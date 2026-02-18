London City Lionesses Chef Tiago Pereira Reveals Matchday Nutrition Secrets as Performance Chef Explains How Food Fuels WSL Success

Tiago Pereira has lifted the lid on the crucial role nutrition plays in elite women’s football, with the London City Lionesses first team performance chef explaining how matchday meals differ entirely from training day preparation. Ahead of the club’s Adobe Women’s FA Cup fifth round proper tie this weekend, Pereira emphasised that getting nutrition right can be the difference between winning and losing.

Matchday nutrition is fundamentally about energy rather than complexity, according to Pereira. The chef increases carbohydrates while keeping meals lighter and avoiding anything too heavy or high in fibre so players feel fueled without being uncomfortable when kick off arrives.

Carbohydrates Get An Unfair Reputation in Football

Pereira dismissed common nutrition misconceptions that plague football, particularly the ridiculous notion that carbohydrates should be avoided before matches. Carbs are the main fuel source in football, and trying to go low carb before a match usually backfires spectacularly, according to the Portuguese chef.

The fueling process begins far earlier than most people realize, starting 24 to 48 hours before kick off, with players topping up energy stores. On matchday itself, the main meal comes three to four hours before the game, followed by a light snack closer to kick off.

Simple Habits Matter Most for Recovery

Pereira stressed that consistency beats complicated nutrition plans every single time. The simple habits like staying hydrated, eating soon after training, including protein with every meal, and never skipping meals during busy days make the biggest difference over a long season.

Salmon, stir fry noodles, gnocchi, and pasta dishes remain the most popular requests from players, which is exactly what performers want around training and matches. Nothing fancy required, just food that actually works when it matters most.

