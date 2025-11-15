Chelsea
Liverpool Women vs. Chelsea Women: Predicted Lineups + Match Preview
Chelsea Women travel to St. Helens Stadium on Sunday afternoon with history beckoning, sitting just one match away from setting a new WSL record for the longest unbeaten run. The reigning champions currently match their own 33-game streak, with struggling Liverpool representing the last team to beat them in league competition back in May 2024.
Predicted Lineups
Chelsea Women (4-2-3-1): Peng; Carpenter, Bright, Bjorn, Charles; Kaptein, Walsh; Rytting Kaneryd, Cuthbert, Macario; Thompson
Liverpool Women (4-3-3): Kirby; Shimizu, Clark, Fisk, Woodham; Nagano, Kerr; Holland, Kapocs, Enderby; Olsson
Chelsea’s Record-Breaking Run
Sonia Bompastor’s side equalled their 33-game unbeaten mark with last Saturday’s 1-1 draw at Arsenal, though the dropped points allowed Manchester City to leapfrog them into first place. Chelsea now sit second, one point behind City with both teams having played eight matches.
The Blues bounced back midweek, demolishing St Polten 6-0 in the Champions League. Catarina Macario and Sam Kerr each grabbed braces, extending Chelsea’s tally to seven points from three European matches. Chelsea have scored 15 league goals already this season, with seven arriving inside the opening 15 minutes.
Captain Millie Bright is set to make her 211th WSL appearance, breaking the league’s all-time appearance record.
Liverpool’s Struggles Continue
Gareth Taylor has endured a torrid start to his first season as Liverpool boss. The Reds have managed just one point from eight league games, leaving them in 11th position.
Liverpool finally claimed their first point last weekend with a 1-1 draw against Brighton. Beata Olsson’s 26th-minute opener had them positioned for victory, only for Brighton to snatch a stoppage-time equaliser. Liverpool have scored just four league goals all season whilst conceding 13 times.
Long-term injuries to Zara Shaw, Marie Hobinger, and Sophie Roman Haug have depleted the squad. Chelsea remain without Kadeisha Buchanan, Brooke Aspin and Mayra Ramirez, while Hannah Hampton faces an extended absence with a quad injury.
Kick-off: 12:00 PM Sunday, November 17th, 2025
Venue: St Helens Stadium
TV and Live Streaming: Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Football (UK)
Wishes Pour in After Chelsea Women’s Star and Partner Julie Welcome Baby Boy
Chelsea and Norway winger Guro Reiten has become a mother after welcoming her first child with partner Julie Nilssen on November 13, 2025. The 31-year-old announced the arrival of their son Felix through an Instagram post, marking a significant personal milestone during the current Women’s Super League season.
A Long-Awaited Arrival For Guro Reiten and Julie Nilssen
Reiten shared the news on social media alongside an image of the newborn’s feet, writing: “Finally we got to meet our Felix.” The announcement comes months after the couple first revealed they were expecting a child earlier in 2025.
Fans reacted to the announcement. Check out some reactions below:
In a summer interview, Reiten had spoken about the careful planning involved in balancing her football career with starting a family, saying: “There’s a lot of planning, but we’re well underway, so it will work out. It’s just a lot of positive energy. It’s been a dream for a long time, and finally it’s happening. We’re really looking forward to it.”
Guro Reiten’s Impact on Chelsea Season
The timing of Felix’s arrival comes during a crucial period for Chelsea, who currently sit second in the WSL table, one point behind closest rivals Manchester City. Reiten has been instrumental in the Blues’ dominant start to the season under new manager Sonia Bompastor, having recently extended her contract with the club until 2026.
The Norwegian international has made 177 appearances for Chelsea since joining from LSK Kvinner in 2019, winning five WSL titles, three FA Cups, two League Cups, and the Community Shield. Her recent form saw her pass the 50-goal milestone for the club and earn recognition as one of the league’s most consistent performers.
While Chelsea have not yet announced how long Reiten will be absent from action, the club’s squad depth should help them maintain their title challenge. The football community has rallied around the couple with congratulations pouring in following the announcement, highlighting the growing support for players balancing professional careers with parenthood in women’s football.
Charlotte Searle: Brendan Rodgers wife, net worth, career, kids, and family
Charlotte Searle is the former travel manager of Liverpool FC, and she is known for being the wife of a Celtic FC manager Brendan Rodgers.
Searle comes from Leicestershire, and she is known for being the partner of the best football manager of all time, Brendan Rodgers. Under Brendan Rodgers, the Celtic football club won the Scottish Premiership title. He was also the manager of top football clubs all over the world like Watford, Reading, Swansea City, Liverpool, and Leicester City. He has led the clubs to many titles in a short time.
