Chelsea Forward Louna Ribadeira Returns to FC Fleury 91 on Season Long Loan for Development

Chelsea forward Louna Ribadeira has rejoined FC Fleury 91 on loan for the 2026-27 campaign, continuing her structured development pathway away from Stamford Bridge. The 21-year-old attacker returns to the French Arkema Première Ligue club after an initial successful loan spell that demonstrated genuine potential despite injury setbacks limiting her competitive exposure.

𝗟’𝗔𝗩𝗘𝗡𝗧𝗨𝗥𝗘 𝗖𝗢𝗡𝗧𝗜𝗡𝗨𝗘 ❤️🖤



Après une première saison sous les couleurs du FC Fleury 91, Louna Ribadeira est de retour en prêt en provenance de Chelsea.



Une nouvelle saison ensemble commence ! 🦁#TeamFCF91❤️🖤 pic.twitter.com/g9rt2shccQ — FC Fleury 91 Féminines (@FCF91_feminines) July 13, 2026

Ribadeira joined Chelsea from Paris FC in summer 2024 on a four year contract, immediately returning to Paris FC on loan before spending time at Everton during the 2024-25 season. Her subsequent Fleury 91 loan proved promising despite overcoming a long-term foot injury that restricted her to three appearances and one goal across their fifth place finish.

Louna Ribadeira will spend a further season on loan at FC Fleury 91 in the French top-flight in 2026/27.



Best of luck, Louna. 🙌 — Chelsea FC Women (@ChelseaFCW) July 13, 2026

Injury Recovery Enables Renewed Development Opportunity

The forward has now recovered full fitness following her previous injury challenges, positioning her for more substantial contribution during her second Fleury 91 loan spell. Her initial loan demonstrated sufficient promise that Chelsea retained confidence in her long-term potential despite her inability to break into their established first team environment.

Fleury resmi memperpanjang masa pinjaman Louna Ribadeira dari Chelsea hingga 2027.#ArkemaPL pic.twitter.com/3iAudLTdMO — Women's Footie ID (@womensfootie_id) July 14, 2026

Ribadeira’s journey exemplifies Chelsea’s patient development philosophy regarding young talent with established potential. Rather than forcing immediate first team integration, the club identify structured loan arrangements providing meaningful competitive exposure while protecting the player’s long-term development trajectory.

Strategic Pathway Toward Chelsea Integration

Chelsea clearly view Ribadeira as genuine long-term prospect despite her current inability to compete for first team opportunities. The forward’s loan extension suggests club confidence regarding her eventual capability to challenge for Stamford Bridge positions following her continued development abroad.

𝗛𝗲𝘂𝗿𝗲𝘂𝘅 𝗱𝗲 𝘁𝗲 𝗿𝗲𝘁𝗿𝗼𝘂𝘃𝗲𝗿 ❤️🖤



Louna Ribadeira retrouve les Lionnes pour une nouvelle saison en prêt.



Ravis de poursuivre cette aventure à tes côtés 🦁#TeamFCF91❤️🖤 pic.twitter.com/V47Ol3Syb0 — FC Fleury 91 Féminines (@FCF91_feminines) July 13, 2026

This arrangement feels genuinely strategic for all parties. Ribadeira receives guaranteed competitive football while maintaining Chelsea’s development investment, creating optimal conditions for her progression without unnecessary pressure regarding immediate first team demands. Her successful Fleury 91 loan provides foundation for accelerated integration when she returns.

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