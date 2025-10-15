Nottingham Forest
Loic Bade – Net Worth, Salary, Sponsors, Girlfriend, Tattoos, Cars, and more
Loic Bade is a French professional football player who plays as a as a centre back for Bundesliga club Bayer Leverkusen and in this article, we will see about the player’s Net Worth, Salary, Sponsors, Girlfriend, Tattoos, Cars, and more.
Loic Bade joined the Spanish League club Sevilla on loan from the Ligue 1 club Rennes in January 2023. The talented young defender has been playing at a decent level and is a hard worker who works hard to reach much more heights in his footballing career. In 2025, he moved to Bayer Leverkusen on a record deal. According to reports, he earns a whopping €5.2 million each year. This will also help the footballer increase his net worth and value in the game.
He has represented France’s youth team at the international level and is yet to make his senior debut for the nation. Let us get to know more about the player’s profile in the following paragraphs.
Loic Bade Net Worth and Salary
Loïc Badé is a young player and footballing has contributed much to his earnings. The player’s net worth is estimated to be $7 million as of 2025. The market value of the player in 2023 is valued at €10.00m by Transfermarkt. The player is yet to prove his worth in the English League to get a high market value.
Loic Bade earns €5.2 million every year. He signed a new deal with Bayer Leverkusen in 2025 after moving out of Sevilla. His value has increased and the youngster will look forward to a great season this year.
Loic Bade Club Career
Badé joined Le Havre from the youth academy of Paris FC. He made his professional debut with Le Havre in January 2020 and signed his first professional contract with Lens in June 2020.
In July 2021, he joined Rennes on a five-year deal and scored his first career goal in November 2021 in the UEFA Europa Conference League. In September 2022, Badé joined Premier League side Nottingham Forest on a season-long loan with an option to make the loan permanent.
In January 2023, he was recalled back as he didn’t get any minutes in the League. He joined the La Liga club Sevilla on loan until the end of the season on January 2023. He moved out of Sevilla after the 2024 season. Loic Bade will now ply his trade at the Bundesliga for Bayer Leverkusen.
Loic Bade International Career
Loic represented the U21 team of the France national team in 2021. On September 6, 2021, Badé made his debut for the France U21 national team in a 1–1 draw against the Faroe Islands. He is young and has a lot of time to achieve
Loic Bade Family
Loïc Badé was born on 11 April 2000 in Sèvres, France. His parent Abderrahmane Baddou struggled a lot to make him reach professional-level football. The other details of the family are not revealed yet.
Loic Bade Girlfriend
The Defender prefers to spend time on training grounds to improve himself in the game rather than dating as he knows that he is young. He has not been seen sharing pictures of any girls on his social media account and as per reports, he is currently single and not dating anyone.
Loic Bade Sponsors and Endorsements
Loïc Badé has not been seen endorsing any company on his social media accounts. The player is in his growing phase and will attract sponsors if he is able to show up his abilities and skills on the field. His salary has reached a new level and this will help Bade secure more endorsements in the coming seasons.
Loic Bade Cars and Tattoos
Loïc Badé owns a Mercedes-Benz GLC car and has also been spotted with many other cars. He also owns a G Wagon which he bought recently. Unlike many footballers, Loïc Badé has not inked his skin yet. Loic Bade is one of the highest paid players in Bundesliga. With the new deal, the young footballer is all set to add new cars to his garage.
Joe Lolley – Net Worth, Girlfriend, Salary, Sponsors, Tattoos, Cars, and more
Joe Lolley is an English footballer who plays as a winger for Sydney FC in the Australian A-League and in this article, we will see about the player’s Net Worth, Girlfriend, Salary, Sponsors, Tattoos, Cars, and more
Joe previously played for Huddersfield Town and Nottingham Forest in English football. Lolley has represented his country at England’s C level and University level. Off the pitch, he studied Sports Coaching at the University of Central Lancashire and takes a keen interest in politics. The footballer is now a part of the A-League where he plays as a winger for the Sydney FC. His new deal is valued at £161,200.
Lolley signed for Nottingham Forest in 2018 and won the club’s Player of the Season award in 2019. In August 2022, he signed a two-year deal with Sydney FC. Lolley has also represented his country at University Level and semi-professional level.
