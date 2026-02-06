London City Lionesses vs. Everton Women: Predicted Lineups + Match Preview

London City Lionesses host Everton at the CopperJax Community Stadium on Sunday in what could prove to be a comfortable afternoon for the promoted side. The Lionesses sit 6th with 19 points from 14 matches after beating Brighton 2-1 last weekend, while Everton occupy 9th with 11 points despite finally breaking their Goodison Park curse with a 2-1 victory over Aston Villa.

https://twitter.com/LC_Lionesses/status/2019094096921391290

This match represents London City’s chance to complete their first ever WSL double over any opponent after shocking Everton 2-1 away at Goodison Park in September. That landmark result marked the club’s maiden WSL victory, and Brian Sorensen’s side has shown precious little to suggest they can prevent a repeat performance.

https://twitter.com/EvertonWomen/status/2019419821071638758

Kick-off: 12:00 GMT, Sunday, February 8, 2026

Venue: CopperJax Community Stadium, Bromley

TV: Sky Sports and YouTube

Lionesses Finding Their Feet in Top Flight

Jocelyn Prêcheur’s side showed tremendous character to come from behind against Brighton, with Freya Godfrey’s stunning strike securing all three points. The newly promoted outfit have exceeded expectations in their debut WSL campaign, sitting comfortably in mid table while playing attractive football.

https://twitter.com/LC_Lionesses/status/2018987907105653189

Captain Kosovare Asllani continues to demonstrate why Michele Kang broke the bank to bring the Swedish international to Bromley. The former Paris Saint Germain star has been instrumental in London City’s impressive adaptation to life in the top flight, providing leadership and quality that has surprised many doubters.

Everton Clinging to Survival Hopes

Martina Fernandez’s brace finally gave Sorensen his first Goodison Park win, but one victory changes nothing about Everton’s dire predicament. The Toffees have won just three league matches all season and remain dangerously close to the relegation zone with Liverpool and West Ham lurking ominously below them.

https://twitter.com/EvertonWomen/status/2019357840297632116

The January loan signing of Inma Gabarro from Sevilla smacks of desperation rather than smart recruitment. Everton needs a miracle to avoid finishing in the bottom two, and another defeat here would pile enormous pressure on Sorensen ahead of a brutal February fixture list.

Predicted Lineups:

London City Lionesses (4-2-3-1): Lete; Kennedy, Kumagai, Minami, Imuran; Roddar, Marcetto; Godfrey, Asllani, Goodwin; Corrales

Everton (4-1-4-1): Brosnan; Kitagawa, Fernandez, Mace, Blundell; Hayashi; Momiki, Wheeler, Gabarro, Vignola; van Gool

