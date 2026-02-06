Everton Dragon
London City Lionesses vs. Everton Women: Predicted Lineups + Match Preview
London City Lionesses host Everton at the CopperJax Community Stadium on Sunday in what could prove to be a comfortable afternoon for the promoted side. The Lionesses sit 6th with 19 points from 14 matches after beating Brighton 2-1 last weekend, while Everton occupy 9th with 11 points despite finally breaking their Goodison Park curse with a 2-1 victory over Aston Villa.
This match represents London City’s chance to complete their first ever WSL double over any opponent after shocking Everton 2-1 away at Goodison Park in September. That landmark result marked the club’s maiden WSL victory, and Brian Sorensen’s side has shown precious little to suggest they can prevent a repeat performance.
Kick-off: 12:00 GMT, Sunday, February 8, 2026
Venue: CopperJax Community Stadium, Bromley
TV: Sky Sports and YouTube
Lionesses Finding Their Feet in Top Flight
Jocelyn Prêcheur’s side showed tremendous character to come from behind against Brighton, with Freya Godfrey’s stunning strike securing all three points. The newly promoted outfit have exceeded expectations in their debut WSL campaign, sitting comfortably in mid table while playing attractive football.
Captain Kosovare Asllani continues to demonstrate why Michele Kang broke the bank to bring the Swedish international to Bromley. The former Paris Saint Germain star has been instrumental in London City’s impressive adaptation to life in the top flight, providing leadership and quality that has surprised many doubters.
Everton Clinging to Survival Hopes
Martina Fernandez’s brace finally gave Sorensen his first Goodison Park win, but one victory changes nothing about Everton’s dire predicament. The Toffees have won just three league matches all season and remain dangerously close to the relegation zone with Liverpool and West Ham lurking ominously below them.
The January loan signing of Inma Gabarro from Sevilla smacks of desperation rather than smart recruitment. Everton needs a miracle to avoid finishing in the bottom two, and another defeat here would pile enormous pressure on Sorensen ahead of a brutal February fixture list.
Predicted Lineups:
London City Lionesses (4-2-3-1): Lete; Kennedy, Kumagai, Minami, Imuran; Roddar, Marcetto; Godfrey, Asllani, Goodwin; Corrales
Everton (4-1-4-1): Brosnan; Kitagawa, Fernandez, Mace, Blundell; Hayashi; Momiki, Wheeler, Gabarro, Vignola; van Gool
Everton
Everton WFC Sack Manager After Three and Half Years as Scott Phelan Named Interim Boss for Remainder of Season
Everton Women have parted company with manager Brian Sorensen with immediate effect after more than three and a half years in charge.
The Danish boss departs alongside assistant coaches Stephen Neligan and Ashley Tootle following a disastrous start to the season that saw the Toffees win just one of their opening 14 WSL matches.
Everton Under 18s coach Scott Phelan will take charge of the women’s team for the remainder of the season as interim head coach, with the 37 year old former Everton academy graduate assisted by Jennifer Foster and goalkeeping coach Ian McCaldon.
Terrible Home Record Proves Decisive
The decision to sack Sorensen comes despite Sunday’s 2-1 victory over Aston Villa at Goodison Park, which was secured thanks to a late Martina Fernandez winner. However, that result represented Everton’s first league win of the season after a shocking run of six straight home defeats to start the campaign.
Five of those losses came at their new home Goodison Park following the men’s first team’s move to Hill Dickinson Stadium in the summer. This frankly unacceptable home record made Sorensen’s position untenable regardless of the Villa win.
Phelan Faces Huge Challenge
Everton CEO Angus Kinnear thanked the departing coaching staff but admitted a change was necessary. “Sunday’s first win of the season at Goodison Park was important, but it has become evident that a change of direction is necessary to ensure the progression on the pitch we are all striving for.”
The Toffees currently sit ninth in the WSL table, just four points above bottom placed Liverpool. Phelan’s first match in temporary charge takes place this Sunday when Everton travel to London City Lionesses, where new signing Zara Kramžar could make her debut.
Everton
Everton WFC Sign Slovenian Midfielder on Deadline Day as 20-Year-Old Becomes First Player From Her Nation to Play in WSL
Everton completed a deadline day signing of Slovenian midfielder Zara Kramžar, with the 20 year old set to make history as the first player from her nation to feature in the Women’s Super League. The Toffees secured their new star late in the transfer window during what proved to be a chaotic period for the club.
Kramžar joins from Italian side Roma, where she spent the past two years after breaking through in her home country. The midfielder became the first player born in 2006 to play in Serie A and won back to back titles with Roma before being loaned to Como for experience.
Young Star Targets WSL Success
“I feel so excited. I think we all worked a lot for this. I am happy to be here and start my journey,” Kramžar explained after completing the move. “It is nice to be the first Slovenian in the WSL. I am excited to show on the pitch what I can do now.”
The midfielder also revealed her long held ambition to play in England. “I enjoyed playing in Italy but I’ve always wanted to go to England, I think it is the best league in the world. I am excited to see the level here.”
Arrives During Chaotic Period at Everton
Kramžar’s signing came during an extremely turbulent time for the Toffees. Brian Sorensen was in charge when she signed, but just hours after her arrival in Merseyside, the Danish manager was sacked following poor results.
Scott Phelan has been announced as interim manager for the remainder of the season, meaning Kramžar will play under a different boss than the one who brought her to the club. This is hardly ideal for a young player moving to a new league, but the 20 year old will be determined to make an immediate impact.
Everton face London City Lionesses this weekend, where Kramžar could potentially make her debut and WSL history.
Brighton
Everton Women vs. Brighton and Hove Albion: Predicted Lineups + Match Preview
Everton Women host Brighton and Hove Albion on Friday evening as Brian Sørensen’s side look to climb out of the relegation zone. The Toffees sit 10th in the WSL table with 11 points from 13 matches, just four points above bottom placed Liverpool with only one team facing relegation this season.
Brighton arrive at Walton Hall Park sitting ninth with 11 points from their campaign, making this a crucial six pointer for both sides desperate to move away from danger. Interim manager Chris Roberts has steadied the ship since Dario Vidošić’s absence, but the Seagulls remain perilously close to the drop zone.
Kick-off: 19:00 GMT, Friday, January 24, 2026
Venue: Walton Hall Park, Liverpool
TV: TBC
Sørensen Welcomes Key Returns
Everton have encouraging injury news with several players returning to the squad. However, they will be without veteran striker Toni Duggan while Heather Payne faces a late fitness test after reporting back from international duty with an Achilles problem. Goalkeeper Emily Ramsey has suffered another setback by twisting her ankle in training this week.
Sørensen signed a new contract extension recently and desperately needs results to justify the club’s faith. The Toffees have struggled for consistency this season and cannot afford to drop points against direct rivals.
Brighton Dangerous Despite Defensive Issues
Brighton welcome back veteran defender Maria Thorisdottir and striker Pauline Bremer but will be without midfielder Vicky Losada due to suspension. The Seagulls have just one clean sheet in 18 league games this season, with only relegated sides conceding more. This represents a golden opportunity for Everton.
Predicted Lineups:
Everton (4-2-3-1): Brosnan; Vanhaevermaet, Wheeler, Payne, Finnigan; Clare, Hayashi; Thomas, Gago, Bissell; Vignola
Brighton (4-3-3): Walsh; Pattinson, Thorisdottir, Pattinson, Bergsvand; Losada, Kullberg, Aparicio; Bremer, Terland, Caeiro
