory was particularly important given the battle at both ends of the WSL table with every point proving vital in the final weeks.
Taylor also oversaw a 3-2 win away at Everton in the Merseyside derby which showcased his tactical acumen. The away victory against local rivals demonstrated Liverpool’s resilience and ability to perform in high pressure situations under his guidance.
Strong Competition for Award
Bompastor has enjoyed success with Chelsea during March while Jeglertz has led Manchester City to impressive results. Meanwhile Slegers has continued Arsenal’s strong form as they push for Champions League qualification which makes this a highly competitive month.
The award recognizes managerial excellence across various aspects including tactics, results and team performance. Taylor’s nomination reflects Liverpool’s improvement under his stewardship during a challenging campaign where consistency has been key.
Fans can cast their vote for Taylor to win the award through the official channels. The winner will be announced after voting closes on Monday morning which promises to be a tight race given the quality of nominees and their respective achievements during March across the division.
Also read: Former Manchester United Defender Abbie McManus Explains Incredible Career Change as Ex Red Devils Star Becomes Firefighter for Greater Manchester Fire and Rescue Service
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