Women's Football News
London City Lionesses Target Alexia Putellas and Mapi Leon in Double Barcelona Raid That Would Redefine WSL Forever
London City Lionesses confirmed their interest in signing Alexia Putellas and Mapi Leon this summer after Barcelona officially announced both players’ departures on May 26.
The two Barcelona legends are available as free agents after their contracts expire next month, creating the most extraordinary transfer opportunity in WSL history.
Michele Kang’s club finished sixth in their WSL debut season and have no European football next term yet are pursuing world-class players on a scale that has never been attempted in English women’s football.
Putellas Would Change Everything
Putellas is a 32-year-old who just captained Barcelona to their fourth Champions League title, won the competition’s Player of the Season award and remains the overwhelming Ballon d’Or favourite for 2026.
Signing her for a WSL sixth-placed club with no European competition is audacious to the point of being extraordinary.
The Spanish connection with head coach Eder Maestre could prove decisive. Both Putellas and Leon playing under a Spanish manager who understands their tactical DNA removes the adaptation concern. London City built their identity around ambitious recruitment. This is the ultimate expression of that ambition.
Leon Brings Different Value
Mapi Leon is one of the finest left-backs in world football. Nine years at Barcelona, seven Liga F titles and four Champions League medals represent an extraordinary trophy haul for a defender.
Her presence alongside Putellas creates an entirely different defensive and attacking identity for London City heading into their second WSL campaign.
The Kang Effect Is Real and Accelerating
Michele Kang runs Lyon, Washington Spirit and London City simultaneously across three continents. Her inter-club network attracts players who trust her commitment to excellence.
That credibility explains why Putellas attended a London City match in January and why talks have already progressed for months. WSL sixth place with these two signings becomes a title challenge by Christmas 2026. The game is changing faster than anyone predicted.
Also read: Alexia Putellas Leaves Barcelona After 14 Years With ‘This’ Club Leading Race for Greatest Transfer in WSL History
Charlton Athletic
Charlton Women Enter WSL Era With Record 3,979 Crowd as Season Tickets Sell Out at Historic Valley
Saturday’s WSL playoff victory over Leicester City at The Valley attracted 3,979 supporters, the largest crowd ever recorded for a women’s match at the ground.
Sophie Whitehouse saved four penalties in a sweltering shootout to secure promotion to the WSL for the first time since 2008. The celebrations have been remarkable and immediate. Season ticket sales for 2026-27 have already surpassed the total from the entire previous campaign with Phase One pricing at just £65 available until midnight on Tuesday May 26.
Karen Hills’ Greatest Achievement
Hills joined Charlton in March 2021 when the club became fully professional. She won the FA Cup as a player with Charlton in 2005 and now returns them to top-flight football as manager two decades later.
Her squad went on a 27-game unbeaten run mid-season and finished third before the playoff delivered ultimate reward. Hills told South London Sport the temperature was incredible but her players were remarkable. The comparison between Whitehouse’s final save denying Noemie Mouchon and Sasa Ilic’s 1998 Wembley save sending the men’s team to the Premier League is genuinely earned. Both moments transformed the club’s trajectory entirely.
The Valley Atmosphere Changed Everything
Charlton averaged hundreds of supporters through most of the season despite leading the table for months.
The playoff brought the community together in a way that feels genuinely transformative. Three consecutive home matches passed 1,000 supporters before Saturday’s record. WSL football at The Valley against Arsenal, Chelsea, Manchester City and Manchester United will demand a completely different and substantially larger fanbase.
Building For The Top Flight
The challenge is substantial and should not be minimised. Charlton face Arsenal and Manchester City next season without the budget of either. Karen Hills must recruit intelligently, retain core players and build upon promotion momentum immediately. But nobody who watched Whitehouse deny four Leicester penalties would bet against her doing exactly that.
