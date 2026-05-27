London City Lionesses Target Alexia Putellas and Mapi Leon in Double Barcelona Raid That Would Redefine WSL Forever.

London City Lionesses confirmed their interest in signing Alexia Putellas and Mapi Leon this summer after Barcelona officially announced both players’ departures on May 26.

The two Barcelona legends are available as free agents after their contracts expire next month, creating the most extraordinary transfer opportunity in WSL history.

Could two-time Ballon d'Or winner Alexia Putellas be heading to the WSL with London City Lionesses? 👀 pic.twitter.com/duQIWsLaQR — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) May 26, 2026

Michele Kang’s club finished sixth in their WSL debut season and have no European football next term yet are pursuing world-class players on a scale that has never been attempted in English women’s football.

Putellas Would Change Everything

Putellas is a 32-year-old who just captained Barcelona to their fourth Champions League title, won the competition’s Player of the Season award and remains the overwhelming Ballon d’Or favourite for 2026.

Alexia Putellas Leaves Barcelona After 14 Years With London City Lionesses Leading Race for Greatest Transfer in WSL History. (Photo by Pedro Salado/Getty Images)

Signing her for a WSL sixth-placed club with no European competition is audacious to the point of being extraordinary.

🚨 Alexia Putellas has not agreed a deal with any club yet. London City Lionesses have been in ongoing talks for several weeks, but she will now also speak with NWSL clubs before making her final decision.



— @JacobsBen pic.twitter.com/aRaCMcWZSb — Barça Femení (@BarcaFem) May 26, 2026

The Spanish connection with head coach Eder Maestre could prove decisive. Both Putellas and Leon playing under a Spanish manager who understands their tactical DNA removes the adaptation concern. London City built their identity around ambitious recruitment. This is the ultimate expression of that ambition.

Leon Brings Different Value

Mapi Leon is one of the finest left-backs in world football. Nine years at Barcelona, seven Liga F titles and four Champions League medals represent an extraordinary trophy haul for a defender.

🚨| Mapi León will not continue at Barça and will join London City Lionesses, with the club showing strong interest and optimism that she would accept their proposal.



[@angelperezpx] pic.twitter.com/emEkb4vG9S — ALL ABOUT BARÇA (@AllAboutBarcaa) May 25, 2026

Her presence alongside Putellas creates an entirely different defensive and attacking identity for London City heading into their second WSL campaign.

The Kang Effect Is Real and Accelerating

Michele Kang runs Lyon, Washington Spirit and London City simultaneously across three continents. Her inter-club network attracts players who trust her commitment to excellence.

❗️More updates on pending contracts:



Graham Hansen — renewal agreed earlier this year; official announcement pending.



Ona Batlle — expected to join Arsenal; announcement soon.



Mapi León — set to join London City Lionesses.



Alexia Putellas & Marta Torrejón — future still… pic.twitter.com/rOpadThHw7 — Barça Femení (@BarcaFem) May 25, 2026

That credibility explains why Putellas attended a London City match in January and why talks have already progressed for months. WSL sixth place with these two signings becomes a title challenge by Christmas 2026. The game is changing faster than anyone predicted.

Also read: Alexia Putellas Leaves Barcelona After 14 Years With ‘This’ Club Leading Race for Greatest Transfer in WSL History