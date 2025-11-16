Chelsea
Liverpool Women vs. Chelsea Women Player Ratings: Alyssa Thompson Scores Stunner But Record-Breaker Millie Bright Struggles in Damaging Draw
Chelsea Women set a new WSL record with their 34th consecutive match unbeaten streak but dropped crucial points in a frustrating 1-1 draw against Liverpool. Alyssa Thompson’s early stunner was cancelled out by Beata Olsson’s composed finish. The champions now trail Manchester City by three points in the title race.
The Standout Performer:
Alyssa Thompson – 8.5/10 Produced another moment of brilliance with a magnificent ninth-minute goal, collecting Wieke Kaptein’s through ball before cutting inside and curling a sublime effort into the top corner past Faye Kirby.
The American winger constantly threatened Liverpool’s backline with her pace and movement, firing another effort over the bar in the second half before switching flanks to try unlocking the Reds’ stubborn defence. Attempted to turn provider for Erin Cuthbert late on but couldn’t find the breakthrough Chelsea desperately needed. Her third goal of the season demonstrated why she’s become indispensable to Sonia Bompastor’s attack.
Other Notable Performances:
Erin Cuthbert – 7/10 Arguably Chelsea’s best midfielder despite dragging an early effort wide in the opening minute after excellent work from Thompson. Worked tirelessly off the ball throughout, pressing Liverpool’s midfield relentlessly whilst keeping play ticking over in the middle of the park.
Wieke Kaptein – 7/10 Played the perfect pass through for Thompson’s opener, threading the ball into space with precision timing. Solid if unspectacular afterwards as she kept possession moving in midfield, though struggled to create further openings against Liverpool’s organized block.
Keira Walsh – 6.5/10 Kept play ticking over in the middle of the park with her usual composure. Solid if unspectacular performance from the England international, who maintained Chelsea’s possession without unlocking Liverpool’s defence.
Livia Peng – 6/10 Made her WSL debut deputizing for injured Hannah Hampton and came off her line quickly to deny Beata Olsson early on after Millie Bright’s sloppy pass. Could do little to prevent the Liverpool striker’s composed 33rd-minute equalizer when left exposed one-on-one.
Niamh Charles – 6/10 Solid if unspectacular before being replaced by Lauren James as Chelsea pushed for the winner. Provided defensive stability down the left without making significant attacking contributions.
Liverpool Women vs. Chelsea Women: Predicted Lineups + Match Preview
Chelsea Women travel to St. Helens Stadium on Sunday afternoon with history beckoning, sitting just one match away from setting a new WSL record for the longest unbeaten run. The reigning champions currently match their own 33-game streak, with struggling Liverpool representing the last team to beat them in league competition back in May 2024.
Predicted Lineups
Chelsea Women (4-2-3-1): Peng; Carpenter, Bright, Bjorn, Charles; Kaptein, Walsh; Rytting Kaneryd, Cuthbert, Macario; Thompson
Liverpool Women (4-3-3): Kirby; Shimizu, Clark, Fisk, Woodham; Nagano, Kerr; Holland, Kapocs, Enderby; Olsson
Chelsea’s Record-Breaking Run
Sonia Bompastor’s side equalled their 33-game unbeaten mark with last Saturday’s 1-1 draw at Arsenal, though the dropped points allowed Manchester City to leapfrog them into first place. Chelsea now sit second, one point behind City with both teams having played eight matches.
The Blues bounced back midweek, demolishing St Polten 6-0 in the Champions League. Catarina Macario and Sam Kerr each grabbed braces, extending Chelsea’s tally to seven points from three European matches. Chelsea have scored 15 league goals already this season, with seven arriving inside the opening 15 minutes.
Captain Millie Bright is set to make her 211th WSL appearance, breaking the league’s all-time appearance record.
Liverpool’s Struggles Continue
Gareth Taylor has endured a torrid start to his first season as Liverpool boss. The Reds have managed just one point from eight league games, leaving them in 11th position.
Liverpool finally claimed their first point last weekend with a 1-1 draw against Brighton. Beata Olsson’s 26th-minute opener had them positioned for victory, only for Brighton to snatch a stoppage-time equaliser. Liverpool have scored just four league goals all season whilst conceding 13 times.
Long-term injuries to Zara Shaw, Marie Hobinger, and Sophie Roman Haug have depleted the squad. Chelsea remain without Kadeisha Buchanan, Brooke Aspin and Mayra Ramirez, while Hannah Hampton faces an extended absence with a quad injury.
Kick-off: 12:00 PM Sunday, November 17th, 2025
Venue: St Helens Stadium
TV and Live Streaming: Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Football (UK)
Wishes Pour in After Chelsea Women’s Star and Partner Julie Welcome Baby Boy
Chelsea and Norway winger Guro Reiten has become a mother after welcoming her first child with partner Julie Nilssen on November 13, 2025. The 31-year-old announced the arrival of their son Felix through an Instagram post, marking a significant personal milestone during the current Women’s Super League season.
