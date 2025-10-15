Google News
Who is Tamara Spalletti? Meet the wife of Luciano Spalletti
Tamara is a homemaker and is mainly known for being the wife of the former head coach of Italian football team, Luciano Spalletti. Let u see everything about the couple.
Spalletti comes from Italy, and she is known for being the partner of one of the best Italian coaches and former Inter Milan manager Luciano Spalleti. Read on to learn more about her nationality, net worth, facts and family.
Tamara Spalletti and Luciano Spalletti Families
Tamara Spalletti was born in Italy and completed her schooling there. There is no specific birth date that has been listed anywhere on the internet, and there is not much information regarding her parents or even her other family members. It has been not known whether she is the only child in her family or not. Tamara is yet to share about her family and personal details to the public. Though she is available on social media, there is no information.
Luciano Spalletti was born on 7 March 1959 in Certaldo, Italy. However, there is not much about his family as he maintains a really private life. It is not known whether he has any siblings or not.
Tamara Spalletti husband Luciano Spalletti
Luciano is a former player and now an Italian football manager. He was also the head coach of Napoli. Started his career as a semi-professional footballer in his mid-20s. After nearly a decade of lower-tier football in Italy, he retired in 1993 and transitioned into coaching.
Spalletti’s early career as a manager wasn’t really that impactful, but it was at Udinese that he really began to make an impact. He led them to a stunning fourth-place finish in Serie A and also made them secure a spot in the UEFA Champions League.
He then coached Roma, leading them to a record for most consecutive wins, which resulted in Roma climbing from 15th place to 5th place in the table. After that, Luciano resigned from the Rome-based club to become the manager of Russian side Zenit Saint-Petersburg.
Zenit won the Russian Cup under Spalletti but failed to qualify for the UEFA Champions League. After three trophyless seasons, he was sacked. Spalletti returned to Roma for a second reign when he led them to the Champions League play-off spot for two consecutive seasons.
Spalleti was then confirmed as the new manager of Inter Millan. Inter won the International Champions Cup friendly tournament in Singapore after defeating Lyon, Bayern Munich and Chelsea. He led Inter to first place as they became the only Italian team still undefeated after the first 16 weeks and qualified for the UEFA Champions League for the first time in six years.
Luciano was then announced as the new head coach of Napoli. He had a successful stint. He was sacked as the Italian football manager in 2025.
Tamara Spalletti and Luciano Spalletti Kids
Tamara and Luciano have been together for more than two decades. However, their exact marriage date has not been disclosed as it was a really private and intimate affair attended by only close friends and family members.
The couple has three children together, namely Federico Spalletti, Matilda Spalletti and Samuele Spalleti. Her wife has been Luciano’s constant support through all the ups and downs.
Tamara Spalletti Profession, Career, Net Worth
Tamara Spalletti is a homemaker and maintains a really private life. But she has been together with Luciano through thick and thin taking care of their children.
She has a really private life and has no social media account. There is no disclosure of her net worth as well. Whereas her husband has a net worth of $5.5 million.
Read More on Net Worth, Player Wives and Girlfriends:
Brighton
Lewis Dunk – Net Worth, Salary, Sponsors, Wife, Tattoos, Cars, and more
Lewis Dunk is an English professional footballer who plays as a center-back and leads the Premier League club Brighton & Hove Albion and this article will reveal the player’s Net Worth, Salary, Sponsors, Wife, Tattoos, Cars, and so on.
Lewis Carl Dunk popularly known as Lewis Dunk got promoted to the senior squad of Brighton from the youths in 2010 and has been playing for the squad at the top level. His impressive performances earned him a cap on the national team.
He has played every single minute in the first 10 matches of the 2022/23 Premier League for Brighton and continues to lead by example for the youths. Let us see more about the player’s bio in the following paragraphs.
Lewis Dunk’s Net Worth and Salary
Lewis has been one of the richest and most influential players in the club. The player has an estimated net worth of £21 Million. The market value of the player is valued at €16 million. The senior player is reported to earn a whooping salary of £4,420,000 which seems to be decent for a mid-Premier League team. Trade indicates he receives£85,000 per week.
Lewis Dunk Club Career
Lewis started to play football at the Wimbledon youth academy. He joined Brighton and Hove Albion’s U12 academy in 2003 after getting released by Wimbledon due to liquidation and relocation to Milton Keynes.
He progressed so well as a player, and in his early times he went to attend the trial at Crystal Palace being impressed by the player’s performance, the club offered a contract but Lewis rejected it saying it was tough traveling 3 times to London. He got promoted to the U18 team of Brighton in November 2007.
By seeing the captain of the youth’s team Lewis perform with the youth, the club offered him a two-year contract in 2010 which he couldn’t reject. The following day after signing the contract with the club, he made his professional debut by starting in a 0–0 draw against Milton Keynes Dons. That became the only match he played in that season.
In July 2014, Lewis signed a four-year contract extension with the club that would allow the club to keep him until 2018. He scored his first goal for the club in the EFL Cup match against Cheltenham Town which resulted in 2-0 in 2014.
