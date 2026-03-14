London City Lionesses vs Arsenal Women: Predicted Lineups + Match Preview

London City Lionesses host Arsenal at the Copperjax Community Stadium on Sunday afternoon in the Women’s Super League as the Gunners look to extend their winning streak. Arsenal have won their last seven consecutive games in all competitions and are overwhelming favourites to make it eight against the promoted side.

💪 Squad update

⚔️ Our opponents

🧠 Shift in mentality



Read every word of Renée's pre-London City Lionesses presser 👇 — Arsenal Women (@ArsenalWFC) March 13, 2026

The Lionesses are 12th in the table, having struggled since their promotion from the Championship. Arsenal, meanwhile, sit fourth with two games in hand and are pushing hard for a top three finish, which would guarantee Champions League football next season.

𝗢𝗻𝗹𝘆 𝟴𝟬 𝘁𝗶𝗰𝗸𝗲𝘁𝘀 𝗿𝗲𝗺𝗮𝗶𝗻 𝗳𝗼𝗿 𝗟𝗼𝗻𝗱𝗼𝗻 𝗖𝗶𝘁𝘆 𝗟𝗶𝗼𝗻𝗲𝘀𝘀𝗲𝘀 𝘃𝘀 𝗔𝗿𝘀𝗲𝗻𝗮𝗹 𝘁𝗵𝗶𝘀 𝗦𝘂𝗻𝗱𝗮𝘆! 🚨

This is your last chance to secure your spot. Join a record-breaking crowd, once these tickets are gone, we will be sold out.

Don't miss out! 👇 — London City Lionesses (@LC_Lionesses) March 9, 2026

Kick-off: 11:55 GMT, Sunday, March 15, 2026

Venue: Copperjax Community Stadium, London

TV: Sky Sports

Arsenal Unbeaten Against Promoted Sides

Arsenal have won all four previous meetings against London City Lionesses in all competitions by an aggregate score of 20-1. The Gunners lost their first WSL game against a promoted side in May 2014 but have since been unbeaten in all 28 of their such league games.

▶️ Watch Live: Renée's pre-London City Lionesses press conference



Tune in here 📺 — Arsenal Women (@ArsenalWFC) March 13, 2026

Alessia Russo is looking to become the third player to score against 100 percent of the teams they have played against in the WSL, alongside Vivianne Miedema and Sam Kerr. The England striker has been in sensational form and won February’s Player of the Month award.

Lionesses Struggling at Home

London City Lionesses have scored six goals in their last five matches, but have conceded the most penalties this season, with six. They have also been awarded the most penalties, with three, which suggests their matches are eventful encounters.

London City Lionesses can confirm that our Round 17 Barclays Women’s Super League fixture against Arsenal has been selected for Sky Sports 🚨



Sunday 15th March 🗓️

11:55am ⏰

Sky Sports 📺



All you need to know 👇 — London City Lionesses (@LC_Lionesses) February 3, 2026

The Lionesses’ first WSL game was against Arsenal on MD1 this season, going 1-0 ahead before ultimately losing 4-1. Eder Maestre hopes his side can put up more resistance this time around.

Back in @BarclaysWSL action 👊



Here's how to watch our Gunners take on London City Lionesses this Sunday 📺 — Arsenal Women (@ArsenalWFC) March 12, 2026

Predicted Lineups

London City Lionesses (4-2-3-1): Startup; Pattinson, Flint, Bartle, Dotor; Bergsvand, Aleixandri; Godfrey, Fleming, Allen; Follis

Arsenal (4-2-3-1): van Domselaar; Fox, Catley, Williamson, McCabe; Little, Walti; Foord, Miedema, Russo; Blackstenius

Also read: Jess Park Opens Up: Lionesses Star on Joining Man Utd From Man City and Message of Freedom That Has Her Thriving Ahead of League Cup Final

