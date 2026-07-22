Nottingham Forest Secure Chelsea Forward Lois Shooter on Season Long Loan for WSL2 Development

Nottingham Forest have completed the loan signing of Chelsea forward Lois Shooter for the 2026-27 campaign, securing promising young talent for their Women’s Super League 2 season. The 18-year-old attacker arrives following establishment within Chelsea’s academy structures after joining from London City Lionesses, representing the Blues primarily at Under-21 level while accumulating early senior experience within elite development environment.

Lois Shooter has signed her first professional contract with Chelsea until the summer of 2028. ✍️



Lois will now spend next season on loan at WSL 2 side Nottingham Forest. 🤝 — Chelsea FC Women (@ChelseaFCW) July 22, 2026

Shooter brings genuine Chelsea credentials combined with recent two-year professional contract commitment featuring optional additional year extension, suggesting substantive club investment in her long-term potential. Her academy progression alongside senior exposure demonstrates proven development pathway within world-class structures, establishing foundation for her anticipated loan contribution.

🚨 OFFICIAL: Academy striker, Lois Shooter signs her first professional contract with Chelsea until the summer of 2028, with an option of a further year. ✍️



She will spend 2026/27 season on loan at WSL 2 side, Nottingham Forest. pic.twitter.com/F5YEBUp4Pu — Chelsea Women (@CFC__Women) July 22, 2026

Young Talent Pursues Competitive Development Opportunity

Shooter expressed genuine enthusiasm regarding her Nottingham Forest loan, specifically highlighting the club’s ambition and competitive environment as decisive factors influencing her decision. Her recognition of the move’s developmental value combined with acknowledgement of personal challenge suggests appropriate mindset for managing transition from elite academy toward sustained competitive football demands.

🗣️ Lois Shooter: “I am really proud to be signing my first professional contract with Chelsea. It is a special moment for my family and me. I’m grateful to everyone who has helped me get to where I am in my journey. I’m excited to continue my development and see how far it takes… pic.twitter.com/Bnt6VB5bIp — Chelsea Women (@CFC__Women) July 22, 2026

The forward’s enthusiasm regarding the new head coach period alongside squad changes demonstrates positive mentality regarding transitional environments, suggesting resilience capable of thriving within evolving circumstances rather than viewing disruption as obstacle.

Chelsea Manage Youth Development Through Strategic Loan Placement

Shooter becomes Nottingham Forest’s fourth summer signing, representing continued squad reinforcement supporting their championship campaign. The loan arrangement enables Chelsea to facilitate genuine playing time development for promising young talent while maintaining their financial investment and long-term ownership.

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 18-year-old Chelsea academy striker Lois Shooter has signed her first professional contract with the Blues until 2028.



She will spend the 2026/27 season on loan at Nottingham Forest Women.✍️ pic.twitter.com/onakiUDxAn — CHINEMEREMMA ACTIVE 🦅 (@CHINEMEREMMA993) July 22, 2026

This placement feels strategically sound for all parties involved. Shooter receives guaranteed competitive football essential for accelerated development while remaining Chelsea property, with Forest gaining young talent providing attacking depth for their WSL2 challenge. That collaborative approach represents sophisticated loan management enabling meaningful player development alongside competitive stability.

Lois Shooter 🗣️:

"I'm really proud to be signing my first professional contract with Chelsea

It's a special moment for my family and me

I’m grateful to everyone who has helped me get to where I am in my journey

I'm excited to continue my development and see how far it takes me" pic.twitter.com/V5rNN7u4xR — mamdouh hamid (@mamdwwy) July 22, 2026

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