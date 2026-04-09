Arsenal Dragon
Lotte Wubben Moy Deserves England Starting Chance Against Spain as Arsenal Defender Steps Up in Leah Williamson Absence
Arsenal defender Lotte Wubben Moy deserves a starting opportunity for England against Spain at Wembley next Tuesday after stepping up brilliantly during Leah Williamson’s injury absence at club level.
The 27-year-old has been outstanding for the Gunners in recent months, establishing herself as a leader in defence and demonstrating she’s far more than just a backup option.
Williamson has missed Arsenal’s last five matches, and her participation against the world champions appears doubtful despite travelling to England camp. With such a crucial World Cup qualifier looming, throwing the Arsenal captain straight back in after nearly a month out would be a risky move from Sarina Wiegman.
Wubben Moy Finally Getting Rhythm at Arsenal
The England international has endured frustrating spells throughout her career where opportunities proved hard to come by. She started just six league games last season and began this campaign down the pecking order before teenager Katie Reid suffered a devastating ACL injury in October.
Since stepping into the starting lineup, Wubben Moy hasn’t looked back. Her performances have been imperious as Arsenal recovered from a poor start to challenge for second place in the WSL while reaching the Champions League semi finals. The defender sits 11th in the league for ground duels won percentage and no teammate makes blocks more frequently.
Taking Responsibility in Possession
Beyond her defensive work, Wubben Moy has impressed with her ability on the ball, filling the void left by Williamson’s absence. “I think I play best when I have responsibility, when I have a task,” she explained recently. “I view myself very much as a puzzle piece in this Arsenal team.”
With 16 caps but only six starts for England, now represents the perfect moment for Wiegman to trust her.
Also read: Teenage Liverpool Midfielder Returns to Match Action With U21s Nearly Year After ACL Injury Sustained on England Duty
Arsenal Dragon
Arsenal Women Launch Historic First Ever Fashion Collaboration as Gunners Partner with ‘This’ Brand for 13 Piece Collection
Arsenal Women have launched their first-ever standalone fashion collaboration after partnering with London-based accessory brand Good Squish for an expansive 13-piece collection. The partnership represents a significant milestone for the Gunners’ women’s team as they continue building their commercial presence independently.
The collection covers all matchday essentials, including a baby tee, tracksuit, scarves, and a range of Good Squish’s signature handmade hair scrunchies.
England striker Alessia Russo has also curated a special capsule within the wider drop, adding her personal touch to the collaboration.
Russo Explains Vision Behind Partnership
The Arsenal forward explained the thinking behind the release and what it represents for the club moving forward. “This collection reflects the journey we’re on as a club and the culture we’re continuing to build around Arsenal Women,” Russo stated. “It represents the values we stand for, the pride we feel, and the connection we share with our community.”
The England international added that the range celebrates the role supporters play in driving the team forward. This feels like an important moment for Arsenal Women as they demonstrate their growing commercial strength beyond the men’s team.
Block by Block Consultation Shapes Release
The collaboration was unveiled as part of Arsenal’s Block by Block consultation project, which represents the club’s largest ever initiative on the women’s side. The Gunners are actively working to shape matchday culture alongside their first generation of season ticket holders, with fan input clearly influencing commercial decisions.
The AWFC x Good Squish collection is available now at Arsenal’s online store and at The Armoury club shop. This partnership follows Arsenal’s prolific run of collaborations that has earned them the Fashion FC nickname.
Also read: Everton Achieve Best Financial Results in Eight Years as Revenue Reaches Club Record £196.7 Million Despite £8.6 Million Pre-Tax Loss
Arsenal Dragon
Former Arsenal Goalkeeper Emma Byrne Reveals How She Banged on Vic Akers Door to Sign Katie McCabe From Shelbourne in 2015
Former Arsenal goalkeeper Emma Byrne has revealed she repeatedly pushed manager Vic Akers to sign Katie McCabe from Shelbourne back in 2015, recognising the Irish midfielder’s world-class potential from her performances for the national team.
Byrne spent 17 years at Arsenal and won an incredible 11 league titles before retiring in 2016.