Joe Lolley Net Worth and Salary
As of 2026, Joe Lolley’s net worth is estimated to be £3.8 million. He earns a salary of £160k per year playing for Australian club Sydney FC. Lolley’s market value is currently estimated at €0.80 million. His value has reduced and the reason might be his performances over the years. It’s worth noting that football players’ net worth and market value can fluctuate greatly based on various factors such as their performance on the pitch, their age, and their contract status.
Joe Lolley Club Career
Lolley started his career at Bromsgrove Rovers, but it was with Midland Combination team Littleton that he established himself, scoring 88 goals in 83 games. Later, in 2013, he joined Kidderminster Harriers, where he made 21 league appearances and scored nine goals, including a hat-trick in his final match.
Lolley joined Huddersfield Town in January 2014 for an undisclosed fee. He scored his first league goal for Huddersfield in a 1–1 draw at Birmingham City. He then joined Scunthorpe United on loan in September 2015 and made six appearances before being recalled. In 2018, Lolley signed a four-and-a-half-year contract with Nottingham Forest and was crowned Player of the Season in 2019. He also won Forest’s Goal of the Season award that year. Lolley scored his first goal for Sydney FC in a match against Western United. In 2022, he moved to Sydney FC and has 79 appearances. Joe Lolley has scored over 30 goals and has been a good find for the team.
Joe Lolley International Career
Lolley has represented his country at England’s C level and University level. He was chosen to represent Great Britain University at the 2013 World University Games in Russia, where GB earned the silver medal. In November 2013, he earned his England C team debut during a friendly game against the Czech Republic U21s.
Joe Lolley’s Family
There is not much information available about Joe Lolley’s family. However, it is known that he grew up in Redditch, Worcestershire, and has a younger brother named Josh who is also a footballer. Josh currently plays for Solihull Moors in the National League, which is the fifth tier of the English football league system.
Joe Lolley’s Girlfriend
Joe is a professional footballer from England. It’s possible that he is single or keeps his personal life private. Lolley appears to be focused on his football career and his hobbies, such as his love for dogs and interest in politics.
Joe Lolley’s Sponsorship and Endorsements
He most certainly has contracts with several clothing and equipment manufacturers, such as Adidas, Nike, or Puma, though, as a professional footballer who represents Nottingham Forest. Footballers frequently participate in marketing campaigns for sponsors of their clubs and leagues, such Barclays or Sky Sports, but the specifics of Lolley’s engagement are unknown.
Joe Lolley’s Cars and Tattoos
It is unclear if he has any contracts or endorsements involving automobiles. Likewise, there is no information in the public domain about his tattoos. In games, Lolley hasn’t been spotted on the pitch with any obvious tattoos. He might not have any tattoos at all or he might have several that are hidden when he plays.
Jonjo Shelvey – Net Worth, Salary, Sponsors, Girlfriend, Tattoos, Cars, and more
Jonjo Shelvey is an English professional football player who plays as a central midfielder for the club Arabian Falcons and in this article, we will see more about the player’s Net Worth, Salary, Sponsors, Girlfriend, Tattoos, Cars, and more.
Jonjo Shelvey was born on February 27, 1992, in Romford, London, England. Shelvey began his youth career with Arsenal before moving to West Ham United’s academy in 2003. In 2008, he signed for Charlton Athletic and made his professional debut for the club the same year. Jonjo Shelvey also made his England debut in 2012 and he made 6 appearances in three years.
He quickly established himself as one of the most promising young players in the Football League, earning a move to Liverpool in 2010. At Liverpool, Shelvey made 69 appearances and scored seven goals over three seasons. During his time at the club, he also represented England at various youth levels.
He then moved to Swansea City in 2013, where he became a key player in their midfield. After two and a half seasons with Swansea, Shelvey joined Newcastle United in January 2016. Since joining Newcastle, Shelvey has made over 200 appearances for the club.
Shelvey left the Magpies to join Nottingham Forest in the January transfer window. The Premier League new boys are on course to stay afloat after making a plethora of signings. The Englishman is also a capped player for the Three Lions.