Dunk played the entire 90 minutes in Brighton’s first-ever Premier League match against Manchester City in 2017 and unfortunately scored an own goal. He captained the side in the absence of Bruno in the 2017/18 season. Ahead of the 2019/20 season, Dunk was given the captain armband to lead the entire season.
Lewis Dunk International Career
Lewis did not play for England’s youth team but received the call-up for the U21 side for their European Championship qualifiers against Iceland and Belgium in November 2011 but failed to make an appearance. He made his first appearance and played the entire 90 mins for the Nation in a friendly match against the United States at Wembley Stadium which resulted in a 3-0 home win.
Lewis Dunk Family and Early Life
Lewis was born on 21 November 1991 in Brighton, England. His father Mark Dunk was a former Sussex non-league player. He went to Varndean School in Brighton for his primary education. His mother, whose name still remains unknown, went through a lot of struggles before Lewis turned professional and now she is a happy mother.
Lewis Dunk’s Wife – Abi Yaxley
Lewis got engaged to his long-time girlfriend Abi Yaxley in 2019. They got married later and they both share a happy life together. The couple is blessed with two kids – a boy, and a girl with whom he loves spending time.
Lewis Dunk Endorsement and Sponsorships
Lewis has made more than 300 appearances for the club and it is surprising that he doesn’t have a primary boot sponsor. It certainly didn’t affect the player’s performance and he still remains to be a top professional in football.
Lewis Dunk Cars and Tattoos
Lewis is a fan of automobiles and has many fancy cars in his garage. One of the most expensive cars he has is the Porsche 911 Carerra which is certainly not a family car. Lewis is a great tattoo addict as well, he has his right arm tattooed and also has a big tattoo on his chest.
Read more:
Birmingham City
Amelia Kate – Che Adams Girlfriend, her family and more
Amelia Kate is famous for being the girlfriend of Scottish forward Che Adams. Read on to learn more about her nationality, net worth, facts and family.
Amelia is not the typical WAG and she doesn’t like to make excessive public appearances. She has maintained secrecy when it comes to her private information. Even though she has been dating Che Adams for a long time, she managed to keep it secret for a period.
That’s why many fans didn’t know about their relationship in the beginning. However, we have gathered all the details about their beautiful bond and have discussed it in this article. Che Adams is undoubtedly one of the Premier League’s most exciting young players. Since joining Southampton for the 2019–20 campaign, the Scotsman has been an important member of the team. He has played for clubs like Sheffield United and Birmingham City. As of now, he is a member of the Serie A club, Torino.
However, we think you’re here to discover more about his personal life, and particularly about his girlfriend, so we won’t waste your time telling you about his job.
Amelia Kate Childhood and Family
Amelia was born on January 31. Due to the lack of information, we currently don’t know her exact year of birth, however, we believe she is in her 20s. She likes to keep her private information away from the public eye. She hasn’t disclosed the name of her father and mother and what jobs they do. She is a young girl who is passionate about everything.
We don’t have any information regarding her siblings. Tracking the childhood and family details of the beautiful English lady has become quite challenging. However, we are looking for more leads and will update the article if we find new data. Stay tuned to learn more about the stunning girlfriend of Che Adams!
Amelia Kate Education
Amelia spent most of her childhood and early adulthood in England. So there’s a high chance she completed her education at local institutions. We know that she completed her high school graduation in her hometown. However, we are unsure whether she enrolled on a university programme after that.
Amelia Kate Career
Amelia’s career is currently under review. She hasn’t shared much information about her professional journey on the internet. She barely makes any public appearances. That’s why tracking her current role has become challenging. However, considering that she mostly stays in-home, we believe she is currently not working. But, she is also a very supportive person and often visits the stadium to cheer for her boyfriend.
Amelia Kate Net Worth
Amelia’s net worth is currently under review. Calculating her net worth has become problematic as we couldn’t fetch details about her current role. But if our claim is valid and she is not working, then her net worth seems to be considerably lower.
However, that doesn’t indicate anything about her lifestyle. Che Adams has a significant net worth, primarily representing his earnings from professional contracts. Only his payments are enough for his family to enjoy a luxurious lifestyle.
Amelia Kate and Che Adams relationship
Che Adams met his girlfriend in 2018 and has been together since. The duo managed to keep their relationship a secret for a long time. They kept their appearances low-key and avoided the media’s attention, which resulted in peaceful outings and more alone time for them.
After going out for a few days, they were madly in love. Amelia moved in with Che, and since then, they have remained inseparable. The duo has become more mature and responsible over time, but their love for each other hasn’t decreased. They have yet to take the big step of tying the knot, but we believe the news can arrive soon.
Amelia Kate and Che Adams Children
The duo hasn’t welcomed any children yet. They are pretty young and mostly remain immersed in their respective professional fields. Hence, welcoming a child to this might not be a good idea for them. They have enough time to make such a decision but it would take a lot of courage and commitment from them.
