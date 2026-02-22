London City Lionesses Boss Eder Maestre Keen to Avoid Spurs Punishment as Head Coach Warns of Tottenham’s Deadly Counter Attacking Threat Ahead of FA Cup Clash

London City Lionesses head coach Eder Maestre is well aware of Tottenham Hotspur‘s counter attacking threats and is keen for his side to avoid taking risks this weekend. The Pride play host to Spurs at The CopperJax Community Stadium on Monday evening in the fifth round of the Adobe Women’s FA Cup.

Spurs defeated Aston Villa 7-3 last time out in a frankly remarkable scoreline. London City boss Maestre is keen for his side to limit The Lilywhites’ attacking threats in Bromley after witnessing what they are capable of producing.

Very Deadly Team on the Counter

“It’s a very uncommon result, but this kind of result shows Spurs’ potential to be a very deadly team,” Maestre said when speaking in the pre match press conference. “I was speaking with Natalia Arroyo after the game, and she explained that Spurs have the mindset to punish at every opportunity. We need to be aware of that.”

The Spanish coach continued, “They’re a very talented team, they have strong players in the front line. We need to avoid losing the ball in the build up because they are very dangerous on the counter attack. We need to avoid taking risks and try to play in the opponent’s half.”

Looking at Teams Above in Table

Spurs and London City occupy the fifth and sixth positions in the Women’s Super League table, and both have ambitions to reach the very top. When questioned about a rivalry between the two clubs, Maestre preferred to speak about the here and now.

“Maybe it’s the closest team to us in the standings, and we are both looking at the teams above, but we are focused on understanding the team that we are going to face next and understanding their strengths and weaknesses,” he explained.

Romance of the FA Cup

Victory over Spurs will see London City qualify for the FA Cup quarter finals. Maestre admits he is a big fan of the competition. “For me and the club, it’s a very special competition. It’s a knockout competition with a unique chance to beat the others. I love the romance of it.”

