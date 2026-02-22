Tottenham
London City Lionesses Boss Eder Maestre Keen to Avoid Spurs Punishment as Head Coach Warns of Tottenham’s Deadly Counter Attacking Threat Ahead of FA Cup Clash
London City Lionesses head coach Eder Maestre is well aware of Tottenham Hotspur‘s counter attacking threats and is keen for his side to avoid taking risks this weekend. The Pride play host to Spurs at The CopperJax Community Stadium on Monday evening in the fifth round of the Adobe Women’s FA Cup.
Spurs defeated Aston Villa 7-3 last time out in a frankly remarkable scoreline. London City boss Maestre is keen for his side to limit The Lilywhites’ attacking threats in Bromley after witnessing what they are capable of producing.
Very Deadly Team on the Counter
“It’s a very uncommon result, but this kind of result shows Spurs’ potential to be a very deadly team,” Maestre said when speaking in the pre match press conference. “I was speaking with Natalia Arroyo after the game, and she explained that Spurs have the mindset to punish at every opportunity. We need to be aware of that.”
The Spanish coach continued, “They’re a very talented team, they have strong players in the front line. We need to avoid losing the ball in the build up because they are very dangerous on the counter attack. We need to avoid taking risks and try to play in the opponent’s half.”
Looking at Teams Above in Table
Spurs and London City occupy the fifth and sixth positions in the Women’s Super League table, and both have ambitions to reach the very top. When questioned about a rivalry between the two clubs, Maestre preferred to speak about the here and now.
“Maybe it’s the closest team to us in the standings, and we are both looking at the teams above, but we are focused on understanding the team that we are going to face next and understanding their strengths and weaknesses,” he explained.
Romance of the FA Cup
Victory over Spurs will see London City qualify for the FA Cup quarter finals. Maestre admits he is a big fan of the competition. “For me and the club, it’s a very special competition. It’s a knockout competition with a unique chance to beat the others. I love the romance of it.”
Tottenham Women Defender Back in Contention for FA Cup Clash Against London City Lionesses After Three Month Injury Layoff
Tottenham Women defender Charlotte Grant is back in contention for Monday evening’s Adobe Women’s FA Cup fifth round clash against London City Lionesses. The Australia international has been out of action since mid November after suffering a knock in training, but has now returned to full fitness.
Martin Ho confirmed in his pre match press conference on Thursday that Grant has trained well this week at Hotspur Way and is available for selection. This is excellent news for Spurs, who have missed the experienced defender during her three month absence from the squad.
Grant Trained Fully This Week
“Charli is now back in contention. She has trained fully this week so she’s doing well up to now and she will be in contention for this game. Apart from that, we are as we were,” Ho told the national media on Thursday afternoon.
Grant’s return provides a significant boost to Tottenham’s defensive options ahead of the FA Cup tie at Hayes Lane. The 24 year old brings leadership and experience to the backline and will be desperate to make up for lost time after such a lengthy spell on the sidelines.
Spence Serves Final Game of Suspension
Drew Spence will be unavailable for Monday’s match as she serves her last game of a three match suspension. The midfielder will return to contention for Tottenham’s next fixture after completing her ban.
Long term absentees Ella Morris, Luana Buhler, Maite Oroz, and Jess Naz remain sidelined through injury. However, Grant’s comeback represents positive progress for Ho’s squad as they continue their pursuit of silverware in the FA Cup.
Tottenham face London City Lionesses at Hayes Lane on Monday evening with kick off at 19:30 GMT. The winners will progress to the quarter finals of the competition.
Tottenham Women Equal Club Record After Thrashing Aston Villa 7-3, Match Impressive Run From 2021/22
Tottenham Women’s remarkable 7-3 victory over Aston Villa on Sunday has seen them equal the club record for most wins in a single Women’s Super League campaign. The ten goal thriller at Villa Park marked Spurs’ ninth victory of the season, matching the total they achieved during the 2021-22 campaign.
This is seriously impressive stuff from Martin Ho’s side, who now have six matches remaining to break the record outright. The 2021-22 season remains Tottenham’s best ever WSL campaign, finishing fifth with 32 points, and they are currently level on points with Arsenal in that same position, having played two more games.
Just Second Time Scoring Five Plus Goals
Sunday’s seven goal haul was only the second occasion Tottenham have scored five or more goals in a WSL match. The attacking display was absolutely sensational, with multiple players getting on the scoresheet, including first goals for the club from Maika Hamano, Julie Blakstad, and Signe Gaupset.
Cathinka Tandberg came off the bench to grab a brace while Bethany England and Olivia Holdt also found the net. This kind of ruthless finishing has been exactly what Ho demanded from his forwards before kick off.
Point Tally Within Touching Distance
With six games left to play, Tottenham are within touching distance of matching their best ever points total in England’s top flight. They currently sit on 23 points and need just 10 more from their remaining fixtures to equal the 32 point haul from 2021-22.
Given their current run of form, that target looks well within reach. Spurs have won three of their last four matches and are playing with real confidence going forward. One more victory will also see them surpass the nine win mark and establish a new club record. The momentum is firmly with Ho’s side heading into the business end of the season.
Martin Ho Praises Tottenham Women After Incredible 7-3 Thrashing of Aston Villa as Spurs Boss Also Highlights What He’s Delighted With
Tottenham Women put on an absolute show at Villa Park on Sunday, thrashing Aston Villa 7-3 in a wild Women’s Super League encounter. Martin Ho was full of praise for his players afterwards, highlighting their clinical edge in front of goal that he had challenged them to show before kick off.
This was frankly a mad game of football. Ten goals flew in with Spurs completely dominant despite conceding three themselves. Signe Gaupset, Bethany England, and Olivia Holdt all struck in the first half before the second period descended into chaos.
Cathinka Tandberg came off the bench to bag two goals while Maika Hamano and Julie Blakstad both opened their accounts for the club. Villa grabbed three consolation efforts through Kirsty Hanson twice and Oriane Jean Francois, but were completely blown away by Spurs’ attacking firepower. The result moved Ho’s side level with Arsenal on points in the WSL table.
Boss Challenged Players Before Kick Off
Ho revealed he had specifically told his players they needed to be more ruthless before the match. “I challenged them before this game and said they need to start being more clinical in front of goal. We’ve got forwards that can do that, but we’re not doing it. If we don’t shoot, we won’t score from it.”
The Spurs manager was clearly delighted with the response. “I’m just glad for the players. It shows the belief in the team, the confidence, and the enthusiasm through the group. I thought it was a really professional performance.”
Defensive Issues Remain Despite Big Win
Despite the emphatic scoreline, Ho was not completely satisfied. “What we have to be better with is the other side. We have to defend the box better. We give them too many chances. We don’t want to be conceding three goals.”
Ho also expressed delight for the players who scored their first Spurs goals. “It’s good for them to get off the mark because you’re always waiting for that moment. That will probably take a little bit of pressure off the shoulders.”