Charlotte Searle and Brendan Rodgers Families
Charlotte was born in 1984 in the Merseyside region of North West England. Unfortunately, there is no such information regarding her parents.
Brendan Rodgers was born on 26 January 1973 in Carnlough, Northern Ireland. His father Malachi was a painter and decorator and his mother Christina was a volunteer for the Irish charity Trocaire. He also has a younger brother.
Charlotte Searle’s husband, Brendan Rodgers
Brendan Rodgers is one of the top managers of the Premier League, having managed over 7 clubs in his tenure to date. Rodgers began his career as a defender at Ballymena United and was signed by Reading at 18. But due to a generic knee condition forced him to retire at the age of 20.
Brendan was invited by Jose Mourinho to join Chelsea as a Youth Manager in 2004. He managed Swansea City in 2010 to promotion to the Premier League, the first Welsh team to do so.
Rodgers led Celtic to an undefeated domestic season in his first year and trebles in his first two seasons. He also led Leicester City to its 2021 FA Cup in its second entire season. After placing third in their Europa League group, Leicester City was demoted to the UEFA Europa Conference League for the 2021–22 season. They advanced to their first-ever European semi-final but fell to Roma, managed by José Mourinho’s former teammate, 2-1 on aggregate.
With seven losses in their first 10 Premier League games of the 2022–23 season, Leicester started off poorly, and Rodgers came under fire from supporters. After a 2-1 loss to Crystal Palace, he departed the club by mutual consent, expressing confidence in his abilities to keep them in the Premier League.
Later, in June 2023, Rodgers returned to Celtic and signed a three-year contract. Celtic won to start the 2023–24 campaign, but their form quickly started to slip.
Charlotte Searle and Brendan Rodgers Kids
Charlotte started dating Brendan while working for Liverpool FC soon after separating from his wife Susan Rodgers, after 24 years of marriage. Searle also was married for seventeen months before that to Steven Hind. She also has a daughter with her named Lola, who was born in 2013.
Rodgers got engaged to Charlotte in February 2016, and they married in a lavish ceremony on the shores of Scotland’s Loch Lamond at the Loch Lamond Golf Club. They don’t have any children yet. Brendan has two children from his earlier marriage, a son named Anton and a daughter named Mischa.
Charlotte Searle Profession, Career, Net Worth
Charlotte Searle is an English travel coordinator and manager who has worked for Liverpool FC as well. Unfortunately, there is no other information regarding what she is doing at present. There is no information about her salary and earnings. She and Brendan have a net worth of roughly $20 million. They have their own business ventures as well.
Arsenal Legend Slams “Phantom Handball” Decision: WSL Not Ready for VAR Until Referees Go Professional
Ian Wright delivered a scathing assessment of officiating standards during Arsenal Women’s 1-1 draw with Chelsea, calling Stina Blackstenius’ disallowed goal a “phantom handball” and “the hand of god that only the referee saw.” The Arsenal legend argued that the WSL must prioritize professionalizing referees before introducing VAR technology.
Professional Referees First, VAR Second
Speaking on the Crossways podcast with Steph Houghton, Wright rejected immediate VAR implementation despite both managers demanding its introduction. “Firstly, instead of bringing in VAR, we need to get referees professional before we go anywhere near VAR so they can ref the game and have confidence in what they are doing. Then, VAR helps them,” Wright stated.
His criticism centered on the referee’s inexplicable decision to chalk off Blackstenius’ goal for handball when replays showed no contact whatsoever. Houghton noted Lucy Bronze’s reaction was telling—”nobody flinched” when the ball hit the net, suggesting even Chelsea players recognized the goal’s legitimacy before the referee intervened.
Wright suggested Italian football’s trial of manager VAR challenges could provide a solution. “If I got to see that incident with just a television screen and a different angle, I would be able to say to the referee in 30 seconds, she didn’t touch it with her hand. That game is too big for the referees and officials to be that definite about an incident.”
Infrastructure Barriers Block VAR Implementation
Both Wright and Houghton agreed the WSL lacks necessary infrastructure for VAR rollout. Wright highlighted practical obstacles: “You can’t be putting VAR equipment at Tottenham at Brisbane Road. You have also got West Ham playing at Dagenham and Brighton at Crawley. The infrastructure is not there for it.”
Arsenal were denied three legitimate goals during Saturday’s draw—Blackstenius’ phantom handball, Frida Maanum’s questionable offside, and Alessia Russo’s strike that stood despite offside debates. Sky Sports pundit Izzy Christiansen claimed Arsenal were “robbed,” while Wright insisted Chelsea were fortunate not to lose 3-1.
The controversy could prove decisive in the title race, with Arsenal remaining five points behind Chelsea after dropping two points through officiating incompetence.
