Liverpool Women Stars Gemma Evans and Faye Kirby Inspire Next Generation at LFC Foundation Girls Football Session in Anfield.

Liverpool Women defenders Gemma Evans and Faye Kirby visited an LFC Foundation girls football session to inspire the next generation of female footballers.

The pair attended a Premier League Kicks session at Anfield Sports and Community Centre, where they spent time with 30 young girls participating in the programme.

@LiverpoolFCW's Faye Kirby and Gemma Evans joined us at a Premier League Kicks Girls session to help inspire the next generation of footballers 😊✨ #PLMoreThanAGame @PLCommunities pic.twitter.com/G0bnoo2J1A — LFC Foundation (@LFCFoundation) April 18, 2026

The visit kicked off with an engaging question and answer session, giving the youngsters an opportunity to quiz the professionals about life as footballers, their journey in the game and the challenges they encountered along the way.

Evans and Kirby shared personal experiences and offered advice on achieving goals while stressing the importance of self belief and enjoying the sport.

Gemma Evans and Faye Kirby inspire next generation at LFC Foundation session – Liverpool FC https://t.co/KuoZoUOPwK — john shimmin (@JohnShimmin) April 18, 2026

Players Join Training Session on Pitch

Following the discussion, both players headed out to the pitch to participate directly in the football session. They joined the girls to offer encouragement and took part in small sided games, providing hands on support and motivation to the aspiring footballers.

Evans reflected on the experience positively. “We have all been in the same position as these girls in the past. It’s fantastic that LFC Foundation has these sessions for girls to be able to participate regularly at this age,” the defender explained.

[Image via Liverpool]

Foundation Creating Pathway for Young Players

Kirby emphasized the significance of showing young girls there is a clear pathway into professional football. “The girls were brilliant and it’s so important that these young girls can see that there is a pathway for them. If we are able to help inspire and encourage them, then we are privileged to be able to do that.”

LFC Foundation’s Premier League Kicks girls sessions are funded by the Premier League and delivered by foundation coaches across the Liverpool City Region. The female only sessions run weekly on Tuesday and Wednesday evenings for girls aged eight to 16.

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