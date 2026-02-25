Women's Super League
London City Lionesses Defender Receives First England Call Up While Watching Love Island on Flight as Full Back Earns International Recognition
Poppy Pattinson has revealed she discovered her first England Women’s call up while watching Love Island on a flight, missing Sarina Wiegman’s initial phone call before the tense wait to land and call back. The London City Lionesses fullback has impressed throughout this WSL season with nine appearances for the promoted side, earning recognition from the England manager after progressing through the youth set up since under 17 level.
Pattinson admitted the people sat next to her on the plane probably thought she was just chilling, watching reality television before the dramatic landing, where she frantically waited for passengers to disembark. The 25 year old was desperately thinking “please, come on, get your stuff,” as fellow travellers slowly collected their belongings before finally reaching the airport and calling Wiegman back to receive the life changing news.
Real Opportunity to Make Left Back Position Her Own
England currently lacks established left back options, presenting a genuine opportunity for Pattinson to claim the position permanently if she impresses in camp. The defender acknowledged there are great players in the squad, but wants to bring her own strengths and add what she can after solid club performances.
Wiegman was positive about Pattinson’s displays for London City during the congratulatory phone call, inviting the full back to express herself at international level. This represents the first step rather than the final destination for Pattinson, who wants to learn from the leaders around her.
Pattinson Determined This Won’t Be Last Call Up
The London City defender made clear she does not want this to be her final England involvement, emphasizing her desire to learn from talented teammates and enjoy the experience. Pattinson plans to express her strengths on the pitch while absorbing knowledge from experienced international players in Wiegman’s squad during this crucial World Cup qualifying period.
Tottenham Dragon
London City Lionesses’ Midfielder Calls FA Cup Penalty Shootout Exit Against Tottenham Hotspur Cruel as WSL Side Crash Out
London City Lionesses midfielder Jana Fernandez has described her side’s penalty shootout defeat to Tottenham Hotspur in the Adobe Women’s FA Cup as cruel. The Lionesses crashed out of the competition despite Fernandez finding the net in what proved to be a heartbreaking exit at the hands of their London rivals.
Penalties Prove Costly for Lionesses
After the match finished level following regular time, the tie went to a nerve shredding penalty shootout. Tottenham held their nerve from the spot while London City faltered when it mattered most.
For a team scrapping at the bottom of the WSL table, cup runs offer vital opportunities for momentum and confidence. Losing on penalties feels particularly harsh when you’ve battled for 90 minutes.
Fernandez Goal Not Enough to Avoid Shootout
The 23 year old gave her side hope with a well taken goal, but it was not enough to secure progression to the next round. The midfielder has been one of few bright sparks in what has been a difficult WSL campaign for the Lionesses. Her frustration at exiting the cup in such fashion is completely understandable, given the effort her team put in.
Focus Returns to Relegation Scrap
London City must now refocus on their primary objective of staying in the WSL. They sit dangerously close to the relegation zone and cannot afford to dwell on cup disappointment. The international break provides time to regroup before crucial league fixtures resume on 15 March.
Coach Eder Maestre needs his players to be mentally strong for the battles ahead when they return. This penalty defeat will sting, but survival in the top flight remains the only thing that truly matters for the Lionesses this season.
Everton
Everton Star Reveals Manchester City Spell Among Darkest Times of Career as Defender Eyes England World Cup 2027 Squad
Everton defender Ruby Mace has opened up about her difficult spell at Manchester City, describing it as some of the darkest times in her career. The 22 year old joined the Toffees in a club record move from Leicester last summer and has since excelled, topping the WSL charts for tackles and clearances despite playing out of position.
Man City Move Left Mace Questioning Herself
Mace signed her first professional contract with City on her 18th birthday in 2021, but struggled for opportunities despite giving everything in training. “You’re giving it your all, but you’re getting told there’s nothing more you can do, and you still don’t get your chance. It feels a little bit unfair, and I started to question myself,” she told Sky Sports.
Her family intervened, reminding her of her quality and encouraging her to chase her dreams elsewhere.
Leicester Revival Sparked Career Transformation
A loan move to Leicester proved to be the turning point. Mace rediscovered her love for football at a club that genuinely wanted her. “I felt so loved. I felt like I was going into a family where they wanted me there, they wanted to see my name on the teamsheet,” she explained in an interview with Sky Sports.
That feeling of being valued unlocked her best performances, and she made the move permanent before Everton came calling.
World Cup Dream Driving Everton Star Forward
Despite missing out on recent England camps, Mace is determined to force her way into Sarina Wiegman’s 2027 World Cup squad. She earned her first senior cap in December 2024 but remains a regular for the Under 23s.
Playing as a makeshift centre back this season has showcased her versatility, though she hopes to return to midfield when the team needs her there. One hundred percent the World Cup is in her sights.
Brighton
West Ham Star Pinpoints Obvious Worrying Trend After FA Cup Exit as She Demands Stronger Starts Following Brighton Defeat
West Ham Women crashed out of the FA Cup on Sunday after falling 2-0 to Brighton at Chigwell Construction Stadium. Substitute Leila Wandeler pulled one back with 15 minutes remaining, but Rita Guarino’s side couldn’t complete another comeback, having beaten the same opponents 3-2 in the WSL just two weeks earlier.
Cannot Afford to Start Games So Slowly
Wandeler believes West Ham cannot afford to start matches so slowly, something that has now happened twice against Brighton. “It’s obvious we have to play from the beginning of the game. We can’t just wait until the end like the last game we played against them. It’s hard to come back all the time,” the midfielder told the club’s website.
She added, “The energy that we brought at the end was very good. We have to be more consistent. I’m very happy to help the team like this, and Brighton were defending well. We showed we are capable, and now we have to do it from the beginning.”
Possession Means Nothing Without Goals
The statistics paint a frustrating picture for West Ham. They dominated with 55 percent possession and registered 10 shots to Brighton’s four, yet couldn’t break down a resolute Seagulls defence. Sophie Baggaley was the busier goalkeeper but made the saves when it mattered. All that pressure ultimately counted for absolutely nothing without putting the ball in the net.
Crucial March Fixtures Await
West Ham sit 10th in the WSL table but are dangerously close to the drop zone, just two points above bottom side Leicester City. The lengthy international break arrives at a tricky time, with crucial fixtures against Manchester United, Arsenal, and London City Lionesses awaiting in March.
Their next league game isn’t until 18 March, and frankly, they need those three points desperately. Guarino must solve these early game issues quickly, or West Ham will find themselves in serious relegation trouble by season’s end.
