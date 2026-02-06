Aston Villa
Liverpool Women vs. Aston Villa Women: Predicted Lineups + Match Preview
Liverpool Women host Aston Villa at St. Helens Stadium on Sunday in a match that could seal their fate as relegation candidates. The Reds sit at the bottom of the WSL table with just 7 points from 14 matches, while Villa occupy 8th with 16 points after suffering a late 2-1 defeat to Everton last weekend.
Gareth Taylor’s side are running out of time to save their season with just nine games remaining. The 3-1 loss to Manchester United exposed glaring defensive frailties that have plagued Liverpool all campaign, and Villa will fancy their chances of collecting three crucial points away from home.
Kick-off: 12:00 GMT, Sunday, February 8, 2026
Venue: St Helens Stadium, St Helens
TV: Sky Sports
Taylor’s Honeymoon Period Emphatically Over
The former Manchester City coach has endured a nightmare start to life at Liverpool, winning just once in the league this season against Tottenham on January 25th. That solitary victory briefly offered hope before reality crashed back down at Old Trafford last weekend.
Martha Thomas, Denise O’Sullivan, and Alice Bergstrom have provided attacking quality since arriving in January, but the Reds continue shipping goals at an alarming rate. Liverpool have conceded 24 goals already, giving them the joint worst defensive record alongside West Ham.
Villa Struggling for Consistency
Aston Villa threw away a winning position against Everton after Ebony Salmon’s early opener, eventually succumbing to Martina Fernandez’s late strike. Natalia Arroyo’s side remains frustratingly inconsistent despite flashes of quality throughout the season.
The Villans beat Brighton 2-1 before the Everton loss, but were thrashed 4-1 by Manchester United the week prior. Villa needs to string together consecutive wins if they harbour any ambitions of climbing back towards mid table.
Predicted Lineups:
Liverpool (4-1-4-1): Falk; Shimizu, Clark, Fisk, Bernabe; Nagano; Bergstrom, O’Sullivan, Kapocs, Holland; Thomas
Aston Villa (3-4-2-1): Roebuck; Blinkilde, Mayling, Pacheco; Mullett, Dali, Blindkilde, Deslandes; Salmon, Lehmann; Daly
Aston Villa Women vs. Manchester United Women: Predicted Lineups + Match Preview
Manchester United Women travel to Villa Park on Sunday morning looking to build momentum after reaching their first ever Women’s League Cup final.
The Red Devils beat Arsenal 1-0 in Wednesday’s semi final through Elisabeth Terland’s strike, and Marc Skinner will demand his side carry that confidence into the WSL.
United sit fifth in the standings, just four points behind third placed Arsenal who occupy the last Champions League qualification spot. Aston Villa won the corresponding fixture 1-0 earlier this season and have won their last two games at Villa Park, making this a genuinely tricky assignment.
Kick-off: 11:55 GMT, Sunday, January 26, 2026
Venue: Villa Park, Birmingham
TV: Sky Sports+ app (UK)
Injury Crisis Continues for Skinner
United will be without Fridolina Rolfo, Gabby George, Leah Galton and Ella Toone once again. Skinner confirmed the quartet remain sidelined, though Rolfo is training and could return soon. “Hopefully Frido and Gabby are close and then a little bit longer for Leah and Tooney. Apart from that, everyone else is available,” he said.
Ellen Wangerheim could make her WSL debut after starting Wednesday’s cup semi final. This would be an exciting development for United fans desperate to see what the Swedish forward can do in the league.
Villa Missing Key Duo
Aston Villa will be without captain Rachel Daly and forward Chasity Grant through injury, which significantly weakens their attacking threat. However, they have strengthened in January by signing Chelsea midfielder Oriane Jean-Francois and American fullback Jenna Nighswonger on loan from Arsenal.
