Women's Super League
London City Lionesses Confirm Trio of Departures as Julia Roddar, Maddi Wilde and Gesa Marashi All Set to Leave This Summer
London City Lionesses have confirmed that Julia Roddar, Maddi Wilde, and Gesa Marashi will all depart the club when their contracts expire at the end of the season, bringing the curtain down on two-year spells for each player at the Copperjax Stadium.
All three arrived in the summer of 2024 and were part of the squad that won the Barclays WSL2 title before going on to compete in the Women’s Super League for the first time in the club’s history this season.
What Each Player Brought to the Club
Roddar has been the most prominent of the three during the current campaign, continuing to feature regularly in the WSL. The Swedish midfielder arrived with a serious CV, having won Damallsvenskan titles and an NWSL Championship before making the move to England, and her experience has played a genuine role in helping London City develop as a top flight outfit.
Wilde brought Championship experience from her time at Bristol City, while Marashi came through the Arsenal academy before joining The Pride. Both players found first team opportunities limited this season and spent periods out on loan as a result.
How London City Finish the Season
The Pride complete their debut WSL campaign on Saturday with a home fixture against Aston Villa at the Copperjax Stadium. Regardless of the result, they are guaranteed to finish no lower than seventh, which represents a solid foundation for a club in their first season at this level.
Big Summer Ahead for the Club
London City are not standing still. The club have made clear their ambition to break into the WSL top three next season and a busy summer in the transfer market is expected. The departures of Roddar, Wilde and Marashi will form part of a wider squad overhaul as they look to take the next step.
Also read: Everton Women and London City Lionesses Confirmed for Inaugural World Sevens Football Tournament at Brentford Gtech Stadium in May
Crystal Palace
Molly-Mae Sharpe Signs New Crystal Palace Women Contract Until 2028 After Starring Role in WSL Promotion
Molly-Mae Sharpe has committed her future to Crystal Palace Women, putting pen to paper on a new deal that will keep her at the club until the summer of 2028. The announcement comes off the back of one of the most important seasons in the club’s history.
The 28-year-old winger holds the record for the most appearances of any Palace Women’s player in the professional era, having now reached 118 games in red and blue. That kind of loyalty and consistency is exactly what the club will need as they prepare to take on the Women’s Super League for the first time.
The Season That Earned Her a New Deal
Sharpe delivered when it mattered most this season. Five goals and three assists across 17 league appearances helped fire Palace to a second promotion to the WSL, and manager Jo Potter left no doubt about the role she played in making it happen. Potter described her form and consistency as crucial to the promotion push and pointed to her experience as something that will be invaluable at the higher level next season.
What Sharpe Means to This Club
This is not just a footballer re-signing. Sharpe has described Crystal Palace as the club she calls home and her words carried genuine feeling. There is a connection between player and club that goes beyond contract negotiations, and securing her on a long-term deal sends a clear message about the kind of culture Palace Women are trying to build ahead of their WSL debut.
Palace Building for the Top Flight
The Sharpe renewal is part of a broader push to ensure Palace are ready for the step up. With WSL season tickets already on renewal and the club nominating players for end of season awards, the Eagles are building momentum quickly ahead of what promises to be a defining 2026/27 campaign.
Also read: Erin Cuthbert Opens Up on Nine Years at Chelsea Women After Reaching 300 Appearances in FA Cup Semi Final Against Manchester City
West Ham Dragon
West Ham Captain Katrina Gorry to Leave Club at End of Season After Turning Down New Contract in Best Interests of Family
Katrina Gorry will leave West Ham United Women when her contract expires at the end of June, the club has confirmed. The Australian midfielder, who joined in January 2024, turned down an offer of a new deal, with family the primary reason behind her decision to move on.
The 33-year-old has made over 50 appearances for the Hammers and captained the side throughout her time in east London. Her final game will come on Saturday against WSL champions Manchester City.
A Decision Made for the Right Reasons
West Ham did make an approach to keep Gorry beyond this season, but she declined. The midfielder has two young children and has been open throughout her time in England about the realities of balancing professional football with motherhood, having spoken publicly about eating disorders, going through IVF and the challenges facing mothers in the women’s game.
She described the timing as right for her and her family, arriving at the club with a two-year-old daughter and leaving with what she called an even bigger family.
What She Meant to West Ham
Gorry has been far more than a footballer to this club. She took on the captaincy and became a genuine leader both on and off the pitch, using her platform to shine a light on issues that matter well beyond football.
Last season she featured in every WSL match as West Ham recorded their highest points tally. This campaign she has made 18 appearances across all competitions while also helping Australia reach the Women’s Asian Cup final.
Guarino Pays Tribute
Head coach Rita Guarino, who joined the club in December, was full of praise for Gorry despite their limited time working together, highlighting her experience, resilience and winning mentality as qualities that drove the group forward during her spell in charge.
Also read: West Ham United Women Show Clear Signs of Progress Under Rita Guarino as Club Earns Praise On and Off the Pitch
Tottenham Dragon
Tottenham Hotspur Women Secure ‘This’ 28yo on New Deal as Six Senior Players Prepare to Leave Club This Summer
Tottenham Hotspur Women are heading into a significant summer rebuild after confirming a wave of departures alongside one important piece of good news.
Finland international Olga Ahtinen has committed her future to the club by putting pen to paper on a new long-term contract, providing some much-needed stability in midfield ahead of what promises to be a busy transfer window
The 28-year-old has made 55 appearances for Spurs since joining ahead of the 2023/24 season, contributing three goals from midfield. She has also represented Finland at two European Championships, earning 80 international caps across her career.
England and Graham Among High-Profile Exits
The headline departures are captain Bethany England and long-serving attacking midfielder Kit Graham, both of whom will leave when their contracts expire this summer. England joined midway through 2022/23 and made an immediate impact, scoring 13 goals in 14 games to help save the club from relegation before going on to captain the side and surpass 200 professional appearances.
Graham has been part of the furniture since 2019, arriving from Charlton Athletic and playing a key role in some of the club’s most historic moments, including their first WSL win over Arsenal and their run to the Women’s FA Cup final.
Four More Senior Players Also Leaving
Amy James-Turner, Luana Bühler, Charlotte Grant, and Josefine Rybrink will also depart at the end of the season. James-Turner started in the FA Cup final at Wembley in 2024, while Bühler, Grant and Rybrink each contributed during their respective spells before injuries and competition for places limited their involvement this term.
A Crucial Summer Ahead Under Martin Ho
Spurs are on course to finish fifth in the WSL this season, a substantial improvement on their 11th-place finish in 2024/25.
With ambitions of breaking into the top four, significant recruitment is expected in attack and defence before the 2026/27 campaign begins.
Also read: 5 Players to Leave Spurs at End of Season as Tottenham Hotspur Announce Amy James Turner, Luana Buhler, Charlotte Grant and Josefine Rybrink Will Depart This Summer
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