Jonjo Shelvey Net Worth and Salary
Shelvey has been in the circuit for enough time now for him to be a reputed face in English football. He is likely to earn a good chunk of money at Nottingham Forest. Jonjo Shelvey’s net worth is estimated to be £30 Million. Jonjo Shelvey earns £624,000 every year and this adds to his overall net worth.
Jonjo Shelvey Club Career
Jonjo Shelvey began his club career as a youth player with Arsenal but eventually moved to Charlton Athletic’s academy. He quickly rose through the ranks and made his professional debut at the age of 16.
Shelvey struggled to establish himself in Liverpool’s first team, making just 69 appearances in three seasons. He was loaned out to Blackpool and then to Charlton, before being sold to Swansea City in 2013 where he continued his career.
At Swansea, Shelvey became a key player, making over 100 appearances in just over three seasons. He scored some important goals and provided many assists, helping Swansea to a top-half finish in the Premier League.
In January 2016, Shelvey was sold to Newcastle United for a reported fee of £12 million. He was a key player in their promotion to the Premier League in 2017. He has since been a regular in the Newcastle midfield, although his disciplinary record has been a cause for concern.
Shelvey joined Nottingham Forest in January 2023. He plays for Arabian Falcons in 2025.
Jonjo Shelvey International Career
Shelvey has had an eventful international career, which began with his selection for the England U16 team in 2007. Shelvey went on to represent the national team at U17, U19, and U21 levels before earning his first senior cap in 2012.
Shelvey’s performances for Liverpool caught the attention of England manager Roy Hodgson, who handed the midfielder his senior debut against San Marino in October 2012. Despite being just 20 years old at the time, Shelvey showcased his impressive passing range and vision on the field, which earned him praise from both the manager and his teammates.
Shelvey’s career continued to progress, and he was named in the England squad for the 2014 FIFA World Cup in Brazil. Though he did not get many opportunities to showcase his talent during the tournament, the experience proved to be invaluable for his development as a player.
Shelvey’s next major international tournament was the UEFA Euro 2016 in France, where he was once again included in the England squad. However, his involvement in the tournament was limited, and he was left out of the squad for the knockout stages.
Despite not featuring much for England in recent years, Shelvey remains an important player for his club sides.
Jonjo Shelvey Family
Shelvey comes from a close-knit family and has always had their unwavering support in pursuing his football career.
Shelvey’s father, Ricky Shelvey, was also a footballer in his younger days and played for various teams in non-league football. He has been a significant influence on his son’s football career, having coached him in his early days.
Jonjo’s mother, Donna Shelvey, has always been there for him, providing him with emotional support and helping him stay grounded. His younger brother, George Shelvey, is also a footballer and has played for the youth teams of various football clubs.
The Shelvey family is very tight-knit, and they often attend Jonjo’s matches to show their support. They are also known to travel to away games, regardless of the distance, to cheer on Jonjo and his team.
Despite being in the public eye, Jonjo values his family’s privacy and often keeps his personal life away from the media. He has credited his family for his success in football and believes that they will always be his backbone, both on and off the pitch.
Jonjo Shelvey’s Girlfriend
Shelvey has been in a committed relationship with his girlfriend and now wife, Daisy Evans. The couple first met in 2011 and started dating soon after. They tied the knot in June 2015 in a private ceremony with close family and friends.
Daisy is known to be a supportive partner to Jonjo, often seen cheering him on from the sidelines during his matches. She has also been credited for helping Jonjo maintain a healthy and balanced lifestyle, which is essential for his career as a professional athlete.
Aside from her support for Jonjo’s career, Daisy is also a successful businesswoman. She is the owner of a luxury beauty brand, which she manages alongside her role as a mother to their two children.
Jonjo Shelvey Sponsors and Endorsements
Shelvey has been associated with some of the biggest brands in the world of sports. One of the major sponsors of Jonjo Shelvey is Nike. The American sportswear giant has been a long-term supporter of the player and has featured him in various promotional campaigns over the years. Jonjo has been seen wearing Nike’s football boots in several matches.