A Long-Awaited Arrival For Guro Reiten and Julie Nilssen
Reiten shared the news on social media alongside an image of the newborn’s feet, writing: “Finally we got to meet our Felix.” The announcement comes months after the couple first revealed they were expecting a child earlier in 2025.
Fans reacted to the announcement. Check out some reactions below:
In a summer interview, Reiten had spoken about the careful planning involved in balancing her football career with starting a family, saying: “There’s a lot of planning, but we’re well underway, so it will work out. It’s just a lot of positive energy. It’s been a dream for a long time, and finally it’s happening. We’re really looking forward to it.”
Guro Reiten’s Impact on Chelsea Season
The timing of Felix’s arrival comes during a crucial period for Chelsea, who currently sit second in the WSL table, one point behind closest rivals Manchester City. Reiten has been instrumental in the Blues’ dominant start to the season under new manager Sonia Bompastor, having recently extended her contract with the club until 2026.
The Norwegian international has made 177 appearances for Chelsea since joining from LSK Kvinner in 2019, winning five WSL titles, three FA Cups, two League Cups, and the Community Shield. Her recent form saw her pass the 50-goal milestone for the club and earn recognition as one of the league’s most consistent performers.
While Chelsea have not yet announced how long Reiten will be absent from action, the club’s squad depth should help them maintain their title challenge. The football community has rallied around the couple with congratulations pouring in following the announcement, highlighting the growing support for players balancing professional careers with parenthood in women’s football.
Charlotte Searle: Brendan Rodgers wife, net worth, career, kids, and family
Charlotte Searle is the former travel manager of Liverpool FC, and she is known for being the wife of a Celtic FC manager Brendan Rodgers.
Searle comes from Leicestershire, and she is known for being the partner of the best football manager of all time, Brendan Rodgers. Under Brendan Rodgers, the Celtic football club won the Scottish Premiership title. He was also the manager of top football clubs all over the world like Watford, Reading, Swansea City, Liverpool, and Leicester City. He has led the clubs to many titles in a short time.
Charlotte Searle and Brendan Rodgers Families
Charlotte was born in 1984 in the Merseyside region of North West England. Unfortunately, there is no such information regarding her parents.
Brendan Rodgers was born on 26 January 1973 in Carnlough, Northern Ireland. His father Malachi was a painter and decorator and his mother Christina was a volunteer for the Irish charity Trocaire. He also has a younger brother.
Charlotte Searle’s husband, Brendan Rodgers
Brendan Rodgers is one of the top managers of the Premier League, having managed over 7 clubs in his tenure to date. Rodgers began his career as a defender at Ballymena United and was signed by Reading at 18. But due to a generic knee condition forced him to retire at the age of 20.
Brendan was invited by Jose Mourinho to join Chelsea as a Youth Manager in 2004. He managed Swansea City in 2010 to promotion to the Premier League, the first Welsh team to do so.
Rodgers led Celtic to an undefeated domestic season in his first year and trebles in his first two seasons. He also led Leicester City to its 2021 FA Cup in its second entire season. After placing third in their Europa League group, Leicester City was demoted to the UEFA Europa Conference League for the 2021–22 season. They advanced to their first-ever European semi-final but fell to Roma, managed by José Mourinho’s former teammate, 2-1 on aggregate.
With seven losses in their first 10 Premier League games of the 2022–23 season, Leicester started off poorly, and Rodgers came under fire from supporters. After a 2-1 loss to Crystal Palace, he departed the club by mutual consent, expressing confidence in his abilities to keep them in the Premier League.
Later, in June 2023, Rodgers returned to Celtic and signed a three-year contract. Celtic won to start the 2023–24 campaign, but their form quickly started to slip.
Charlotte Searle and Brendan Rodgers Kids
Charlotte started dating Brendan while working for Liverpool FC soon after separating from his wife Susan Rodgers, after 24 years of marriage. Searle also was married for seventeen months before that to Steven Hind. She also has a daughter with her named Lola, who was born in 2013.
Rodgers got engaged to Charlotte in February 2016, and they married in a lavish ceremony on the shores of Scotland’s Loch Lamond at the Loch Lamond Golf Club. They don’t have any children yet. Brendan has two children from his earlier marriage, a son named Anton and a daughter named Mischa.
Charlotte Searle Profession, Career, Net Worth
Charlotte Searle is an English travel coordinator and manager who has worked for Liverpool FC as well. Unfortunately, there is no other information regarding what she is doing at present. There is no information about her salary and earnings. She and Brendan have a net worth of roughly $20 million. They have their own business ventures as well.