Also read: Sophie Whitehouse Saves Four Penalties to Send Charlton Athletic Into the Women’s Super League
Barcelona
Alexia Putellas Wins Women’s Champions League Player of the Season After Ending Bonmati’s Three Year Reign
UEFA confirmed Alexia Putellas as the 2025-26 Women’s Champions League Player of the Season on May 25, following Barcelona’s commanding 4-0 final victory over OL Lyonnes in Oslo.
The Spanish captain dominated the competition with 14 direct goal contributions across 11 appearances, recording seven goals and seven assists while maintaining 86.73 per cent passing accuracy. This ends Aitana Bonmati’s three consecutive Player of the Season awards from 2023 through 2025. Nobody deserves this more.
The Numbers Demand Recognition
Fourteen goal contributions in 11 Champions League appearances is an extraordinary output for a central midfielder. Putellas clocked a top speed of 25.77 kilometres per hour while maintaining elite technical precision throughout.
She was the competition’s most productive player by direct contribution and the driving force behind every significant Barcelona performance. She returned from an ACL injury in 2022 that many feared might end her dominance entirely. Four years later she has won her second Women’s Champions League Player of the Season award and her third Ballon d’Or.
The comeback narrative remains one of women’s football’s most compelling stories.
Bonmati Ended Barcelona’s Internal Rivalry
Bonmati suffered a broken fibula during Spain’s training camp in November 2025 and missed the entire knockout phase. Her absence created space for Putellas to reassert individual dominance within a squad already stacked with world-class talent.
Both players coexisting at Barcelona creates an extraordinary internal standard that elevates the entire squad collectively.
The Team of the Season and Yohannes Recognition
Barcelona dominated the Team of the Season with Cata Coll, Mapi Leon, Patri Guijarro, Ewa Pajor and Putellas all selected. Lyon’s American teenager Lily Yohannes claimed the Revelation of the Season award after three goal involvements in ten appearances during her debut season following her arrival from Ajax last summer. Julia Bartel’s stunning volley for Atletico Madrid against Twente won Goal of the Season.
Also read: 18yo Wins Liverpool Women’s Player of the Month for April After Stunning FA Cup Winner on Return From 400-Day Injury Absence
Barcelona
Alexia Putellas Leaves Barcelona After 14 Years With ‘This’ Club Leading Race for Greatest Transfer in WSL History
Barcelona confirmed on May 26 that Alexia Putellas is leaving the club after 14 years. The 32-year-old captain posted on Instagram saying she wanted her final moment to arrive when she was at her best and giving everything with 100 per cent energy.
That moment came Saturday in Oslo, winning a fourth Champions League title against Lyon before being crowned Player of the Season. London City Lionesses have held positive talks with Putellas for months and offered a contract significantly exceeding Barcelona’s terms.
London City’s Boldest Statement Yet
Michele Kang’s project at London City is audacious. Sixth place in their debut WSL season, no European football next term and still pursuing the two-time Ballon d’Or winner who just captained Barcelona to a continental quadruple.
The three-year deal on the table reportedly reflects Putellas’ status as one of the greatest players alive. London City have already approached Mapi Leon and Mary Earps while retaining Kosovare Asllani and Grace Geyoro.
Signing Putellas would represent the biggest transfer in WSL history without question. The question is whether she accepts the absence of Champions League football as an acceptable trade-off.
NWSL Competition Changes Everything
The NWSL’s new High Impact Player rule allows clubs to exceed the salary cap by up to $1 million, meaning Putellas could earn approximately $1 million per season in the United States. That creates genuine competition for London City. NWSL clubs are monitoring her situation closely. Putellas wants the World Cup in 2027 and maximum visibility matters enormously for a player tipped to win a third Ballon d’Or later this year.
The Barcelona Legacy She Leaves Behind
424 appearances. 189 goals. 10 Liga F titles. 4 Champions Leagues. 2 Ballon d’Or awards. Putellas is irreplaceable at Barcelona. She knows it. They know it. This farewell was inevitable but no less remarkable for the manner of her exit at the very top of her game.
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