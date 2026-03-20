London City Lionesses vs Chelsea Women: Predicted Lineups + Match Preview

Chelsea head coach Sonia Bompastor says that the club’s Subway Women’s League Cup final success will give them a big boost going into the next block of matches. The Blues retained the trophy after beating Manchester United 2-0 in the final at Ashton Gate in Bristol.

TOCFCWS: Five talking points from Sonia Bompastor's pre-Brighton press conference https://t.co/NywdbWbGpv via @ChelseaFCW — Sid Celery (@sidcelery) March 19, 2026

Chelsea now turn their attention towards a Barclays Women’s Super League fixture against Brighton and Hove Albion on Wednesday. Bompastor says the result at the weekend has given her side a massive lift, which is absolutely spot on from the French boss.

Always Big Confidence Boost When You Win Trophy

“When you win a trophy, it’s always a big confidence boost, and when the players are playing with confidence, that’s when they’re at their best level,” Bompastor said when speaking in the pre match press conference. “From that point of view, I think it’s really positive.”

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She continued, “We know the quality that we have in the squad, and we know that when we perform at our best level, we can beat every team. We are going to keep the same mentality, working hard, making sure we come into every game as best prepared as possible and we perform at our best level.”

Brighton Will Be Really Motivated

Opponents Brighton and Hove Albion also go into the game with a positive mindset. Head coach Dario Vidosic has returned to work before the international break following a period of compassionate leave. Bompastor says her side will have to perform well to get the win, which is frankly the right attitude.

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She said, “They haven’t played much football in recent weeks. It’ll be great for them to play games again so they will be really motivated. Brighton are a team that play really good football, and having their manager back will give them a boost in terms of confidence.”

Want to Finish as High as Possible

Chelsea faces six more games in this block before the next international break. Bompastor is keen to take things one game at a time. “We know that we still have a few games left in this block, and we want to take it game by game, one by one. We are really focusing on the game tomorrow. We know every game will be important, and we want to finish as high as possible in the table. Every game is three points,” she said.

WSL 2025/26 :

BOMPASTOR & POTTER react post-Brighton | Chelsea 2-1 Brighton & Hove Albion

Sonia Bompastor and Lexi Potter react to Chelsea Women’s 2-1 WSL victory against Brighton & Hove Albion Women at Kingsmeadow…https://t.co/erw5FMnTZ1 — mamdouh hamid (@mamdwwy) March 18, 2026

Chelsea’s Barclays Women’s Super League fixture against Brighton and Hove Albion takes place at Kingsmeadow at 7 pm on Wednesday. The Blues sit third in the table, a point behind second placed Manchester United.

Also read: Former Lincoln City Midfielder Neil Redfearn Takes Over Relegation Haunted Durham Women as 60 Year Old Returns to Management for Final Six Matches of WSL2 Season



