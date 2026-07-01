Newcastle United Retain Lois Joel With New Contract After Impressive WSL2 Integration

Newcastle United have secured midfielder Lois Joel on a new contract following her successful integration at St James Park.

The 27-year-old midfielder joined the Magpies from London City Lionesses in summer 2024 and has now committed to extended terms through the 2026-27 season.

Never any doubt! 🙌



Lois Joel on signing a new deal with the Magpies! 🗣️ pic.twitter.com/xIxlvknCRU — Newcastle United Women (@NUFCWomen) July 1, 2026

Joel made 15 appearances for Newcastle during their sixth-place WSL2 finish last season, contributing one goal and one assist. Her performances established her as an important squad member under head coach Tanya Oxtoby’s management. The midfielder expressed genuine enthusiasm about remaining on Tyneside, describing Newcastle as an exciting project where she has grown considerably.

Lois Joel has signed a new contract to remain at Newcastle United 📝✅



The Wales international has made 43 appearances and scored three goals for Newcastle since her move from London City Lionesses in 2024 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿⚽#BBCFootball pic.twitter.com/vrNdFg4x5n — BBC Sport Wales (@BBCSportWales) July 1, 2026

Player Demonstrates Growing Attachment to Club

Joel’s comments suggest genuine settling in rather than contractual convenience. She described feeling increasingly at home on Tyneside while emphasising her commitment to the unfinished business ahead. Her language indicates authentic belief in Newcastle’s trajectory rather than resigned acceptance of retention.

Locking in on Tyneside! 🔏



We’re delighted to announce Lois Joel has signed a new contract to remain with the club! — Newcastle United Women (@NUFCWomen) July 1, 2026

The midfielder’s evolution mirrors Newcastle’s broader development under Oxtoby. Both player and club appear building genuine foundations rather than chasing short-term success through panic recruitment. That patience suggests sustainable progression mindset.

Continuity Supports Competitive Ambitions

Newcastle’s decision to retain Joel provides important midfield continuity following their disappointing sixth-place WSL2 finish. Rather than wholesale squad reconstruction, the club appear building incrementally through retention and targeted additions. That approach requires genuine belief in current direction.

Making it official ✍️ pic.twitter.com/2ox9Hn7Iu5 — Newcastle United Women (@NUFCWomen) July 1, 2026

Joel’s retention feels genuinely strategic rather than desperate holding. Newcastle clearly identify her as integral to their competitive rebuilding, suggesting confidence in her capabilities supporting higher-level ambitions. The new contract represents trust investment in both player and shared future direction.

More of LJ in black & white 🖤🤍 pic.twitter.com/Bv4Iw8PUI3 — Newcastle United Women (@NUFCWomen) July 1, 2026

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