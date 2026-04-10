Liverpool Women Agree Signing of Vivien Endemann as German Forward Set to Join Reds on July 1 Following Contract Expiry at VfL Wolfsburg After Three Seasons

Liverpool Women have reached an agreement for the signing of Vivien Endemann upon the expiry of her contract at VfL Wolfsburg. The 24-year-old forward will officially join the Reds on July 1, following three seasons with the German club, which is absolutely brilliant business.

Endemann has been capped 17 times by Germany at senior level to date and won a bronze medal at the 2024 Olympics in Paris. Her goals tally for Wolfsburg is currently in the thirties with several strikes coming in the Women’s Champions League.

Vivien Endemann verlässt den VfL Wolfsburg nach Ablauf ihres Vertrages im Sommer und wechselt auf die Insel. Die 24-Jährige schließt sich dem FC Liverpool an, das gaben die Reds am Freitag bekannt. Endemann war 2023 von der SGS Essen nach Wolfsburg gewechselt und schaffte dort… pic.twitter.com/t4Ma5MCw2h — Sky Sport (@SkySportDE) April 10, 2026

Part of Team That Lifted German Cup

Endemann was part of the Wolfsburg team that lifted the German cup in 2023/24 which demonstrates her winning mentality at the highest level. The forward had previously spent two years with SGS Essen before her successful spell at Wolfsburg.

Vivien Endemann’s 2025/26 season for Wolfsburg Frauen and the German national team:

🏟️ 26 matches

⚽ 10 goals

🅰️ 7 assists

A fantastic campaign for the German forward. https://t.co/AZ0JUKE8Px pic.twitter.com/aS1HTQ3YRi — CHINEMEREMMA ACTIVE 🦅 (@CHINEMEREMMA993) April 10, 2026

She also represented TV Jahn Delmenhorst and SV Meppen earlier in her career. Endemann helped Meppen earn promotion to the Frauen Bundesliga in 2019/20 which showcases her ability to perform in different environments and situations throughout her development.

Strong Addition to Liverpool Attack

The signing represents a major coup for Liverpool Women as they continue building their squad for next season. Endemann brings Champions League experience and international pedigree which will be invaluable for Matt Beard’s side as they push for silverware.

Liverpool have reached an agreement to sign German 🇩🇪 international Vivien Endemann from VfL Wolfsburg. She will join the WSL team at the beginning of next season ✍️



1.FC Union Berlin has signed Belgium international Jill Janssens 🇧🇪 pic.twitter.com/49LIDRl7uZ — Soccerdonna (@soccerdonna) April 10, 2026

Her goalscoring record at Wolfsburg speaks for itself with the German forward proving she can deliver at the elite level consistently. Liverpool fans will be excited to see Endemann in action when she arrives on July 1 which promises to strengthen their attacking options significantly.

The free transfer also represents smart business from Liverpool who have secured a quality international forward without paying a fee which is frankly excellent recruitment in the current market where experienced players command premium prices.

We have reached an agreement for the signing of forward Vivien Endemann upon the expiry of her contract at VfL Wolfsburg.



The 24-year-old German international will officially join the Reds on July 1 🙌 — Liverpool FC Women (@LiverpoolFCW) April 10, 2026

Also read: Bunny Shaw strikes again as Manchester City Women sink Birmingham City to set up blockbuster Chelsea semi-final