Amelia Kate Social media
Amelia is not the kind of woman who likes to post pictures of her private life on a public platform. Instead, she prefers a calm and peaceful life without excessive media attention. She has an Instagram profile, but she barely remains active on the platform and has kept it private. We are not sure if it’s her official account or a parody account.
Read More:
Google News
Who Is Jessica Melena? Meet The Wife Of Ciro Immobile
Jessica Melena is an Instagram model who is famous for being the wife of Bologna star Ciro Immobile. She has 995k followers and is about to hit the 1 million mark. She has posted more than 2,000 pictures which includes her children, husband, and friends. Read on to learn more about her nationality, net worth, facts and family.
Ciro Immobile has been one of the best forwards in Serie A for the past few seasons. The Lazio striker won the European Golden Boot in the 2019/20 season for scoring the most number of goals in League matches. He gained popularity in the hearts of Italian citizens for helping the Azzurri secure the EURO 2020 trophy. He plays for the Bologna club. However, today we will only focus on the life of his stunning wife – Jessica Melena.
Jessica Melena Biography
Jessica and Immobile have known each other for a long time. Destiny brought them together, and according to the Italian star, it was love at first sight. The couple currently has a healthy relationship, and their family has increased over the years. They enjoy their time with their children and family.
Jessica is a fierce supporter, a passionate woman and a caring mother. She has gathered quite a fame on Instagram for her stunning photoshoots. We will discuss some exciting facts about her life in detail. So stay tuned!
Jessica Melena Childhood and Family
Jessica was born on July 17, 1990. She is very selective about what type of information she surfaces on the internet. Jessica comes from the Italian-Spanish-Portuguese ethnicity. She hasn’t yet disclosed the identity of her father and mother. But we believe she maintains a healthy relationship with her father and often meets him in person. She has also posted some pictures with her dad on her Instagram page. She also has a younger brother named Luca Melena.
Jessica Melena Education
Jessica graduated high school from a local institution in Italy. She enrolled in the Faculty of Investigation Sciences programme at a University based in L’Aquila. However, soon after registering on the course, she found the love of her life and decided to leave the course in order to move in with Immobile.
Jessica Melena career
Jessica is known to be a model. Well, her beautiful photos on Instagram have gained an enormous fan base. She currently has 1m followers on her Instagram page, which she uses to promote brands and products. Her collaboration with big brands earns her a handsome amount of money.
Jessica Melena Net Worth
Due to the lack of information, we were unable to gather the net worth of Jessica Melena. Immobile is one of the most crucial players for the Lazio squad and earns €4 Million per year in wages. His current net worth is believed to be around €15 Million. Their total earnings allow them to enjoy a luxurious life.
Jessica Melena and Ciro Immobile relationship
We are not sure when and where the couple met. But we believe Jessica got into the relationship right after enrolling in college. Immobile had to travel a lot due to his career, and Jessica decided to leave her degree course and move in with her boyfriend. The duo dated for a long time before tying the knot in 2014. The lavish wedding ceremony was attended by all their friends, family and teammates of Immobile.
Jessica revealed in a conversation with Vanity Fair in 2017 that the relationship completely changed her life.
“It was like a tsunami that razed the past to the ground. As before, there is hardly anything left. I left university, my family, my roots. I made two daughters and six moves in six years between Italy, Germany and Spain.”
Jessica Melena and Ciro Immobile Children
Jessica and Ciro have three children together. Their first daughter, Michela, was born in June 2013. The duo welcomed their second daughter, Giorgia, and their third child was a son that they named Mattia. The couple totally have 4 kids – 2 daughters Giorgia and Michela, and 2 sons, Mattia and Andrea.
Jessica Melena Social media
Jessica is very active on Instagram and has 1m followers which is huge for a model. She goes by the name – @jessicamelena. As a matter of fact, she recently completed 1m followers on her page. Mostly she posts pictures about her day to day life with her family and friends. She has also done some professional photoshoots that you can check on her account. Jessica loves beaches, and her alluring pictures from vacations have also found a way into her page.
She also has a TikTok account by the name @ciroejessica.
Read More:
Home » Off The Pitch »
Trending
- Liverpool13 years ago
Raheem Sterling Age 17 Kids 3 Women 2
- Arsenal13 years ago
Etienne Capoue To Become An Arsenal Player In Summer
- Arsenal13 years ago
Arsenal Defender Nacho Monreal Doesn’t Agree The Direction The Club Is Going.
- Arsenal13 years ago
Robin van Persie wants to move back to Arsenal
- Arsenal13 years ago
Report: Arsenal Could Sign A Striker Next Week
- Headlines13 years ago
Manchester United Preparing A (Javier Hernandez + De Gea + 55 Million) Bid For Ronaldo
- Arsenal13 years ago
Arsenal Planning To Bring In ‘Next Fabregas’
- Headlines13 years ago
Three Reasons Why Manchester United Must Sign This “Next Vidic”