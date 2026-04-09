Lotte Wubben Moy Deserves England Starting Chance Against Spain as Arsenal Defender Steps Up in Leah Williamson Absence

Arsenal defender Lotte Wubben Moy deserves a starting opportunity for England against Spain at Wembley next Tuesday after stepping up brilliantly during Leah Williamson’s injury absence at club level.

The 27-year-old has been outstanding for the Gunners in recent months, establishing herself as a leader in defence and demonstrating she’s far more than just a backup option.

Williamson has missed Arsenal’s last five matches, and her participation against the world champions appears doubtful despite travelling to England camp. With such a crucial World Cup qualifier looming, throwing the Arsenal captain straight back in after nearly a month out would be a risky move from Sarina Wiegman.

[Image via Getty]

Wubben Moy Finally Getting Rhythm at Arsenal

The England international has endured frustrating spells throughout her career where opportunities proved hard to come by. She started just six league games last season and began this campaign down the pecking order before teenager Katie Reid suffered a devastating ACL injury in October.

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Since stepping into the starting lineup, Wubben Moy hasn’t looked back. Her performances have been imperious as Arsenal recovered from a poor start to challenge for second place in the WSL while reaching the Champions League semi finals. The defender sits 11th in the league for ground duels won percentage and no teammate makes blocks more frequently.

Live with Lotte! 🚨@LotteWubbenMoy speaks to the media at St. George's Park on day 2️⃣ of #Lionesses camp… https://t.co/WT2m57DPHB — Lionesses (@Lionesses) April 8, 2026

Taking Responsibility in Possession

Beyond her defensive work, Wubben Moy has impressed with her ability on the ball, filling the void left by Williamson’s absence. “I think I play best when I have responsibility, when I have a task,” she explained recently. “I view myself very much as a puzzle piece in this Arsenal team.”

With 16 caps but only six starts for England, now represents the perfect moment for Wiegman to trust her.

"I think less [Russo] among many other players are cooking at the moment." 🔥



Lotte Wubben-Moy full of praise for her Arsenal teammate Alessia Russo and her fellow Lionesses 👏🏻 pic.twitter.com/bJzxXPeNSY — Hayters TV (@HaytersTV) April 8, 2026

Also read: Teenage Liverpool Midfielder Returns to Match Action With U21s Nearly Year After ACL Injury Sustained on England Duty