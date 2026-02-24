London City Lionesses’ Midfielder Calls FA Cup Penalty Shootout Exit Against Tottenham Hotspur Cruel as WSL Side Crash Out

London City Lionesses midfielder Jana Fernandez has described her side’s penalty shootout defeat to Tottenham Hotspur in the Adobe Women’s FA Cup as cruel. The Lionesses crashed out of the competition despite Fernandez finding the net in what proved to be a heartbreaking exit at the hands of their London rivals.

"It's cruel that it ended up like this but that's football"



Jana Fernandez reacts to a disappointing FA Cup night after losing on penalties to Tottenham…



🎙️ @LiamMacdevitt



📺 @tntsports & @discoveryplusUK pic.twitter.com/alAa4bKPR0 — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) February 23, 2026

Penalties Prove Costly for Lionesses

After the match finished level following regular time, the tie went to a nerve shredding penalty shootout. Tottenham held their nerve from the spot while London City faltered when it mattered most.

Jana Fernàndez VS Tottenham 🌟

90'

1 GOAL + penalty ⚽️

100% successful dribbles (2/2)

80% accurate passes (28/35)

11 passes into final third

67% accurate long balls (4/6)

1 tackle

13 clearances (5 headed)

4 interceptions

6 recoveries

What a performance despite the loss🔥 pic.twitter.com/USyz3sDLna — ⁴lea (@wsaelly) February 23, 2026

For a team scrapping at the bottom of the WSL table, cup runs offer vital opportunities for momentum and confidence. Losing on penalties feels particularly harsh when you’ve battled for 90 minutes.

Fernandez Goal Not Enough to Avoid Shootout

The 23 year old gave her side hope with a well taken goal, but it was not enough to secure progression to the next round. The midfielder has been one of few bright sparks in what has been a difficult WSL campaign for the Lionesses. Her frustration at exiting the cup in such fashion is completely understandable, given the effort her team put in.

Penalty heartbreak for London City as Tottenham Hotspur progress to the quarter-finals of the Adobe Women's FA Cup.



The full story 👇 — London City Lionesses (@LC_Lionesses) February 24, 2026

Focus Returns to Relegation Scrap

London City must now refocus on their primary objective of staying in the WSL. They sit dangerously close to the relegation zone and cannot afford to dwell on cup disappointment. The international break provides time to regroup before crucial league fixtures resume on 15 March.

https://twitter.com/LC_Lionesses/status/2026323799541453162

Coach Eder Maestre needs his players to be mentally strong for the battles ahead when they return. This penalty defeat will sting, but survival in the top flight remains the only thing that truly matters for the Lionesses this season.

Also read: Tottenham Women Defender Back in Contention for FA Cup Clash Against London City Lionesses After Three Month Injury Layoff