Another major sponsor of Jonjo Shelvey is Carling, the UK-based beer brand. Shelvey has appeared in several Carling advertisements, promoting their products to the football-loving audience. The brand has also supported several football tournaments, and Jonjo has been associated with them in such events.
Jonjo Shelvey has been endorsed by a few other brands. For instance, he has been featured in a promotional campaign for the EA Sports FIFA video game series. He has also endorsed the online gambling platform, through various campaigns including online slots bonus.
Jonjo Shelvey Cars and Tattoos
Jonjo Shelvey is known for his love of cars and tattoos. He is often seen driving luxurious cars around the streets of England. One of his most notable cars is his black Range Rover Sport, which he was spotted driving around in 2018. He has also been seen driving a BMW X6 and a Mercedes-Benz S-Class.
Shelvey is also known for his love of tattoos, and he has a significant amount of ink on his body. He has a large tattoo of a lion on his chest, which symbolizes strength and courage. He also has a sleeve tattoo on his right arm that features an eagle, a clock, and a skull. On his left arm, he has a tattoo of a rose, as well as several other smaller tattoos.
One of Shelvey’s most talked-about tattoos is a portrait of his wife on his thigh. He got the tattoo as a tribute to his partner, Daisy, whom he has been with since he was 16 years old. The tattoo shows her face and the date they got married.
Who is Francesca Wilder? Meet the wife of Chris Wilder
Francesca Wilder is a homemaker, and she is mainly known for being the wife of the current manager of EFL club, Sheffield United , Chris Wilder.
Wilder comes from England, and she is known for being the partner of former Sheffield United manager Chris Wilder. Read on to learn more about her nationality, net worth, facts and family.
Francesca and Chris Wilder Families
Francesca was born in 1971 in England, but no specific birth date was disclosed. There is not much information regarding her parents or other family members. It is not known whether she is the only child in her family.
Christopher John Wilder was born on September 23 1967, in Stocksbridge, West Riding of Yorkshire. Unfortunately, there is not much information regarding his parents or other family members.
Francesca Wilder’s husband, Chris Wilder
Chris started his football career as a trainee at Southampton and was released soon after. He played as a right-back and now is the EFL Championship club Middlesbrough manager.
His professional career was not that long, and he saw spells at Sheffield United, Rotherham United, Notts County, Bradford City, Brighton & Hove Albion and Halifax Town. He also had loan spells at five clubs. After returning, he began his management career at Alfreton Town, wherein 27 weeks, he won four trophies.
Wilder returned to Halifax Town as a manager and was in charge for more than 300 games until the club liquidated in 2008. He then joined Conference National club Oxford United where he just missed out on a play-off place in his first season.
After more than five years, he joined Northampton Town, signing a three-and-a-half-year contract. He led the club from relegation to a mid-table finish. On May 12 2016, Wilder joined his boyhood club Sheffield United on a three-year contract.
Wilder’s League One managerial debut got off to a poor start, only gaining a single point from the first four games, leaving Sheffield United at the bottom of League One. Still, the club pushed on and went on to become League Once Champions, securing 100 points in the process. After many ups and downs and taking the club to Premier League, On March 13 2021, Wilder left the club by mutual consent.
On November 7, he was appointed manager of Middlesbrough, where he was awarded EFL Championship Manager of the month.
Francesca and Chris Wilder Kids
Chris was first married to Rachel. They both met each other at a mutual friend’s wedding. The couple got married after a few years of dating. They have two children together. However, the marriage didn’t go well, and they parted ways.
Francesca then came into Wilder’s life and tied the knot with him after some years of dating on January 31, 2017. However, there are no details of their wedding. She takes care of Chris’s two daughters, Evie Wilder and Martha Wilder. Francesca has been through thick and thin with Chris Wilder and they share a great bond. Chris Wilder has been with the EFL championship club, Sheffield United, since 2023.
Francesca Wilder Profession, Career, Net Worth
Francesca is a homemaker and loves to shop online. In addition, she Handles the kids and the house.
However, she has not been found on any social media, and there is no disclosure of her net worth. Her husband Chris has an estimated net worth of around $4 million approx. However, her husband is also not found on any social media. They are often seen together at events and club matches.
