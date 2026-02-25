London City Lionesses Defender Receives First England Call Up While Watching Love Island on Flight as Full Back Earns International Recognition

Poppy Pattinson has revealed she discovered her first England Women’s call up while watching Love Island on a flight, missing Sarina Wiegman’s initial phone call before the tense wait to land and call back. The London City Lionesses fullback has impressed throughout this WSL season with nine appearances for the promoted side, earning recognition from the England manager after progressing through the youth set up since under 17 level.

Pattinson admitted the people sat next to her on the plane probably thought she was just chilling, watching reality television before the dramatic landing, where she frantically waited for passengers to disembark. The 25 year old was desperately thinking “please, come on, get your stuff,” as fellow travellers slowly collected their belongings before finally reaching the airport and calling Wiegman back to receive the life changing news.

Real Opportunity to Make Left Back Position Her Own

England currently lacks established left back options, presenting a genuine opportunity for Pattinson to claim the position permanently if she impresses in camp. The defender acknowledged there are great players in the squad, but wants to bring her own strengths and add what she can after solid club performances.

Wiegman was positive about Pattinson’s displays for London City during the congratulatory phone call, inviting the full back to express herself at international level. This represents the first step rather than the final destination for Pattinson, who wants to learn from the leaders around her.

Pattinson Determined This Won’t Be Last Call Up

The London City defender made clear she does not want this to be her final England involvement, emphasizing her desire to learn from talented teammates and enjoy the experience. Pattinson plans to express her strengths on the pitch while absorbing knowledge from experienced international players in Wiegman’s squad during this crucial World Cup qualifying period.

