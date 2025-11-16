Liverpool Women vs. Chelsea Women Player Ratings: Alyssa Thompson Scores Stunner But Record-Breaker Millie Bright Struggles in Damaging Draw

Chelsea Women set a new WSL record with their 34th consecutive match unbeaten streak but dropped crucial points in a frustrating 1-1 draw against Liverpool. Alyssa Thompson’s early stunner was cancelled out by Beata Olsson’s composed finish. The champions now trail Manchester City by three points in the title race.

The Standout Performer:

Alyssa Thompson – 8.5/10 Produced another moment of brilliance with a magnificent ninth-minute goal, collecting Wieke Kaptein’s through ball before cutting inside and curling a sublime effort into the top corner past Faye Kirby.

The American winger constantly threatened Liverpool’s backline with her pace and movement, firing another effort over the bar in the second half before switching flanks to try unlocking the Reds’ stubborn defence. Attempted to turn provider for Erin Cuthbert late on but couldn’t find the breakthrough Chelsea desperately needed. Her third goal of the season demonstrated why she’s become indispensable to Sonia Bompastor’s attack.

Other Notable Performances:

Erin Cuthbert – 7/10 Arguably Chelsea’s best midfielder despite dragging an early effort wide in the opening minute after excellent work from Thompson. Worked tirelessly off the ball throughout, pressing Liverpool’s midfield relentlessly whilst keeping play ticking over in the middle of the park.

Wieke Kaptein – 7/10 Played the perfect pass through for Thompson’s opener, threading the ball into space with precision timing. Solid if unspectacular afterwards as she kept possession moving in midfield, though struggled to create further openings against Liverpool’s organized block.

Keira Walsh – 6.5/10 Kept play ticking over in the middle of the park with her usual composure. Solid if unspectacular performance from the England international, who maintained Chelsea’s possession without unlocking Liverpool’s defence.

Livia Peng – 6/10 Made her WSL debut deputizing for injured Hannah Hampton and came off her line quickly to deny Beata Olsson early on after Millie Bright’s sloppy pass. Could do little to prevent the Liverpool striker’s composed 33rd-minute equalizer when left exposed one-on-one.

Niamh Charles – 6/10 Solid if unspectacular before being replaced by Lauren James as Chelsea pushed for the winner. Provided defensive stability down the left without making significant attacking contributions.