The legendary shot stopper, who also claimed ten FA Cups and a Champions League during her time with the Gunners, spotted McCabe’s talent early during her breakthrough into the senior Ireland squad as a teenager. Byrne was determined to bring her compatriot to north London.
Irish Connection Helped McCabe Settle at Arsenal
“I was constantly asking Vic to bring Katie across for ages,” Byrne recalled in an interview. “She broke into the senior Irish team really young and you could see she was a born footballer with real character about her. I always believed she’d reach the top level.”
Byrne explained how she followed the same path that club legend Ciara Grant had taken when helping her settle at Arsenal years earlier. “It was all about the Irish players supporting each other, exactly like Ciara did for me when I arrived. Katie continues that tradition now with the younger Irish girls coming through.”
McCabe Possesses Rare Winning Mentality
When asked about McCabe’s qualities, Byrne was effusive in her praise. “She’s world class but what sets her apart is her incredible mentality and personality. She brings something crucial to modern football that many teams are missing. Katie is incredibly special and still has plenty of years ahead of her. She’s humble, understands her value and commits to working hard. Her loyalty combined with everything else makes her perfect for challenging for major trophies.”
Also read: 26-Year-Old Star Insists Arsenal Want to Defend Champions League Title After Progressing Past Chelsea Despite Stamford Bridge Defeat
Arsenal Dragon
Former Arsenal Women Player Gill Sayell Recalls How Aylesbury Ladies Became Arsenal in 1987 as Vic Akers Created Foundation for Modern Success
Former Arsenal Women player Gill Sayell has recalled the remarkable moment in 1987 when Aylesbury Ladies became Arsenal, laying the foundation for the club that would go on to dominate English women’s football.
The transformation came about after a conversation between Vic Akers and Gill’s father, Bob, who managed Aylesbury at the time.
Sayell was playing for Aylesbury when Arsenal absorbed the club, bringing professionalism and prestige to a team that had been built on strong foundations. The move proved transformative not just for the players but for women’s football in England.
Akers Instilled Professionalism From Day One
“Vic instilled that professionalism in us from the start, that when you wear the shirt you represent Arsenal and that’s a great privilege,” Sayell explained. “The way the team played and held themselves was totally different. We knew we belonged, and we knew we were representing such a prestigious club.” [h/t: Arsenal.com]
Sayell won Player of the Season in Arsenal Ladies’ first campaign in 1987/88 playing as a sweeper. She played for six years until 1993 when the Gunners won the treble in their first season in the top flight, before a knee injury ended her career at 34.
Amazed by Modern Arsenal Women Success
When asked about the current Arsenal Women team regularly playing in front of tens of thousands at the Emirates, Sayell insists there’s no envy. “I’m proud of where my football career went and it’s so nice to have that recognition now. We’re not jealous, we’re amazed, and I couldn’t be prouder of them all.”
Sayell had previously represented the British Independents Team at the 1971 Women’s World Cup aged just 14, playing in front of 90,000 fans at the Azteca Stadium.
Quotes and images in this piece are courtesy of www.arsenal.com.
Also read: Arsenal Women Lose Two Key Stars to Injury Ahead of Brighton Clash as Renee Slegers Confirms Defensive Absences
Home » Dragon Feeds » Arsenal Dragon »
Trending
- Liverpool14 years ago
Raheem Sterling Age 17 Kids 3 Women 2
- Arsenal13 years ago
Etienne Capoue To Become An Arsenal Player In Summer
- Arsenal13 years ago
Arsenal Defender Nacho Monreal Doesn’t Agree The Direction The Club Is Going.
- Arsenal13 years ago
Robin van Persie wants to move back to Arsenal
- Arsenal13 years ago
Report: Arsenal Could Sign A Striker Next Week
- Headlines13 years ago
Manchester United Preparing A (Javier Hernandez + De Gea + 55 Million) Bid For Ronaldo
- Arsenal13 years ago
Arsenal Planning To Bring In ‘Next Fabregas’
- Headlines13 years ago
Three Reasons Why Manchester United Must Sign This “Next Vidic”