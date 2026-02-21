Liverpool Women vs. Everton Women Injury and Suspension Latest as Six Players Set to Miss Out on FA Cup Merseyside Derby at Anfield

Everton Women are looking to secure their second derby win of the season as they face Liverpool in the fifth round of the FA Cup at Anfield on Sunday. The Toffees have picked up form recently with Scott Phelan overseeing successive wins against London City Lionesses and West Ham since taking charge at the top of the month.

Everton sit eighth in the Women’s Super League, with the league now on hold until March 15. With league action paused, Phelan’s side are back in action this weekend as they look to repeat their 4-1 opening day victory over their Merseyside rivals and secure a quarter final spot.

Six Everton Players to Miss Derby

Confirming no new injury news at his pre match press conference, Everton’s injury situation remains the same as it was ahead of last week’s win against West Ham. Katja Snoeijs remains sidelined after rolling her ankle against Manchester City in January. The Dutch forward was ruled out for four to six weeks and has been in a protective boot since.

Antionette Payne is also expected to miss out after picking up a muscle injury at the end of January. Club captain Megan Finnigan continues her recovery from knee surgery after undergoing an operation back in October. Lucy Hope will not feature either, having announced last summer that she is expecting a child.

Karen Holmgaard remains out after suffering a knee injury in January that didn’t look good at the time. Elise Stenevik completes the list of absentees, having been out since November with a severe hamstring injury.

Phelan Targeting Quarter Final Spot

Boss Phelan has made it clear that his side’s focus remains firmly on victory regardless of the competition. “We want to win, whether it’s league or cup. The focus on our group is to perform and represent the club in a way that we expect. We want to qualify for the next round of this competition.”

Liverpool has eight players unavailable, including Sam Kerr and Marie-Therese Hobinger.

