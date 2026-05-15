London City Lionesses Confirm Trio of Departures as Julia Roddar, Maddi Wilde and Gesa Marashi All Set to Leave This Summer

London City Lionesses have confirmed that Julia Roddar, Maddi Wilde, and Gesa Marashi will all depart the club when their contracts expire at the end of the season, bringing the curtain down on two-year spells for each player at the Copperjax Stadium.

All three arrived in the summer of 2024 and were part of the squad that won the Barclays WSL2 title before going on to compete in the Women’s Super League for the first time in the club’s history this season.

Thank you, Gesa, Julia, Maddi and Wassa 🩵

As their contracts and loan agreements come to an end this summer, we say goodbye to four players who have each played an important role in our journey. From promotion success to our first top-flight campaign.

Wishing you all the very… pic.twitter.com/qtiYHpP6g8 — London City Lionesses (@LC_Lionesses) May 14, 2026

What Each Player Brought to the Club

Roddar has been the most prominent of the three during the current campaign, continuing to feature regularly in the WSL. The Swedish midfielder arrived with a serious CV, having won Damallsvenskan titles and an NWSL Championship before making the move to England, and her experience has played a genuine role in helping London City develop as a top flight outfit.

Wilde brought Championship experience from her time at Bristol City, while Marashi came through the Arsenal academy before joining The Pride. Both players found first team opportunities limited this season and spent periods out on loan as a result.

[Images via London City Lionesses]

How London City Finish the Season

The Pride complete their debut WSL campaign on Saturday with a home fixture against Aston Villa at the Copperjax Stadium. Regardless of the result, they are guaranteed to finish no lower than seventh, which represents a solid foundation for a club in their first season at this level.

Big Summer Ahead for the Club

London City are not standing still. The club have made clear their ambition to break into the WSL top three next season and a busy summer in the transfer market is expected. The departures of Roddar, Wilde and Marashi will form part of a wider squad overhaul as they look to take the next step.

🏟️ 𝟭 𝗳𝗶𝗻𝗮𝗹 𝗵𝗼𝗺𝗲 𝗴𝗮𝗺𝗲

⏳ 𝟮 𝗱𝗮𝘆𝘀 𝘁𝗼 𝗴𝗼

🎟️ 𝟯 𝘀𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝘀 𝘀𝗼𝗹𝗱 𝗼𝘂𝘁



Be there for the final whistle.



Lock in your tickets for London City Lionesses vs Aston Villa before they are gone.



Tickets here: https://t.co/JjIiyegnu1 pic.twitter.com/iCqbEywD7e — London City Lionesses (@LC_Lionesses) May 14, 2026

Also read: Everton Women and London City Lionesses Confirmed for Inaugural World Sevens Football Tournament at Brentford Gtech Stadium in May