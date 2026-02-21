Everton
Liverpool Women vs. Everton Women Injury and Suspension Latest as Six Players Set to Miss Out on FA Cup Merseyside Derby at Anfield
Everton Women are looking to secure their second derby win of the season as they face Liverpool in the fifth round of the FA Cup at Anfield on Sunday. The Toffees have picked up form recently with Scott Phelan overseeing successive wins against London City Lionesses and West Ham since taking charge at the top of the month.
Everton sit eighth in the Women’s Super League, with the league now on hold until March 15. With league action paused, Phelan’s side are back in action this weekend as they look to repeat their 4-1 opening day victory over their Merseyside rivals and secure a quarter final spot.
Six Everton Players to Miss Derby
Confirming no new injury news at his pre match press conference, Everton’s injury situation remains the same as it was ahead of last week’s win against West Ham. Katja Snoeijs remains sidelined after rolling her ankle against Manchester City in January. The Dutch forward was ruled out for four to six weeks and has been in a protective boot since.
Antionette Payne is also expected to miss out after picking up a muscle injury at the end of January. Club captain Megan Finnigan continues her recovery from knee surgery after undergoing an operation back in October. Lucy Hope will not feature either, having announced last summer that she is expecting a child.
Karen Holmgaard remains out after suffering a knee injury in January that didn’t look good at the time. Elise Stenevik completes the list of absentees, having been out since November with a severe hamstring injury.
Phelan Targeting Quarter Final Spot
Boss Phelan has made it clear that his side’s focus remains firmly on victory regardless of the competition. “We want to win, whether it’s league or cup. The focus on our group is to perform and represent the club in a way that we expect. We want to qualify for the next round of this competition.”
Liverpool has eight players unavailable, including Sam Kerr and Marie-Therese Hobinger.
Everton Fans Will Love What Yuka Momiki Did After Women’s Third Win in a Row as Japan Star Stays Behind to Let Every Child Hold Player of the Match Trophy
Yuka Momiki has won over Everton supporters with a classy gesture following the club’s 1-0 victory over West Ham on Sunday. The Japan international stayed behind after the final whistle to ensure every child in attendance got a photo and a chance to hold her player of the match trophy.
Scott Phelan’s side secured a third consecutive win to move up to eighth in the Women’s Super League table. Honoka Hayashi scored the only goal of the contest at Goodison Park as the Blues continued their impressive recent run of form under their interim boss.
Class Act From Japan International
Supporter Colin Stokes revealed on social media that Momiki refused to leave until she had met with every young fan who wanted to see her. “This is what the women’s game gets so right. Yuka Momiki stayed out after the game until every child in the stadium had had a photo and a hold of her player of the match trophy. My daughter was so excited.”
This kind of gesture goes way beyond what is expected from professional footballers. Momiki signed from Leicester in the summer and has already built a strong connection with the Everton fanbase through performances like this, both on and off the pitch.
Momiki Shining in Difficult Season
The Blues’ campaign has been massively disappointing overall, but Momiki has been one of their brightest sparks. The 47 cap Japan international has made 16 appearances with 11 starts, contributing one goal and one assist.
Her defensive work rate has been particularly impressive. Despite standing just 5 foot tall, Momiki wins 50 per cent of her aerial duels while also excelling on the ground. She makes over three ball recoveries per game and wins more than half her ground duels.
Momiki looks like brilliant business from Everton. If she continues performing at this level while building relationships with supporters through gestures like Sunday’s, she will become a genuine fan favourite at Goodison Park.
Kelly Gago Sends Two Word Message as Everton WFC Announce Courtney Brosnan Contract Extension Until June 2028 Despite French Forward’s Own Uncertain Future
Everton have announced a new contract for Courtney Brosnan, to Kelly Gago’s delight. Gago was linked with an Everton exit in the winter transfer window, but she ended up remaining on Merseyside despite Brian Sorensen confirming that she had handed in a transfer request.
Paris Saint Germain wanted to sign the 27 year old, but they could not come up with the £500,000 fee that the Blues wanted. The French ace is still at Goodison Park, and she seems to be ecstatic that Brosnan has extended her stay with the club.
Well Deserved Message From Gago
The Toffees announced on February 13 that their goalkeeper had agreed terms to stay in L4 for the foreseeable future. Taking to Instagram, they said: “Goalkeeper Courtney Brosnan has signed a new contract with Everton until the end of June 2028.”
Gago reacted with a two word message, saying, “Well deserved.” Katja Snoeijs reacted with two starstruck eyes emojis, and Inma Gabarro also reacted, saying, “Couuuurtney,” with a love heart eyes emoji. This is excellent news for Everton, who need stability in their squad given the chaos surrounding the club at the moment.
Gago’s Own Situation Remains Uncertain
Gago is under contract with the Merseyside club until 2028, which is why they were able to demand such a big fee to allow her to depart. The French club offered a measly £50,000, which was nowhere near the Blues’ valuation of the attacker, who has notched nine goals since joining the Women’s Super League outfit.
Gago had claimed in an interview that she had a verbal agreement with Sorensen that she could leave the club. However, it is unclear where she stands following the Dane’s departure. She was the Friedkin Group’s first addition when they took over the women’s side.
Everton Goalkeeper Signs New Contract Until Summer 2028 as Republic of Ireland International Commits Future to Toffees
Everton goalkeeper Courtney Brosnan has signed a new contract with the club until summer 2028. The 30 year old Republic of Ireland international stopper has agreed to extended terms with The Toffees after establishing herself as the club’s first choice goalkeeper and one of their most consistent performers.
Brosnan joined Everton from West Ham United in summer 2021, and she has gone on to make a huge impact on Merseyside. She has been a hugely valuable player for Everton, and the club have therefore moved to agree extended terms with the keeper. This is smart business from Everton, who need stability amid the chaos surrounding the club following Brian Sorensen’s departure.
Really Excited to Continue Journey
After signing on again with Everton, Brosnan said, “I’m really, really excited to be here and to continue my journey with Everton. I’ve had a great few years here, and I’m looking forward to the future. The Club means so much to me. I know how much the Club means to the city and I think it just has such a family feel to it. It’s a great club to be a part of.”
The goalkeeper added, “It is absolutely amazing to be able to play at Goodison Park. I think Goodison is such a historic stadium and has so much history there from the Men’s team. It is really exciting for us to be able to write our own history there.”
Fans Mean So Much to Us
Brosnan praised the Everton supporters who have backed the women’s team. “The fans, they mean so much to us. They back us week in and week out and show up and support us so much. It means a lot to us to have them in our corner. We want to create memories and exciting moments at Goodison.”
Everton are next in action on Sunday when they play host to West Ham United in the Women’s Super League.