Predicted Lineups:
Aston Villa (4-3-3): Leat; Corsie, Turner, Patten, Mayling; Nobbs, Leon, Taylor; Hanson, Daly, Salmon
Manchester United (4-2-3-1): Tullis-Joyce; Lundkvist, Le Tissier, Janssen, Sandberg; Miyazawa, Naalsund; Malard, Terland, Awujo; Schuller
Dario Vidosic Frustrated as Brighton Lose to Aston Villa After Defensive Lapses
Dario Vidosic expressed significant frustration after Brighton’s 2-1 defeat to Aston Villa on January 12, 2026. Two second-half goals from Rachel Daly and Kirsty Hanson within 60 seconds snatched victory from the Seagulls after Fuka Tsunoda had put Brighton ahead earlier in the match.
Vidosic was particularly disappointed by his team’s defensive lapses and loss of control during the second half, believing Brighton had thrown away a winnable game through poor decision-making.
First-Half Promise Wasted
Vidosic acknowledged that Brighton dominated the opening 45 minutes and created sufficient chances to establish a commanding lead. He praised their performance with and without the ball, but lamented their inability to convert opportunities into additional goals.
The Brighton manager stressed that not capitalizing on first half dominance left them vulnerable heading into the second period when Aston Villa typically applies transition-based pressure through their quick attacking opportunities.
Defensive Discipline Breakdown
The manager was critical of Brighton’s second-half performance, particularly how they began the period poorly and lost control of the game. Vidosic highlighted that Brighton forced passes and played long balls when their spacing was inadequate.
Most frustratingly, he pointed out that they conceded from a free-kick in an area where Brighton practice extensively and have proven strong defensively. Within one minute, the same defensive mistake happened again when Hanson scored immediately after Daly’s opening, giving Vidosic legitimate cause for disappointment at repeated lapses in concentration.
Missing Quality in the Squad
Despite the loss, Vidosic praised Brighton’s overall football and tactical approach, indicating that the squad lacks only marginal quality improvements. He believed Villa are a dangerous team but Brighton’s brand of football remained evident throughout the match.
His comments suggested that January transfer window activity targeting recruitment could help erase the small tactical errors that cost Brighton victory. Vidosic remains committed to his progressive playing philosophy while acknowledging that championship-winning teams capitalize on opportunities and maintain defensive discipline consistently.
Katie Robinson Returns to Bristol City From Aston Villa on Two and a Half Year Deal
England international Katie Robinson officially completed her move back to Bristol City on January 8, 2026 on a two and a half year contract, keeping her at Ashton Gate through summer 2028.
The 23-year-old forward returns to the club where she made her senior debut at age 16 in October 2018 and rose through the academy system. Robinson left Aston Villa on a permanent transfer after making 12 appearances on loan at Everton during the first half of the 2025-26 season.
The Academy Homecoming
Robinson progressed through the Bristol City academy before earning her senior debut in 2018 against Birmingham City. She impressed as a teenager but departed for Brighton in July 2020 after signing her first professional contract.
Her four year spell at Brighton saw her score 10 goals in 68 appearances including winning the Young Player of the Season award in 2022-23. A loan spell at Charlton Athletic during the 2021-22 season helped her regain match fitness after knee injury.
She joined Aston Villa in July 2024 but struggled for consistent playing time, prompting a loan move to Everton that became the springboard for her Bristol return.
International Experience and Lionesses Recognition
Robinson earned her first England senior call-up in November 2022 and has since been capped five times for her country. She became the youngest squad member at the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand where England finished runners-up.
She also helped England win the Arnold Clark Cup and the Women’s Finalissima in 2023. Her international experience combined with her domestic knowledge of Bristol City makes her a valuable addition to the squad.
Ambitions Aligned at Bristol
Robinson told Bristol City media that her visions aligned perfectly with head coach Charlotte Healy and new owners Mercury 13. She expressed excitement returning to the club that started her career.
Head Coach Charlotte Healy described Robinson as fantastic, quick and exciting to watch, praising her growth as a player and her ability to handle elite level football. Bristol City currently sit third in WSL2 with promotion ambitions as the expanding league structure now allows three teams to reach the top flight.
