Liverpool Women vs. Chelsea Women: Predicted Lineups + Match Preview

Charlotte Searle is the former travel manager of Liverpool FC, and she is known for being the wife of a Celtic FC manager Brendan Rodgers.

Searle comes from Leicestershire, and she is known for being the partner of the best football manager of all time, Brendan Rodgers. Under Brendan Rodgers, the Celtic football club won the Scottish Premiership title. He was also the manager of top football clubs all over the world like Watford, Reading, Swansea City, Liverpool, and Leicester City. He has led the clubs to many titles in a short time.

Charlotte Searle and Brendan Rodgers Families

Charlotte was born in 1984 in the Merseyside region of North West England. Unfortunately, there is no such information regarding her parents.

Brendan Rodgers was born on 26 January 1973 in Carnlough, Northern Ireland. His father Malachi was a painter and decorator and his mother Christina was a volunteer for the Irish charity Trocaire. He also has a younger brother.

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers and fiance Charlotte Searle. (Photo by Liam McBurney/PA Images via Getty Images)

Charlotte Searle’s husband, Brendan Rodgers

Brendan Rodgers is one of the top managers of the Premier League, having managed over 7 clubs in his tenure to date. Rodgers began his career as a defender at Ballymena United and was signed by Reading at 18. But due to a generic knee condition forced him to retire at the age of 20.

Brendan was invited by Jose Mourinho to join Chelsea as a Youth Manager in 2004. He managed Swansea City in 2010 to promotion to the Premier League, the first Welsh team to do so.

Rodgers led Celtic to an undefeated domestic season in his first year and trebles in his first two seasons. He also led Leicester City to its 2021 FA Cup in its second entire season. After placing third in their Europa League group, Leicester City was demoted to the UEFA Europa Conference League for the 2021–22 season. They advanced to their first-ever European semi-final but fell to Roma, managed by José Mourinho’s former teammate, 2-1 on aggregate.

Brendon Rodgers with his wife Brendan Rodgers and kid. (Photo by Plumb Images/Leicester City via Getty Images)

With seven losses in their first 10 Premier League games of the 2022–23 season, Leicester started off poorly, and Rodgers came under fire from supporters. After a 2-1 loss to Crystal Palace, he departed the club by mutual consent, expressing confidence in his abilities to keep them in the Premier League.

Later, in June 2023, Rodgers returned to Celtic and signed a three-year contract. Celtic won to start the 2023–24 campaign, but their form quickly started to slip.

Charlotte Searle and Brendan Rodgers Kids

Charlotte started dating Brendan while working for Liverpool FC soon after separating from his wife Susan Rodgers, after 24 years of marriage. Searle also was married for seventeen months before that to Steven Hind. She also has a daughter with her named Lola, who was born in 2013.

Brendan Rodgers with his family (Dailyrecord UK)

Rodgers got engaged to Charlotte in February 2016, and they married in a lavish ceremony on the shores of Scotland’s Loch Lamond at the Loch Lamond Golf Club. They don’t have any children yet. Brendan has two children from his earlier marriage, a son named Anton and a daughter named Mischa.

Charlotte Searle Profession, Career, Net Worth

Charlotte Searle is an English travel coordinator and manager who has worked for Liverpool FC as well. Unfortunately, there is no other information regarding what she is doing at present. There is no information about her salary and earnings. She and Brendan have a net worth of roughly $20 million. They have their own business ventures as well.

